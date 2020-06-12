Here’s how to know if you’re “doomscrolling” during COVID-19 (and why you should stop!)

TOPICS:
Here's how to know if you're "doomscrolling" during COVID-19 (and why you should stop!) 1

June 12, 2020

 

Psychology professor Mary McNaughton-Cassill says that 'doomscrolling' is a natural defence mechanism in times of uncertainty.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Here’s how to know if you’re “doomscrolling” during COVID-19 (and why you should stop!)"

  1. Mike Gyver | June 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Psychology is behind all this in the first place so why would you get a bad cop To clean up bad cops 🤷🏽‍♂️

  2. collin marchand | June 12, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    All the cabal tele-vision networks report on is doom and fear.
    All they do is deceive and lie
    A little truth with a bunch of lies is deception and thats the speciality of these creeps.

  3. D Smith | June 12, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    News companies: stop reading the news

    Lmao

  4. destradamus | June 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    The comment section is doom scrolling too hahaha

  5. David Jordao | June 12, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I admit it… I’m a Doomscroller

  6. Millie Ruff | June 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    I do it for the Laughs mostly…and some trolling,its a hobby during the scamdemic. 🙂

  7. diy Heterogeneity | June 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Seriously! All thats out there on ghe msm is negative. Demonize police, demonized history you name it and its only the negative that gets air time over all

  8. Ted Sheckler | June 12, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Doomscrolling = scrolling down a MSM news feed

  9. Anna Vajda | June 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Whatever wimps, ignorance is bliss? Ignoring the problems doesn’t make them go away either.

  10. xt hydra | June 12, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    oh wow comparing humans to primates that can’t calculate diminishing return…that’s not news that 80% of the population don’t like maths

  11. Legendary Weapon | June 12, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    If you have any sense you would stay off Twitter. One wrong post taken out of context and then your fired.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.