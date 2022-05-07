Recent Post
65 comments
The General is absolutely right.
@Andrew Allison you’re bad
@Sun Dial you’re bad
@Deez Nuts your bad
@Anime Fan
Nonsense…i’m the sweetest person alive and an American patriot…😄🇺🇸
He kind of brings to mind- the only thing we have to fear is fear itself- still genius words
Frank Herbert quote!
@Allan Martin Uh, no. U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt.
actually not genius or true at all. it’s what’s known as a stupid platitude that sounds good at the time but is actually just empty stupid words meaning nothing – there are a million things to fear besides fear itself – how about poverty? Not having any food? Having unclean drinking water? War? Losing a loved one? Economic depression? Natural disaster? Crime? Fear is a base instinct provided by nature to motivate us to action to avoid pain and escape danger and the threat of death.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1953
he was a very smart man…in many ways
@Alcohol Free they have to be carefull though you dont wanne make puting a marter. Bcs if he dies by US hands he will become the man that died for russia.
@MetalRain they have nothing real to say.
Yes, the general needs to get his points to congress!
@Dawn Burns yes for sure….
Read it , thanks😀
We have to listen General Clark. This is his territory.
@Joseph Harvey they’re learning that no one will intervene without a defense agreement
Will the Ukrainians listen to General Clark?
Read it , thanks😀
I don’t want to see a nuclear war, but I believe this general is right.
@Sergio Dominguez We must not allow nuclear war
@Pep who the heck are you to tell anyone to shut their mouth ?
6:00. I like the way he thinks. War is almost like a chess. Putin must know, that using nukes won’t help them. If we will be scared of nukes. It means he will take every NATO country one by one.
War is like chess. That’s why we can’t play checkers.
That’s not what he said but ok
Read his book “Waging Modern War.”
It’s like 8 dimensional chess. Plus, he is a Rhodes Scholar.
Gen Clark sure summed that up. This interview needs to be played over to more people.
Read it , thanks😀
A brilliant conversation. Fredericka Whitfield asks the right questions, and Clark responds with insights into the war I haven’t heard anywhere else.
Fully concur. The intellect, experience and advanced education of U.S. flag officers really shows. It’s pretty much the opposite of the Russian thugs that Putin pins the stars and medals on by the pound.
Read it , thanks😀
Really? That was the most incompetent advise i haven’t heard anywhere else.
But you like to fight Russians to the last Ukranian soldier, isn’t?
@jerrydiver1 ahahaha!!!!! people that bolted from afganisthan !!!!!!!
Good to see You, Sir. You had the Charge, when I served in the UNPROFOR, back in 1993-94.
I’m a Norwegian, former UN-Soldier, serving inside Bosnia.
Thank You, Sir!
Slava Ukraini!
🇺🇦💙💛💪🏻🌻🌹🇳🇴🇱🇷
@Ba Goai What the hell is that? Is there some hidden message or point you’re trying to prove? If so, stop screwing around and make your point. If not, you’ve obviously posted a video in the wrong chat
Read it , thanks😀
@Eric Weiler It’s spam. Trying to get views.
@Derek D There seems to be a lot of that crap going on. YouTube needs to do something about that…
General Clark is a brilliant strategists I hope everyone is listening to him
Oh yes buddy ,mark wales UK live long xxx
AMEN!!!
Please listen to this general .
He’s every word right.
My respects and admiration.
@Roger Brown Reacts ok I will come back sir
Read it , thanks😀
@Roger Brown Reacts putin sends rookies and old tech Soviet Union tanks it of course it will not take 3 days or few months.
@The Shield It still ends with Putin losing everything
@Roger Brown Reacts well this is just the beginning
That interview progressed because both participants listened to the other in real time. Well conducted Fred.
Gen Clark speaks like a strong warrior that he his at the face of evil.
I love listening to General Wesley Clark he is absolutely right about the situation .
Wesley Clarke .. one of the most intelligent down to earth, sensible Americans. It’s a fresh change from the idiots who inhabit the GOP ATM.
Really hope those that count in this are watching this General. He was supreme Allied commander for NATO for many Years, and knows the Russians well.
Exactly! He’s the most qualified opinion I have seen in the media.
best general thus far on the subject!!! rest retired generals are mincing their words and observing protocols not to offend current advisors. he is clear, accurate and concise …. a stitch in time saves ukrainian lives!!! Wake up world!!! Ukraine is defending global peace … unfair they have to fight alone!!!
Excellent interview: well framed questions and General Clark’s responses are the most cogent I have heard to date on the Ukraine invasion.
Read it , thanks😀
@Md Aynal Hoque Thank you for the reply.
Gen Clarke is exactly right and everyone needs to hear this interview. We don’t have time to be nervous and hesitate about opposing Russia. The US, NATO and all of Europe must stand together. Let Putin know if he makes the mistake of escalating, he’ll be made to regret it.