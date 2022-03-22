Recent Post
38 comments
This fellow has no business pretending to represent the Rail workers or any workers for that matter!!!
totally agree
Agreed. He just uses workers for his own ends.
L. D .P is finished in Canada because of this cheat.
He usually does though. The NDP gets most of it’s money from unions, which it then makes special government actions to benefit. The tax payer, and average citizen loses. The union worker tends to remain the same. The union bosses make tons of money.
@John Freedman now they get it from liberals
This hypocrite should just pack it in. Nobody is voting for you dude. Nobody cares what you have to say about worker rights when you supported the emergency act.
Well said
100…
No one listens to Fakes nice try Mr Singh what is your name today. What last name does your child Have???
HIS NAME IS JAGSHIT STINK.
So it’s ok that workers can strike a private company but when truckers protest for lost freedoms you help legislate the Emergency Act. Seems fair too me not. Truckers were fighting for their jobs too but you didn’t care.
The trucker convoy was petty and destabilizing. You want to see a real convoy with a real issue. Check out the taxi drivers from Spain, traveling thousands of miles to get refugees out of Ukraine and to safety. That’s what I call a noble convoy and maybe Canadians can learn a lesson from this.
Liberal leader: drama teacher
NPD leader: comedian
Conservative leader: vacancy
Ony canada have such low politions.
Yeah when you vote NDP your voting Liberals. Jagmeet will continue to support Trudeau behind closed doors, you can count on it.
is he a double politician, like a double agent , NDP, and in his spare time liberal ?
This guy is quite possibly the biggest joke of a party leader in Canadian history.
He is and it’s because he is not consistent in what he says.
Trudeau is
Hurts workers to go back to work? Wait what?? NDP is the entitlement party
NDP cares about no one but themselves.
they are capitalists, so you are right
As if he cares about workers.
Speaking about “cavalier attitudes” maybe he should have thought about that before supporting the “emergency’s act”.
Yet there you were holding Trudeau’s hand with the implementation of the emergency act. The irony of it all Jagmeet you need to decide what you and your party stand for, otherwise you have no credibility. Where is Skippy your side kick?
Skippy is writing his speech for when he’s elected PM.
right!!!
he like to hold hands with Trudeau
Why is anybody even listening to this guy? He has lost all credibility.
Like how Justin trudeau undermined Canadian citizens who protested against his mandates by envoking the emergencies act unconstitutionally
He was pretty quick to support the government to shut down peaceful protests. How is this any different.
A guy with no morals. Follows the leader , bends with the wind
This clown just agreed to prop the Trudeau government up till 2025.
He always reminds me i have to hitch up the spreader and manure the fields….
It hurts that we haven’t gotten any raise from our employer, but it would hurt A LOT MORE without our GREAT GIFT OF A JOB!!!!!!