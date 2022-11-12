Recent Post
69 comments
Graham’s got one thing right. People like Walker are taking the American Dream, and turning it into a Nightmare.
Try and find someone who wants to communicate with you, genius.
@Bill Zardus pretty sure you’re the one who started the conversation with me. You’re also the same one who can’t let it go. You’re like Aaron, can’t get anything right. 🤡
Your so right. Walker on saving late term babies is turning 🇺🇸 into a nightmare.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸no, I was pointing out that Warnock got more votes than Walker. Roughly 35k more.Which means he COULD HAVE beat Walker. By any other state standards he would have. But Georgia has every right to their own laws. I’m not trying to insert any narrative here, only pointing out facts. Given that Georgia has around 7 million registered voters and only roughly 4 million voted, neither candidate inspired half of the voters in that state to get out and vote
This is not about Walker. It is about control. They desperately want to be in control. And they want someone they can control.
Right. I would not be surprised if Republicans boost Herschel into power then secretly undermine him so he has to resign and be replaced by a White Republican. They hesitated to run a White person against Warnock because that candidate would likely at some point have put his/her bigotry on display.
Who is they?
Just like democrats using Fetterman.
Black people are too smart, tough not Herschel, to fall for Lindsey’s freak out!!
If Graham really wanted to help Walker, he would have started a GoFundMe so Walker could finally get his long overdue vasectomy.
And, pay long overdue child support for the multiple children he deserted.
“so Walker could finally get his long overdue vasectomy” – Or just give Lorena Bobbitt a call.
That was just odd and bizarre. He can’t be that upset about Walker losing. Something else about GA is bothering him. His upcoming testimony?
He’s gonna cost his party another Senate seat, personally I think Lindsey’s gonna love prison.
Graham talking about the benefit of the country is a good one.
You can hear what Graham is actually saying when you turn on the BS Filter — “Please (PLEASE!!!) elect puppet Walker because he has promised to shut down the Fulton County investigation.”
Spot on translation!
Are you sure Walker even knows what an investigation is (or where Fulton County is)? The man did say, in public and on-the-record, that he’s not very smart.
“Herschel is a nightmare period”
Okay… there is no way in hell, he cares this much about Herschel Walker, of all people. He doesn’t look sad, he looks scared. He looks, and sounds like he is begging for his own life.
He really does sound like he was about to crap his pants
That’s cause he wants to hide his crimes by taking control of the senate, he’s powerless without that shield he hides behind.
Evangeli-Klans
Raphael Warnock is an inspiration
@Michael Morningstar so who would Jesus support Warnock or Walker 😆
Warnock is inspiration, Walker is desperation.
Raphael wouldn’t get many yards running a football
Walker is a better running back
He is, he didn’t attack Herschel, his own family did.
Lindsey has become a real life Caricature of a man. Really very sad. The man was literally overacting to sell support for Walker. Think about how dumb it looks, if they can’t get anyone from Herschel’s own family to come and vouch for him. That to me speaks volumes!!
Trump’s got the goods on all of these clowns, if Trump goes down, he’s taking everyone with him. That’s why Miss Lindsay’s crying.
@Jon Hamilton Shhh.. It’s just a phase… He has a crush, but it’ll pass when he meets another rich guy…
@Jon Hamilton Whatever those goods are, I wonder what exactly could be that bad to make Lindsey be scared s**t less. In any case, Lindsey just lost it completely since John McCain passed away.
Lindsey is in a panic!!! I love it.
What is wrong with the people who vote for that guy?! Just mind blowing 🤯
Some Republicans would vote for a stray dog if it ran for office.
Graham, or Walker? Granted, same question applies.
The problem is most Americans are just plain stupid, still voting against their best interest. The land of the Dumb !!
They voted twice now for Marjorie Taylor Greene so why not Walker? It makes me sick!
Which? Miss Lindsey? The fake sheriff? Like attracts like. It’s a comfort thing.
Feeling so bad for Stacey Abrahms after all the damn hard work she has done to get people registered to VOTE. Mr. Graham is fearing for his career I suppose looking forward to hearing his testimony on how he and the former president tried pressuring the Senator into ” finding” the votes they lacked to win… I can’t believe half the country falls for their lies.
@Pilar González don’t feel bad for Stacey Abrahams she lost for a reason. There is something bigger and better waiting for her to do. 😊
Exactly, they live in another world, I was called a liar for saying that Trump told the Proud boys, to stand back & stand by, I didn’t imagine it did I ??
you had me at “Herschel Walker is a nightmare”
The stupid man is being used
Utterly unfit
Lindsay is emotional almost hysterical just as he was in the Kavanagh hearings. Which was his greatest performance.
He got one thing right, “He’s a nightmare!”
More like a night and daymare
His family stands behind him? Which one? Did Hershel disown the family that came out against him?
I do declare Miss Lindsey was damn near close to tears! Did y’all see that??
Or was it hysteria? Born of desperation. Such deep, deep desperation.
It so warms my heart 😊.
He had himself a case of the vapors!
“I do declare, ” I love it. And yes LADY G looks like he’s about to lose it.
You did not go there Saying” Miss Lindsay” did you?
Well spoken!!!!!
Tears would require compassion, even if only for oneself, and Lindsey gave that up long ago. I do believe that if he were capable of tears, they would have been flowing (it did look like was literally crying, just without the tears).
I say I say that Herschel is as sharp as a bowlin’ ball.
Actually, it’s his own family that have said some of the most damning stuff about him.
You can hear the desperation in Graham’s voice. It sounded like he was fighting back tears. Nobody has destroyed Herschel Walker but himself.
“It sounded like he was fighting back tears” – And it looked like he actually WAS crying.
He went to Mexico to have an abortion, taking g it kinda hard.