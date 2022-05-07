65 comments

  2. He kind of brings to mind- the only thing we have to fear is fear itself- still genius words

    3. actually not genius or true at all. it’s what’s known as a stupid platitude that sounds good at the time but is actually just empty stupid words meaning nothing – there are a million things to fear besides fear itself – how about poverty? Not having any food? Having unclean drinking water? War? Losing a loved one? Economic depression? Natural disaster? Crime? Fear is a base instinct provided by nature to motivate us to action to avoid pain and escape danger and the threat of death.

  3. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1953

    2. @Alcohol Free they have to be carefull though you dont wanne make puting a marter. Bcs if he dies by US hands he will become the man that died for russia.

    1. @Joseph Harvey they’re learning that no one will intervene without a defense agreement

  7. 6:00. I like the way he thinks. War is almost like a chess. Putin must know, that using nukes won’t help them. If we will be scared of nukes. It means he will take every NATO country one by one.

    3. Read his book “Waging Modern War.”
      It’s like 8 dimensional chess. Plus, he is a Rhodes Scholar.

  9. A brilliant conversation. Fredericka Whitfield asks the right questions, and Clark responds with insights into the war I haven’t heard anywhere else.

    1. Fully concur. The intellect, experience and advanced education of U.S. flag officers really shows. It’s pretty much the opposite of the Russian thugs that Putin pins the stars and medals on by the pound.

    4. Really? That was the most incompetent advise i haven’t heard anywhere else.
      But you like to fight Russians to the last Ukranian soldier, isn’t?

  10. Good to see You, Sir. You had the Charge, when I served in the UNPROFOR, back in 1993-94.
    I’m a Norwegian, former UN-Soldier, serving inside Bosnia.
    Thank You, Sir!
    Slava Ukraini!
    🇺🇦💙💛💪🏻🌻🌹🇳🇴🇱🇷

    2. @Ba Goai What the hell is that? Is there some hidden message or point you’re trying to prove? If so, stop screwing around and make your point. If not, you’ve obviously posted a video in the wrong chat

    5. @Derek D There seems to be a lot of that crap going on. YouTube needs to do something about that…

  12. Please listen to this general .
    He’s every word right.
    My respects and admiration.

    3. @Roger Brown Reacts putin sends rookies and old tech Soviet Union tanks it of course it will not take 3 days or few months.

  13. That interview progressed because both participants listened to the other in real time. Well conducted Fred.

  15. I love listening to General Wesley Clark he is absolutely right about the situation .

  16. Wesley Clarke .. one of the most intelligent down to earth, sensible Americans. It’s a fresh change from the idiots who inhabit the GOP ATM.

  17. Really hope those that count in this are watching this General. He was supreme Allied commander for NATO for many Years, and knows the Russians well.

  18. best general thus far on the subject!!! rest retired generals are mincing their words and observing protocols not to offend current advisors. he is clear, accurate and concise …. a stitch in time saves ukrainian lives!!! Wake up world!!! Ukraine is defending global peace … unfair they have to fight alone!!!

  19. Excellent interview: well framed questions and General Clark’s responses are the most cogent I have heard to date on the Ukraine invasion.

  20. Gen Clarke is exactly right and everyone needs to hear this interview. We don’t have time to be nervous and hesitate about opposing Russia. The US, NATO and all of Europe must stand together. Let Putin know if he makes the mistake of escalating, he’ll be made to regret it.

