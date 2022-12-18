Recent Post
54 comments
“Spreading dangerous lies” from a GOP Congressmen is both ironic and amusing
@Eduardo Oliveira why?
@Jeff Henson traitor
@Gregg Mackie nah it doesn’t matter, it’s a waste of time and money, they should be trying to come up with a plan to run the country instead of worrying about some drug addict
Lol is that your answer?
@JG Gonzalez well the topic was banning TikTok and you made it about GOP being the “worse” liars. If you want to get into more than/less than then I’d refer you to the things I listed earlier. I’d also include the fact that there was over a decade of gaslighting where democrats insisted social media wasn’t targeting republicans.
It’s America’s fault for letting their children down .
Now that we see how weak Russia really is they need to elevate China in order to keep increasing that defense budget.
Yellow peril red scare propaganda, usa always need boogeyman to scapegoat and deflect blame, also to pump up mic profit
Mind Begs the Question:
Pegasus – Hacks into iOS,Android
Apple,Google – design iOS,Android
Apple,Google – if leave door open,don’t fix
Apple,Google – not responsible,culpable?
GOP: FREEDOM! except for female bodily autonomy, personal drug use, choice of sex partners/spouse, what you can do to a flag, now what apps you can use, etc., etc., infinitum ad nauseum.
⬆️⬆️💬.
Don’t forget, their(iDIOtic)-RAliJinn-DOGma . 😈👻
You think anyone cares you’re gay? They don’t. Maybe, just maybe, they’re tired of hearing you cry and whine daily.
FREEDOM!!! Except of course, freedom
@T So explain the “don’t say gay bill” and the “defense of marriage act.” It seems that conservatives care more about you’re being gay than even your gay lover does.
Exposing to much of the governments lies I get it now.
⬆️⬆️💬..
They still mad they got trolled by a bunch of kids using tik tok for the Trump rally in Tulsa
@Antonio Pannuti Lol Obama stored his classified documents in an old furniture store.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦
They probably are tired of all the Lets go Brandon tik tok stuff!
Yup
don’t recall the GOP having that much to say about Russia and Facebook in 2016…
There was NO collusion, and you can’t accept that fact, after 2 failed impeachments that ended in an acquittal! Do you know what acquittal means? Also, the old Twitter and Facebook censored incriminating facts during the election, and it is finally going to be revealed! Sleepy Joe is in deep kimchi!
@UCyQztuqffDWAAx2xkIn78eA Get out of denial, dude! Biden’s Laptop Matters!
“It’s not an authoritarian regime if it supports our party.” – Republicans
Wasn’t Obama president in 2016? hmm
Wait are you trying to link Russia and Republicans again which was completely proven to be false by multiple sources do your research before making false statements
FIRST TIME I’VE AGREED WITH A REPUBLICAN IN 30 YEARS, OTHER THAN JOHN McCain
Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok) has limits for minors because that is Chinese law. Instead of banning TikTok, Congress could make similar laws to protect minors applied to all apps. But that would make too much sense and US politics is too broken to do anything that makes sense, it is all about scoring points and staying in office. That is why the US cannot compete, the government is broken and corporations are the real power.
They have companies that use AI in schools to watch for schooler shooters and mentally ill. If that’s not alarming!
Friendly old Brit: Communism has been around for over one hundred years and American capitalism still does not know how to combat it.
@Jim McLoughlin That’s because unchecked American Capitalism = Fascism.
@FireflowerDancer That would be fascist not communist.
That’s already a law that protects minors on the internet. It’s called COPPA
“Tik Tok is the biggest news source for many of our youth…”
My god what a damning statement.
He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It’s like the senator who was yelling at google rep: “YOUR IPHONE DID TO THIS 7YR OLD GIRL!!!!” when it was google rep time to talk, while the entire room was laughing, the rep said “Uh sir? That’s an Iphone. I work for google.” and everyone busted out laughing.
This guy is no different. He doesn’t understand new technology in any way. I hate tic toc but if we’re getting rid of that, let’s get rid of instagram, fb, google plus, twitter, etc etc etc etc. It’s all a national security threat by putting personal info out there that ANYONE can use. Let’s also get rid of these incredibly ridiculous Youtube “Shorts” that nobody likes who is over 6yrs old.
And finally “digital fentanyl”? Omg will somebody send this guy back to 1960 please?
Why don’t you American politicians ban Tiktok everywhere in your country? You worry that will cost you some votes from the young people?
@小肉肉 You’re probably right about that. I wish all social media was banned, even youtube comments. They don’t really do people any good in any way. Half the time it’s just two little kids arguing lol
Sure…I mean, everyone gets their news from 15 second dance videos, right?
THIS kind of IGNORANCE is Humanity’s end-game: oh, well?
Leave it to a mouth-breathing republican to condemn Chinese government repression and in the same breath call for a US ban on TikTok without seeing any contradiction.
I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of teenagers suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
“TikTok is the biggest news source for many of our youth”
That explains the mental health crisis 🤔
This is the first sane thing I’ve heard a Republican say in a long time
I agree that people shouldn’t be using TikTok, but I also against a ban. Not only would a ban be both extreme and unpopular, but it would likely backfire and make TikTok even more popular than it already is. Instead of people wasting their energy trying to ban TikTok, we should instead come up with an alternative to TikTok that would be bigger and better.
When you can’t compete just throw in the national security crap…
The legal system being held accountable through tiktok is why they doing this
Has a Democrat ever made a mistake in the History of the World? No? 😂