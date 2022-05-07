Recent Post
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 1953
@Billy Bob Yeah, It is Short for M’aiq, and my tele-com handle for 47 years now. I only started using it again in the last two months for anonymous reasons. -Q
@Mike Holloway It’s your choice, but it seems like an odd time in history to start using that handle again, Mike. No offense meant.
So the prophet of atheist religion richard dorkins claims that incest is oky-doky, but do you agree?
That’s stupid.
What a brave man. Hope God help Ukraine to win over the invader.
@STEPH we the black people just need the European empire to fall .!
@Robert You’re a fool Robert.
❤️
…my concern is that Odesa, which once again has been struck by missiles, may be levelled next.
My fears are about the fate of the Ukrainian civilians that have been abducted and sent to camps in Russia.
Slava something something
He’s cool! It’s so touching to come back to defend your Motherland. 💙💛 I’m from Dnipro, living in the US, and haven’t seen my mom and relatives for 8 years, I wish I can do that again, someday 😔🙏🏻
You Don’t Want To Be “Cool” Too? By Fighting For Ukraine!
How can that happen
@Roma Kuriyanov, don’t be discouraged, soon you will be able to see his family.
Bravery. In case you wondered what it looked like.
Seen It At My Local Hospital During Covid Time! THANK YOU Doctors and Nurses!
Glory to the USA for helping Ukrainians defend themselves, for helping Ukrainians save innocent lives.
@Robert so he’s got the seat on truth ?? He’s still trying to get out of crap that took place a century ago.
Although women are children are save and evacuated. Soldiers life is also valuable. To the soldiers, Stay safe and keep your mind and body healthy.
Not Sure The Advice On Body and Mind Health Much Good To Anyone Stuck Underground Being Shelled From Above!
I agree wholeheartedly..
Many women and children are not safe there have been many murdered.
This war has taught the world to not be afraid of these large mechanised army’s, thank you Ukraine.
@Jasmine Bali unless the other guy has shoulder rockets that can blow up the aircraft. The drones seem to be helping with the jack in the box, as well.
❤️
Given the huge amount of destruction, death and displacement Russia has caused in Ukraine, and the enormous consequences for economy and food supplies, I think we still should be very afraid. However Ukraine has shown that we need not give up due to our fear.
This particular segment should be shown on every TV station online service and in every news paper… around the world !
@$hiek Yobooty of course! But I’m here bcos I prefer CNN(+) and Msnbc prime. Nothing wrong with that tho’, right? 😁
The best thing elon can do
is get his starlink online receivers into the black market where Russian citizens can get realtime news and maybe. change things. Good use of his money
“They call me crazy for smoking Marijuana, but call the man who invented the atomic bomb a genius.” – Bob Marley
Yes 🤗
It’s like when a company changes it’s name 😭 how did people fall for it
You not alone.
Much respect and love from France 🇫🇷
If living in your own little world was a country:
“Russia”
thank you USA !!!! you are doing the right thing… love from Canada
😉☝🏻😘
Of course those Russian soldiers are “celebrating,” because as long as they’re needed to “celebrate” they won’t be sent to Ukraine. Don’t underestimate living another day, two, three…. Doesn’t mean they don’t know what’s coming.
😉☝🏻😘
Bless you sir. May freedom, truth, and peace always be victorious.
Amazingly Brave Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol – I hope the diplomats can get these brave men out ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
Unfortunately it’s very unlikely.
This young military man is a credit to his parents. No bluster. Empathetic. Very balanced. Very calm. Speaking the truth. Stay safe Miro.
💝
Haha, yes, stay safe 100 miles behind front lines:)
Just imagine a world where Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara Murza are leading a truly emancipated Russia into a better world for all humanity. Let’s make it happen.
[#]OperationValkyrieRussia
It’s not just the Azov battalion fighting in the Steel mill. There are Ukrainian Marines there too. I’m a US Marine(retired) myself. They are Hero’s, one and all. Remember their sacrifice. This is Ukraine’s “Alamo”.
Glory to Ukraine
Semper Fidelis