The US is in a special military operation with Russia.
Lol
@John Doe but they attacked Russia, they weren’t attacked BY Russia until Russia suffered heavy casualties. In other words Napolean and Hitler did NOT say the same thing. Hitler wasn’t even fighting Russia, he fought the soviet Union, of which Russia is only one part. Do you not know history or something?
The US was first in a 2014 special government overthrow operation in Ukraine.
Then the US oversaw Ukraine’s special shelling of Donbass operation (14,000 killed)
Then the US lines up 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers for a special military operation in Donbass.
Then Russia beats them to it by 20 hours in a special we-beat-you-to-it operation.
After 19 years since the beginning of the invasion of Iraq, has the West forgotten this war?
The Iraq war is said to have resulted in 1 million deaths the difference is russia have weapons of mass destruction
A message to the future generations never make russia feel threatened
the difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia
describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard
to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use
nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of
weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of
aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the
very existence of the state is threatened
Russia has the World’s Largest Bomber
As of 2022, the Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia possesses 5,977 nuclear weapons, while the United States has 5,428; Russia and the U.S. each have about 1,600 active deployed strategic nuclear warheads.
Russia has the most nuclear weapons of any country, at 6,257. Of these, 1,458 are active, meaning they are already deployed, 3,039 are available (can be deployed if needed) and 1,760 are retired (out of use and awaiting dismantlement
How do Russian nuclear weapons compare to the rest of the world?
Russia – 6,257
America 5,550
UK – 225
France – 290
China – 350
Israel – 90
Pakistan – 165
India – 156
North Korea – 40
When you tell the truth it’s always gonna be controversial.
sar Bomba, (Russian: “King of Bombs”) , byname of RDS-220, also called Big Ivan, Soviet thermonuclear bomb that was detonated in a test over Novaya Zemlya island in the Arctic Ocean on October 30, 1961. The largest nuclear weapon ever set off, it produced the most powerful human-made explosion ever recorded.
Russia’s Tsar bomba: World’s most powerful nuclear weapon of mass destruction. The Tsar bomba exploded about 4 km above the ground and reportedly produced a mushroom cloud 60 km high
However, the Soviet Union developed three AN602 physics packages at 101.5 megatons (Mt) and these are more powerful than the Tsar Bomba, which was downscaled to 51 Mt before being used RDS-220 Vanya.
it was modified to yield 50 megatons, which was estimated to be about 3,800 times the strength of the U.S. bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II
The declassified study from the scientists at the Los Alamos laboratory, published in 1947 had first shed light on the question that how many nuclear bombs it would take to destroy the world. According to the study, it would take about ten to a hundred ‘super nukes’ to end humanity
@steve clark LOl!Do you know the russians at all?did you study history a little bit?Have you ever been there?
Yes and no, the US could be doing a magnitude effort more if it truly wanted to put its entire force and pull behind Ukraine but it’s by no means sitting on the fence. To Russia though just sending blankets would be considered almost tantamount to an act of war, so what ever aid America sends will be considered “excessive” by Russian standards.
@kirk white You took the wrong meaning from this, he was just saying no matter how small or how big the aid is Russia will say it’s a bad thing, nothing in this comment said Putin didn’t start the war. And nothing in this comment justifies saying he is not a patriot. Get a grip you tool. Everyone knows who started this WAR smh get a life.
The U.S should tell the Russians that the U.S is doing a “Special logistic operation “
Russia telling the world that they will start WW3 over Ukraine
The rest of the world : so leave
@knowledge If only those Russians in Ukraine were as brave as you. Perhaps they would have won by now.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1953
You do realize you just quoted a man who created something that has the power to wipe out all life on earth, right?
@Jazz Gla Einstein was a scientist 👩🔬 nukes, dabbling with physics had nothing to do with WMDs
Not reported enough, but when Russia invaded, a large portion of their cyber attack teams went to poland and worked against Russia. One of the bigger things they did was shut down the railways in Belarus and really screwed up the invasion on the NW side of Ukraine. After the initial troops went in, they were completely cut off from logistics because everything in belarus was a cluster f.
@Gary Williams US used similar technique by supplying Afghans Taliban Stinger missiles so much that Soviets got out and not long after Soviet collapsed. Similar strategy. Although the same Taliban Afghans came to haunt US for the last 22 years. Who paid the most? The Afghan civilians, similarly it is Ukrainian civilians. Who benefits? US arms manufacturers. Watch their stock price. Another beneficiary is CHINA. The longer US is busy with Russia and sending free arms, the better is for China’s rise. US is taking eye of the long term adversary and probably making a strategic mistake. China’s GDP will take over US in a few years, that means more money for them to challenge US power.
@SCPython Wrong war to compare for civilian losses, atleast if you’re talking about the US. Those 20 year’s civilians gained freedom’s they didn’t have under Taliban and were safer then they were before. However while Russia was there they lost 800,000 to 2million civilian lives.
but is it *_reasonable_* to believe that a man can menstruate like atheist religion claims?
Let’s be clear, Putin doesn’t play by any rules, and sees no lines, so why should we?
@Mikolaj Wojnicki
Great!!! Let’s do it!!!!
@Alan Robertson NATO is more entitled to enter Ukraine, as Ukraine invited us.
@knowledge Try looking at the bigger picture.
@Robert Bryan Maria Divine Mercy is God’s End Time Prophet: Man in Linen is the Great Catholic Monarch and Pope Benedict XVI is the only Pope.
The Great War is arriving and so too is the Antichrist (Man of Peace).
“Proxy war” is not a term with a precise legal meaning like, say, “genocide” or “war crime”. It is a rather loose expression denoting the situation where powerful countries instigate or support a war between less powerful countries or a civil war within a country.
When Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, that was not a “proxy war”. That was a war between Russia and Ukraine. When Russia supported Russian speaking separatists in Donbas and instigated a civil war in eastern Ukraine, that was arguably a proxy war on Russia’s part, if Russian denials of direct involvement can be believed. When Russia invaded all of Ukraine, that was another war directly by Russia against Ukraine.
When the USA and NATO began actively supporting Ukraine with arms and intelligence, Ukraine did not become the USA’s or NATO’s “proxy” in the war against Russia. Ukraine is not fighting Russia because the West wants it to do so. The West did not induce or encourage Ukraine to start a war with Russia in order to advance some Western agenda. The war was already happening, entirely because of Russia’s aggression. The West is merely helping Ukraine because we are horrified by Russia’s aggression and we don’t want Russia to be seen to profit by committing atrocities and up-ending the peaceful international order.
@S K for the sake of Ukraine.
@S K I am also romantically hopeful about Russian culture, having enjoyed much music and literature from the 1800s. But it seems that much of what was great has fled that country long ago and what remains allows itself to be oppressed by this autocrat rather than take up the challenge of self governance, the coward’s route. Not to criticize without pointing a finger back, it seems America and France and pretty much every former bastion of freedom and creativity is also taking two steps back into comfortable apathy… sad to say the world has not managed its transition into the information age as well as could be hoped. Does it matter so much if we support Ukraine when back home our own democracies are failing? Perhaps out of this crisis we will take a renewed interest in nurturing our own civic institutions, rather than tearing them apart like angry children when they fail us.
@Roxann Watson Absolutely. It is a duty of US and UK to protect Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Budapest Memorandum 1994
This the official policy of the US to keep its adversaries on their toes by preemptively promote, sponsor, fund and support cover and overt actions.
Ukraine isnt a proxy. Ukraine fights for its own freedom and independence. The US and another 40+ nations chose to support Ukraine. Thats it. But I sure as hell expect not only the US but any other ally of Ukraine to provide them with any assistance that helps to destroy as much Russian equipment and personnel as is necessary to achieve the goal – including intel and targeting information!
What is Ukraine? In 1922 three very poor agricultural regions entered the USSR, they were 1/3 the size of the area self declared “Ukraine” in 1991. The other 2/3 were Russian. An accident of history. Ukraine should have just let them go when they wanted either independence or to return to Russia. All this bloodshed and loss of property and infrastructure could have been avoided. But no, those areas are rich in resources, so Ukraine wants to keep them, minus the Russian inhabitants of course. So, since 2014 they’ve been relentlessly shelled by their supposedly fellow Ukrainians, who call them “orcs”, an exceedingly derogatory term.
this all could have been avoided if Putin had kept his troops home.
This could all be have avoided if we didn’t poke the bear. Who the hell is Zelensky to run a former Russian country with Russian speaking people?
@MartianTV Putin poked himself…and now he will pay the price for his folly.
Each time Russia (or China) complains about the US or its allies aiding one of the targets of these nations’ aggressive and unlawful behavior, the reply should be the same answer these two countries give every time a member of the international community criticizes them: We are a sovereign nation and strongly reject outside interference from outside telling us who we can help and how.
What should the reply be when the US complains about others aiding the targets of its aggressive and unlawful behaviour like perhaps in Iraq, Panama, Iran, Venezuela, Grenada, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Libya, Syria or Vietnam be?
Remember when the us was complaining about Russian bounties in Afghanistan? Does Russia get to use your ‘we are a sovereign nation and strongly reject outside interference from outside telling us who we can help and how’ apply?
I’m a democrat. This line of questioning was absurd.
Ukraine was a first step approach aimed at NATO, so in that sense it was a proxy war from the outset, USA in particular was a leader of NATO. The war has been in the preparation for at least a couple of decades, the desire to return to a status of the Soviet Union. Influential thinkers like Alexandr Dugin and others, the return to a greater Russia, pushing NATO and USA influence out of Europe. IMO.
This isn’t an easy question to answer. Notice how 90% of the US’s traditional enemies are armed with weapons from Russia. The Soviet Union poured a great deal of resources into arming anyone in opposition to the US. By rights the US should’ve gone to war with Russia over Veitnam and all the weapons they provided and yet they didn’t. Soviet Russia should’ve declared war when we armed the Afghani people with stingers and money. Didn’t happen.
This stuff is complicated.
The answer in reality is very simple, nukes and MAD…
@Just Fio Were it not for allied supplies, Russia would not have been able to drive back Hitler’s army.
Where were the generals when they were killed? On Russian soil? Noooo, they were in Ukraine and the Ukrainians have a right to know what goes on in their country! Had they been killed in Russia, it might have been a point of argument but in this case, it is clear.
Having a bird’s eye view of the chess board is important. Ukraine knows this and the US/NATO friends know this. US/NATO knows Russia is multiple games of chess right now but is focus on the board with Ukraine. US/NATO knows every time a Russian piece is removed from the Ukraine board it’s also removed from the other boards. The US/NATO board didn’t change up until this war. Now US/NATO can move their pieces without Russia moving their pieces because of their focus on the Ukraine board. Moskva was a rook. We need to get more rooks and let’s try for a queen.
Queen would be the bridge over crimea.
Well, Intelligence / Data / Knowledge can be a dangerous weapon ; As dangerous as any anti-tank missile or howitzer or any military weaponry we and other NATO or non-NATO country are giving to the Ukrainians. So we are giving both to Ukraine. This doesn’t detract from how awesome the Ukrainians been in this war with the Russians.
1. It’s perfectly legit by international laws to assist an invaded country; 2. The Ukraine war is not a proxy war between two superpowers – Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. is assisting Ukraine in defending itself, that’s it; 3. What the U.S. is doing in Ukraine, Russia does, too, all the time; 4. Mr. Putin has to stop whining, every time someone sneezes; and 5. We all know, the Moskva sunk because a kitchen staff member smoked at the wrong place.
So based on your first point why was the us complaining about Russian bounties in Afghanistan?
“What the U.S. is doing in Ukraine, Russia does, too, all the time”
But better. A LOT better.
Whether a proxy war or not, the killing of children, women, elderly, and non-combatants in Ukraine aside from levelling down residential areas in Ukraine by Russia do not require scholarly descriptions or debate before any neighboring country come to Ukraine to help the civilians to escape and continue living their life AND help the Ukrainians defend themselves.
@Mario I’d prefer to send lots of armaments, long range missles, modern fighter craft, all the necessary ammunition, etc and combined land and air arms to push Russia out.
@Malign M
They will go when the Azov division is smashed to pieces
@Ken Havens
Modern fighters ?
How exactly are they going to fly them when they have never flown them ?
@Ryan Davies what happened to taking over Kyiv ?
To be honest, the war in ukraine up to this point, is a matter of “us dollar”, “euro”, as the world’s dominant transaction currency at the world (western), us-eu “stuck alone” involved too far in the situation, the conflict is getting worse and worse. This chaos caused troubles all humans in the world! .