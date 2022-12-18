Recent Post
88 comments
As a nation of laws, we either hold everyone accountable be law equally, or we’re no longer a nation of law’s. It doesn’t matter which political party you align with, the law holds our nation together. From what has been publicly presented by the Jan. 6 committee, Mr. Trump looks to be in some serious trouble.
@Jorgen dahl Bot🤔What is a Bot?
@John Patrick An incorporation in 1932 Nazi Germany would scarcely apply to new millennium America. There is no corporate office, no address, no contact info . Antifa stands for ” anti fascist” which I hope applies to all Americans. Trump’s play book is pure Hitler down to using a conspiracy theory to ramp some people up. Post WWI Germany had the “it was an inside job that we lost,” Trump has his Big Lie.
Except democrats because they are always above the law. Hillary and Hunter Biden
The attempted ‘Coup’ was televised. What is your understanding of overthrowing versus
Protesting.You are allowed to use a dictionary.
@Thesminda Lowe what coup? Trump never told them to attack the capital
The fact that Trump was once the President of the United States baffles me. He was, and still is, the laughing stock of the world.
Americans are NOT stupid. We just did not show up at the poll in 2016 because Hillary turned us off.
@Thomas Head that was funny. Did he ask if any recently deceased colleagues were going to be in attendance?
No that is the current President BIDEN who is as laughing stock
@Aliza Kessler No Comrade No!
@Terry Selek Yes Biden is the laughing stock
Tfg is absolutely above the law. And that really sucks. It also sucks that our gov’t can let such a stupid person keep top secret documents for so long. We still don’t know how many are missing, or have gone to another country.
@Biden is Garbage Declassified or not, (not) the government owns those documents, not Trump, and many people are serving significant prison sentences for far less.
Or how many copies Trump has made.
@Biden is Garbage’s replacement.
@Biden is Garbage He declasified them with his lazer eyes in his Superman outfit right? As Pink Floyd put it about some other conservative :” You’re nearly a joke but you’re really a cry”
@greenbluemonkey they are declassified you need to stop listening to the fake news media they are always lying to you lefties
It doesn’t matter Former President or not Trump broken many laws
Fake News as usual
dear americans: 1. DO NOT PAY LOANS, UTILITIES AND OTHER PAYMENTS, TAXES.
YOUR NON-PAYMENTS WILL HELP WEAKEN THE BANKING SYSTEM OF THE AMERICAN REGIME AND AMERICAN BANKERS, THEY WILL STOP FINANCING THE ARMED FORMATIONS OF THE NATIONALISTS OF UKRAINE, AND WITHOUT MONEY BANDERA AND FOREIGN MERCENARIES WILL START TO RUN AWAY
2. WASTEFULLY USE ELECTRICITY AT ENTERPRISES, IN STATE INSTITUTIONS. LEAVE THE LIGHTS ON AND ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES RUNNING, WHEREVER POSSIBLE, NOT ATTRACTING ATTENTION TO YOURSELF. EVEN AN OPEN KITCHEN CAN DAMAGE THE AMERICAN REGIME. ENERGY SHOULD NOT BE AT THE SERVICE OF THE AMERICAN REGIME
3. THIS IS ALL NECESSARY IN ORDER TO AVOID A DIRECT WAR BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA, DO YOU PROBABLY UNDERSTAND WHAT A NUCLEAR WAR IS? IF THERE ARE STILL SMART AND SANE PEOPLE AMONG YOU – STOP YOUR GOVERNMENT FROM THE THIRD WORLD WAR, THROW OFF THIS POWER THAT HAS EMBARKED ON THE PATH OF DESTROYING HUMANITY, BOTH PARTIES ARE INVOLVED IN THIS, BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS, DO NOT HAVE ILLUSIONS, DO NOT TRY TO RE-VOTE, ONLY OVERTHROW!CONGRESS AND THE SENATE RUN AMERICA, THESE ARE PEOPLE YOU DIDN’T CHOOSE, AND THE US PRESIDENT IS JUST AN ORDINARY PUPPET
It shouldn’t matter. Doesn’t is a stretch. You think if you made off with a bunch of classified, top secret, and and even top secret SCI, you would still be walking around free? I don’t.
It doesn’t matter whether there are political fallouts from prosecuting a former President! Remember no one is above the law including Donald J. Humpty Dumpty Trump.
He never was a good egg.
Amen
Absolutely
It’s even more important to prosecute a former president who has done what he’s done……otherwise you’re opening the door to a dictator which is what he wants to be.
Schifty Schiff is above the law. He’s responsible for all the lies about the Russian Collusion and yet he’s still there lying
Now is when history is being made. Historical considerations as to whether or not to try a former president with criminal charges should NOT be any part of this decision. If he broke the law…along with others, BTW, that should be prosecuted and if proven guilty…legitimately, honestly as in the way any citizen would be…he should be punished according to what the law prescribes.
@featherknife PS appeal to authority is not a legitimate argument
@Biden is Garbage How is Biden bad? Getting a real infrastructure bill passed. Getting the PACT Act passed to help veterans. Passing legislation that will get fat cats to finally pay their fair share. I would say Biden is on a role. Unlike Trump who company was convicted of tax fraud. Who looks like he will be convicted of violating the Espionage Act. But maybe you have a taste for treason.
@Biden is Garbage’s replacement.
@Pat Doyle , dude, if true, why are you talking about it on YouTube? Sheesh. You should know better. Smdh.
@Jan Six Hoax What you provide here is your opinion, not evidence. Tomorrow the findings of the Jan.6th investigation will be released. That is evidence. I suggest you read it.
So what if there are political fallouts?! Are we going to give up our integrity as a country because there might be “political fallout?!”
These are the most liberal countries in the world: Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, New Zealand, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Austria. These are the most conservative countries in the world: Yemen, Mali, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia.. Which group seems to have the better functioning societies? Where would you like to live?
the political fallout of doing nothing will be far far worse.
There should be political fallout…..As a reminder to those who chose the path of trump. The country has elected officials saying one thing under oath, and doing the opposite while the people pay them, and expect them to obey the oath they swore to uphold…unacceptable otherwise. Fallout must take place, the message must be sent…Don’t do it again is not enough. Laws in the USA must be upheld by each and every single citizen….As you stated…integrity is crucial to move forward as a country.
Ted Budd saying that DT needs to charged very soon
Political fallout? Are you kidding? You may want to reassess your thinking to something akin to civil war.
I’ve heard others saying yes to the first two charges, but when pushed they wouldn’t say if the charge of insurrection would be the third charge. They need to file the charge of insurrection in order for them to use the 14th Amendment! Seeing that the Republicans are to afraid to tell him off. They really need to charge him with it. It’s the only way to keep him out of politics!
There was no “insurrection” get over it already 😂
If Trump led a real “insurrection” he would’ve called on the military to take over the Capitol, not some drunk fools with bats and pepper spray.
@Biden is Garbage Get yourself a dictionary for Christmas.
@Biden is Garbage Yes there was. But you were too busy liking Trump’s boots to notice.
John Dean. When Republicans were a Patriot Party. 🇺🇸
Before 1963.
@Satanic Microchip v5 Eisenhower Republican
Lock him and the rest his cronies up.
If trump ISN’T charged AND held accountable, we might as well just do away with the courts, cops and any idea of justice.
@w kahn Paul Gosar saying he’s calling it quits and tired of lying about DT. He said that he felt lonely and that his entire family had stopped contact with him over concern of his behaviors and that most members of representatives found him to be weird and creepy and he stated. He said that he went along parroting the lies in hopes that he would fit in and make friends. He said that it didn’t matter the other’s type of character because he just wanted to fit in. He said he can no longer continue lying and that he has had trouble sleeping due to it on his mind. He said that he wishes for the charges to come soon and to put a wrap to this chapter.
@w kahn also, why is it you feel your reply will be removed?
@Nooshin’s Corner
CNN and the FAKE MSM have joined the DEEP STATE
to rig elections and silence those that expose them while Elon Musk exposed them all..DOJ and FBI = KGB are just as corrupt as the Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family.The LAPTOP FROM HELL said it all about them ..U-tube along with the FBI will remove my reply..lol
What for?? What about Hillary??
@w kahn OK. You changed my mind about all of this. Thank you. Highly appreciated. I feel so much better now that you gave me all of the answers in life. Without you, I would have been lost in this world. Once again, Ty! Take care and have a great evening! 😎
Not only did Trump offer “aid and comfort”, Trump promised a pardon! Betcha the Founding Fathers never saw that one coming!
Sure they did – but from their founding wives.
Nazi Germany
They did, hence the reason why the articles of impeachment were written they way they were. Also, they set up the federal court system for that very reason, the founding fathers did not want the Office of the President to be a kingship.
@ironroad a constitutional scholar I’m impressed you know Joe Biden taught constitutional law on the side I am a major American history buff bravo my good man
A referral without an indictment is like a new sports car without an engine. Looks nice, isn’t going anywhere. Until Trump is in prison, he remains above the law.
The Select Committee never did have the authority to indict. Indictment was always going to be up to the DOJ. The charter for their establishment was to investigate, compile evidence and testimony, and write up a final report. We all get the final report, and the DOJ gets all the tangible evidence. And the MAGA idiot new House reps are NOT going to disband the committee because that’s also part of the original charter — that the committee would cease to exist 30 after submitting the final report.
🤣🤣🤣
Indictments will be up to the DOJ.
@Aye Carumba Yep.
Accountability – without fear or favor – no one is above the law
Some people are it depends on the situation the Jewish community in this country has more privilege than any other group most of them don’t get in trouble unless they’re like Bernie Madoff that attacked their own that’s the only reason why Bernie probably went to jail otherwise just like a lot of Jewish Americans they make three times the American household income on average a lot of Jewish celebrities have committed harsh crimes and it took a lot to even bring some down like Harvey Weinstein for example or Epstein two perverted American Jewish men for the longest time they didn’t even want to prosecute these people because of the privilege you can’t even constructively criticize a Jewish person in this country you get sued first probably thrown in jail or they call just it anti-semitism which seems to be the go to today
Police Priests Politicians ARE above the Law.
The DOJ has to move forward against Trump. Nixon was pardoned and we continue to be affected by the lack of his prosecution. Just giving him a pass for the sake of politics emboldens future presidents especially as our Democracy is being whittled away.
DOJ already appointed a special counsel to investigate him, this Jan 6th committee is all theater.
@D Squared Not all theater. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment and this is all based on the January 6 investigation. My point above was that some are thinking the DOJ should not move forward to indict Trump. That would be a huge mistake.
Well Nixon also resigned. We knew trump would never do that!!!!!
@Wendy Wardlow Resigned is great but pardoning him, not good. And Nixon resigned because he had more respect for the Constitution and democratic institutions than Trump ever did.
@David S My point is referring him to the DOJ is doing nothing since he’s already under investigation. The clown committee is acting like a stalinist show trial. They’re essentially trying to act on behalf of the DOJ which isn’t what a legislative branch is supposed to do. They also have no authority to barr him from office. Like I said it’s all political theater.
“I like a President who doesn’t violate the law.”
@D Squared prove it you, keyboard warrior. Prosecute Biden if he broke the law. Otherwise, talk is cheap just like Trump’s loyalty to US constitution.
@Bigdog His Oath of Office, have you been paying attention?
@Chester
You mean to protect and uphold the Constitution? He is.
You should really, really be upset with the last guy who wants to suspend the Constitution because he got FIRED.
@Bigdog I’m certainly not upset with the last guy, right or wrong at least he loved his own country. Do you honestly believe that Covid Joe Crow is doing what is best for this country?
@Bigdog PS- Covid Joe Crow = Dereliction of Duty, the fool is a derelict.
He’s a national security risk. How can so many people not comprehend that.
Blind leading the blind
I want to see these arrogant, toxic GOP Congressmen & Senators get their due justice too! They’re just as guilty!
I love listening to John Dean’s take on things. The prosecution of former president Trump, is not only permissible but required for the sake of American democracy. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.
Trump “Just find me 11780 votes.”
Jan 6th Committee: “We’ll find you a grand jury instead.”