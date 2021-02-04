Hoyer Announces House Will Vote To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees | Andrea Mitchell

Rep. Steny Hoyer has announced that the House will be moving forward with a vote to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. NBC's Kasie Hunt has details. Aired on 02/03/2021.
About Andrea Mitchell: Andrea Mitchell is NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," an hour of political news and interviews with top newsmakers that airs each weekday at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC.
In addition to politics, Mitchell covers foreign policy, intelligence and national security issues, including the diplomacy of Secretary of State John Kerry, for all NBC News and MSNBC properties.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
McCarthy not going to do anything I knew that and everybody else did
@Keith C It’s about changing the status quo. You guys are still triggered by Trump. He broke Democrats and the media. Imagine impeaching and removing a civilian without the Chief Justice and everyone is brainwashed thinking it’s Constitutional. Not the country I want.
@S O D I don’t know that Trump broke the Dems, Biden still won the election. The media is more sharply divided. Mainstream media remains, but right winged media has swung more sharply to the right and is growing. Your question about impeachment is a good one. Whether it is constitutional or not is a question legal experts are asking. I’m no lawyer, but have been reading arguments on both sides.
@Keith C how is it Constitutional without Chief Justice presiding? The oldest hardcore Democrat in his place? Far right? I’m a Mexicano from Los Ángeles. Sounds like MSM talking points. SMH.
@S O D Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump’s first impeachment trial, but now that Trump is a former president, Roberts is not constitutionally obligated to preside. The Constitution says, “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.” Roberts did that when Trump was tried last year. This time, however, the chief justice let it be known he did not want to preside now that Trump is no longer president. Sounds like Roberts figured he was off the hook. Kinda smart really. I’m not arguing whether its constitutional or not, that’s the point Trumps lawyers are trying to make, and the Senate will have to sort out. Democrats are hoping that arguments will be enough to change some minds if the trial moves forward, but in the end I doubt the Senate will get the 2/3 super majority needed to impeach Trump. Just an opinion.
@Keith C Sad. This is a charade and political theatre by Democrats. Rand Paul called a vote to dismiss and it shows Democrats don’t have the votes in the Senate to “sham remove”. It’s sad the lengths Democrats will go to humiliate and censor Trump. People see the injustice and soon they will give Trump the Obi Wan Kenobi martyrdom I think he’s looking for. I’m glad we can debate this issue in a cordial manner.
It highly entertaining to watch these spineless Reps digging their own political grave … keep digging boys and girls!
@Riley Arcozzi
White supremacy does not exist…unless you are a acknowledging that Harris is a token, all the other picks are tokens, and Gormann was a token.
You want to silence your opposition and now go after a private citizen because you disagree with him, fascist (and racist).
Btw Democrats started KKK and supported slavery.
@Riley Arcozzi no because too many still believe that its all a lie and conspiracy theory. Good people don’t want to sacrifice themselves for a greater cause that isn’t there yet. There are more people that watch this and don’t say anything.
The left is the fascists that want to lock people up
@timothy myers Here’s another crackpot. Go back to where you came from. You don’t belong her. Rejoin your heroes bozo.
Joe mamma,s a racist homosexual !? #stopthestupid
That cray cray Taylor Greene needs to be booted out of Congress altogether.
@justino perez stfu already, and pick up a book, learn how to spell before coming at anyone with your nonsense, I’m not going back and forth with you troll
@Yuri W sweetheart I thought it was love.
Thank the Lord!!!
Who wants that Woman in Charge of Education???
I wouldn’t want her anywhere NEAR my Kids
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith It might pay to understand what a Fascist really is… If someone doesn’t agree with you… that isn’t Fascism… If you try to force your beliefs onto another by belittling them, guilt tripping and bullying your views on another person… When you don’t ALLOW someone else to have a different view… THAT is Fascism.
So your own Statement is kind of like the pot calling the kettle black… Ignoramus.
Have a nice day
@Annie Bland
Fascism is when government and business work together in an authoritarian state.
Government impeached Trump and Texh Companies ban Trump as one is fascist.
If Devos can be secretary of education then what should you be surprise about?
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith As you would choose to want to beieve… who am I to demand YOU change your opinion… I just disagree with it… totally
@Chu Tuoc True…
McCarthy went to kiss the hand of his leader Trump. Trump likes Greene, McCarthy won’t do anything to anger his leader Trump.
@donna payne donations
Ttis that
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
oh yes
Greene: yOu CaN’T cEnSOr Me!!!!!!!
Me: They aren’t censoring you. They’re firing you sweetie.
You are a fascist
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith tf weirdo
@Kodak White
You are the weirdo denying people their right to free speech
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith free speech is not equivalent to free consequences deepshit. If she has the ball to say it then own it. On second thought, maybe she doesn’t own it for that exact reason.
Dtis that
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
oh yes
If Greene had a shred of dignity, she would remove herself from committees rather than cause more problems, but as videos of her have shown, she has no dignity or common sense.
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith Trump is an authoritarian faciast who wanted to overturn a free and fair election and become a dictator. That is fascism. Greene is a faciast who supported that effort and approved of the insurrection assault on our capitol to do that. She continues to fan the fuel of overthrowing our democracy for an authoritarian government with lies and conspiracy theories and has called for the murder of both former and present government officials. If I was a fascist, I would be applauding her efforts, not harshly criticizing what she is doing. Free speech carries with it responsibility. She has crossed the line of responsible, and possibly legal behavior. That is not censorship of free speech. I have a driver’s license but don’t complain my rights are being infringed on just because I’m not allowed to get drunk and drive ninety miles an hour. Civilized society has rules.
Greene and dignity in the same sentence? Really?
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith lol what freedom of speech? Who’s suppressed? Using social media is someone else’s platform they speak on and their name/buisness in jeopardy, pretty sure they aren’t silenced if you care so much about amendments why don’t you check all 25 first and also check the outlines for the rights creators have when you use their services
@Chu Tuoc An oxymoron, kind of like government intelligence.
@Mike Brown Look like I hit the nerve.