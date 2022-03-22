Recent Post
- WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlines Liberal-NDP confidence agreement
- Tom Mulcair: Canadians support ‘peace and quiet’ in federal politics
- Should Canada increase its support for Ukraine?
- ‘It hurts workers’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on back-to-work legislation
- “Stop escalating the war”: Heckler interrupts Canada’s foreign affairs minister
45 comments
How much more support beyond ‘blind’ can we give?
Seriously…
MORE
Peace is obtained through showing strength. Showing weakness invites war.
Wow you do know this is super power. Russia has enough Nukes to split the earth in half physically. We’re not bullying a little tiny country with a little army. If it turn into a world war say goodbye to Canada. Mite as well say goodbye to the planet. At least we won’t have to worry about climate change. Anybody survive you’re gonna have to survive a nuclear winter for the next 30 years. While snows vaporized human ash.
You mean Putin showing strength? What are u talking about other than just plain war mongering?
@Jebo Teya I mean NATO showing strength. This is already war no warmongering needed.
Aren’t you the porn guy? Gross.
The Canadian backed government in Afghanistan not only allowed bacha bazi to continue, they participated in it as well; and Canada did absolutely nothing about it…
Keep banging that drum.
@Blepe The Wise But they were …
@Paying more will save the planet. Canada supported the abuse of children in Afghanistan; and you’re yammering on about a drum…
@Jack Sprat The practice is terrible but realistically what could we have done to stop it? The taliban are very much against it so let them handle it.
@Blepe The Wise “what could we have done to stop it?”- Plenty.
The Taliban outlawed bacha bazi and made it punishable by death; Canada called it “culture”….
“Canadas longstanding NATO defence commitment”. Ukraine is not a part of NATO and NATO isn’t under attack, or is it??..
NATOs goal is to bait Russia to attack them so they can justify their own existence after the USSR.
@Blepe The Wise I agree. And in a way, it is USA and NATO’s fault for expanding NATO, when it was agreed after WW2 to disband it. By expanding NATO, it threatens Russia and thus why Putin is attacking Ukraine, because Putin does NOT want a NATO country or territory beside Russia.
@Mentalbow I think you mean the Cold War, and NATO never said they would disband, but they promised Russia they wouldn’t expand east of Germany. Also, it’s worth mentioning Russia tried to join the EU and NATO but they were rejected.
How about helping Canadians.
When you can demonstrate to me that you’re as hard done by as a Ukrainian, I’ll think about it. Until then, help yourself.
I would approve that we offer much more humanitarian work/support, help for evacuations, refugees, medical camps (possible already in place, but I do not know), etc. I do respect that Canada has offered great training these last years (notably as the Canadian army has a great reputation in terms of respecting International Humanitarian Law/Geneva Conventions, etc.).
Joyce I miss your Brother in Law, Norm MacDonald, it’s a shame you didn’t had him on more often … the interaction between you two were just so great.
No its a foreign country we helped enough.
No we haven’t
We need to stay out of this.
We need to do more
We could send humanitarian help not fighting their war.
F35 is a money pit and Michael Chong should know that, the SAAB is the best choice for any country that has to defend the Arctic and that’s that!
No Canada should not be involved
We should follow our neighbour down the south no matter what…put more fuel into the fire. LOL
Yes we should
Joyce I miss your Brother in Law, Norm MacDonald, it’s a shame you didn’t had him on more often … the interaction between you two were just so great.
Peace is obtained through showing strength. Showing weakness invites war.
I’m sure the porn industry you’re heavily involved in is ALL about peace, right (sarcasm). Get a real job.
Peace is obtained through showing strength. Showing weakness invites war.
Peace is obtained through showing strength. Showing weakness invites war.
Peace is obtained through showing strength. Showing weakness invites war.
NO. However, if we could stop all sanctions against Russia, and stop sending bloody weapons. I agree even DOUBLE our support to Ukraine.
As the economy crisis keep rising, one needs to have different streams of income, a well detailed diversified investment portfolio in the financial markets is needed to survive,as well as secure a profitable investment future.
Yeah!! It would be more beneficial and yield more profit if you actually trade on cryptocurrency I’ve been trading since the dip, I’ve made so much profit trading
I’ve always wanted to trade crypto but got confused with the fluctuations in price
I also trade with Mr Michael J. saylor, and i must say he makes money making seem a whole lot easier right now I’m a single parent and i pay the bills comfortably since i met Michael J. saylor, he’s absolutely amazing and I’d recommend him for any novice in crypto.
Amazing I also just started trading with Mr Michael J. saylor, he is the best at what he does with an initial investment of $14,000 I made up to $40,230 in just a week of trading with him. His strategies are mind blowing.
I think trading is easier with proper guidance, especially from a proffessional it really helps reduce the chances of running into losses. All thanks to Mr Michael J. saylor He changed my life, I was able to pay off my mortgage
JUST DO MORE