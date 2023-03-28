Recent Post
Good 👍
People power!
I Have Been Waiting So Long For This :
https://youtu.be/KTiFLyRmhGQ
It’s Amazing The Whole World is inspired by French Resistance💪🌷💪 and are Rising Up. Viva People’s Power✌️
In Iran☘️Our Revolution continues until The Victory Over Tyranny and barbarism💯%
Fight back hard 🤘💚
@Yutab Apangan Who is inspired by it exactly and how?
@DownUnderDigitals other European countries, Middle Eastern Countries, and more ✌️
Yeah citizens of ISRAEL I stand by you 😃✊️
Why don’t you stand by the majority of the people who voted for this government, including their platform to curb the court?
@zevys I don’t live in ISRAEL
@zevys source
Currently, the Israeli Supreme Court is the most powerful of the three branches of government, as opposed to how it works in other democracies. Israeli Supreme Court members appoint their own replacements, who keep their jobs for as long as they want. The Supreme Court can strike down any law they don’t personally approve of, for any reason: Israel doesn’t have a Constitution, so there is no chance of violating it. As such, the Supreme Court has turned into a monster. Something needs to change. I am not familiar enough with Netanyahu’s plan to say what’s good or bad about it, but the status quo is not working, that’s for sure. And it seems highly unlikely that Netanyahu’s own case would be affected, as that has nothing to do with the Supreme Court.
Governments are supposed to represent the people. Not the other way around. When people protest it should at least be considered.
Unless it’s in the US!
What’s it like living in Fantasyland? I’ll check back in when I need a break with reality.
Fight for your Democracy!!!!
For Jewish people only
@haider hlsk Is that what they are protesting? I noticed the Supreme Court of Israel has 15 members and of those only one Arab appointed in 2022 and he is the only one.
The Knesset has 15 out of 120 though and a previous 50 members that had served that were Arab.
I agree. Would love to support them but busy fighting the same type of evil here in America
@John Freedman
The Supreme Court has had multiple Arab members. Did you know that per capita Israel has more Arab doctors than Jewish ones? Israel is a democracy. How many other Middle Eastern countries can say that? Israel has many Arabs serving as judges, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, police officers, etc. The CEO of Israel’s largest bank is Arab. How does all that compare with Jews serving as any of those in _any_ Arab country?
Netanyahu: “Democracy is the rule of the “majority” while preserving the rights of individuals.”
Israeli people: A big “majority” of Israelis are against your suggested judicial policy changes.
@James Peter It was the other party that wanted to weaken the Supreme court. That’s what this is about. Please watch the video before going to the comment section.
Not really there were also just as many people protesting in favor of Netanyahu. The news just didn’t show you that. But I live here in Israel and can tell you most Israeli love Bibi. The protesters do not represent the majority vote that voted him in.
@John Freedman Is It? So what is Bibi’s party doing? Why are people protesting? How about YOU watch the video, AND read the description? Keyword “Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul”.
@No soup for you! bullsht ,
@No soup for you! Get your American friends to help you on that 🤣
Love to see it. Good news from Israel.
The far-right’s wanted reforms:
•Judges are currently selected on a nonpartisan basis. Netanyahu wants to change this so he can appoint judges.
• The reforms will get Netanyahu off of his current trial for corruption, bribery, fraud charges.
•He also wants the Knesset (Parliament) to be able to override the Supreme Court with a simple majority vote.
•Give more power to religious courts.
These will neuter the independence of the judiciary.
And if the judiciary were as powerful as Netanyahu claims, there wouldn’t be right-wing protestors + members of his own coalition opposing the reforms.
@Jim Werther Sure he won’t be effected just all the people around him will be 😂
@LEMON HEAD
Please source your claim
FREEDOM FOR EVERYONE!
Free yourself 😅
Mad respect to all the Israelis protesting against authoritarianism.👍💯
@James Peter
If your point is that your smarminess matches your ignorance, then I agree. Want some, you know, actual facts?
@Lawrence D’Oliveiro
Indeed, you are correct, and that is what Netanyahu is trying to do in Israel.
I’d be upset too if the executive kneecapped the judiciary in my country.
@Jim Werther
Gaslight failure!! 🤣
Power to the people!! 🇮🇱🇺🇲
@Jim Werther bot
@David J
I bring facts. I guess you’d rather be ignorant?
@LEMON HEAD
Congratulations on an even dumber comment than the other guy’s
Power to the People!
You’re not a third-world autocrat, Bibi. You are just an autocrat.
@Jim Werther Lots of words to say he’s an autocrat.
@Broski Snowski
Sorry to confuse you with the basic facts. If you prefer ignorance, I can’t help you.
@Slava Kulishko
I alresdy explained that Israel doesn’t have a constitution. Are you claiming that no law may ever be written which changes a previous law? Because that is not true. The Supreme Court has very wide latitude to cancel laws they don’t like, for virtually any reason. That is obviously a dangerous situation. Autocratic, you might say. It must be dealt with. The left has no problem with it because the Israeli Supreme Court tilts strongly leftward.
@Jim Werther
Supreme court should be apolitical, and what do you mean supreme court leams to the left? Supreme court overruled the decisions to ban balad and ozma yahudit for running to Knesset. Judge should be judged by their professionalism and not political leaning. Justice should be apolitical.
@Slava Kulishko
Should be, but they aren’t. The Israeli Supreme Court has tilted leftward forever, and has unchecked power. Something has got to be done about it. The Court should follow a Constitution, not their whims.
Up to a million of protesters–Week #12–He only now noticed that he’s put the country into a major socio political rift…The thing with Netanyahu, as he calls himself a ‘classic believer/practitioner of democracy,’ is that week #12 and the country’s protests are amplified by wide scale economic infrastructure strikes and now he finally notices. If he’s not a tyrant, then he’s a classic self indulged narcissist–who refuses to see what the reality around him is. And if that’s not a trait of a tyrant, I don’t what is.
Right keep the power in the Supreme Court where there is no Arab/Muslim influence. Cause that’s what it is.
In Israel, abortion is permitted by a governmental termination committee in the following circumstances:
– If the pregnant woman is younger than the legal marriage age in Israel, or older than forty.
– The pregnancy was conceived under illegal circumstances (rape, statutory rape, etc.), in an incestuous relationship, or outside of marriage.
– The fetus may have a physical or mental birth defect.
-Continued pregnancy may put the woman’s life in risk, or damage her physically
– If the continued pregnancy may cause the woman emotional hardship.
In practice, most requests for abortion that qualify for the above are granted, and leniency is shown especially under the clause for emotional or psychological damage to the pregnant woman. The committees approve 98% of requests.
Interesting
When the President says, “I don’t want to be a dictator” it means you want to be a dictator.
Or, “c’mon man” and “no joke”
FAX
Yet it is happening in my country of America.
“If you are a president for 7 years, you can go crazy” – pootin
This is kinda like Nixon’s attempt at defending himself from a trial
Absolutely false.
I’m really surprised at the amount of Liberals talking like this. The Supreme Court of Israel was 100% Jewish until 2022. Now it has 1/15 members as the first Arab. The Knesset has 15 out of 120 and a previous 50 have served. Considering the power of the Supreme Court and religious differences between the two religions I find this disgusting.
These are not a few extremists, as he stated. These are the people taking
God bless isaelis aware people
This is kinda like Nixon’s attempt at defending himself from a trial ❤ GOD Bless Everyone