    1. I don’t know the NDP and Liberals seem quite transparent, here in Alberta the UCP passed legislation that makes it illegal to know who is funding your elected officials, I don’t think Cons understand the definition of, “transparency”

  2. I’m so done with these 🤡 talking for me and every other Canadian. I want everyone who supported the illegal use of the emergency act arrested and removed from their positions !!! Enough of running Canada like a dictatorship

    3. @To be downloaded But I think the protests will only get bigger now and ndp will lose allot of seats so we shall see what happens then.

  3. What Sing needs to worry about is whether the NDP will even be a political party if he continues along the path he has chosen. He is an oportunistic rodent who is doing irreparable damage to his party. Hopefully you lose party status in the next election.

    1. Like the conservative party did in the 90s? Buddy, you have no read on NDP voters if you think this will hurt the party.

    3. That would certainly be interesting given that the Liberal party is “dead” according to the Liberals of pre-Trudeau years. Warren Kinsella certainly admits this is the case — and that everything Justin Trudeau does is for his own personal aggrandizement, and certainly this is in keeping with Trudeau being a bonafide Narcissist.

  5. “Peace and quiet” as in more sneaky abuses behind closed doors that they just don’t discuss? Like the SNC deferred prosecution clause buried in a budget proposal shhhh.

    1. Like most canadains I don’t care about SNC-Lavalin, I don’t care that my government tried to protect a Canadian company caught bribing a Libyan official to do business in Libya, that’s how you do business in Libya, do you really care Con?

  8. If you’re a Liberal or an NDP, this is not what you voted for. How is that? It is exactly what Canadians voted. Tell you what, they did not vote for a Conservative government.

    1. Well that’s not true, conservatives did win the popular vote so I would say your statement is a half truth.

  10. ‘how the Conservative Party will react’? To borrow a phrase from Toby Ziegler of the Bartlett West Wing “Like we just got screwed with our pants on”

  11. The problem is that all these political leaders are just too patriotic. Always sacrificing their own interest for what is best for the country. 🙄🙄🙄

  12. Listening to Tom Mulcair’s clear and intuitive commentary I wonder if Canada missed the boat when they chose Trudeau instead of him in 2015

    1. Mulcair is a complete phony and nobody voted for him or listened to him because he is not authentic at all. These guys are all the same.

  13. Mulcair is positively giddy in light of this sick development. Will likely need to change his trousers.

  14. Trudeau is incredibly divisive and has accelerated inflation, and widened the wealth gap more than ever before. Sign can now wear that along side Trudeau…with greater divisiveness than ever before.

  15. The only thing “toxic” about Parliament is the failure of any Liberal to answer any questions for the Canadian public! It’s infuriating and insulting to all Canadians that the Liberals have been the very opposite of “accountable and transparent”.!

  16. Why is it that neither Trudeau nor Singh EVER SAY WHO IS GOING TO PAY FOR ALL OF THESE SOCIAL PROGRAMS!! clearly it isn’t going to be the weather who will pay!

  18. They both need to go along with Freeland

  20. Canadians deserve an election, these parties are going to pay a deep price at the polls be it in 2025 or sooner.

