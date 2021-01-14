Jamaica to Get More Covid Vaccines – January 12 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica to Get More Covid Vaccines - January 12 2021

January 14, 2021

 

20 Comments on "Jamaica to Get More Covid Vaccines – January 12 2021"

  1. Jamaican Yute | January 13, 2021 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Dwl truth be told this vaccine is on sale, nothing’s in the world is ever for free. Damn!!!

  2. Samora Pinnock | January 13, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    Lol, who tell unu seh we want VACCINE????? WE NO WANT NO VACCINE,UNU CAN KEEP IT!!!!!!!!! SHAME ON YOU ALL

    • Samora Pinnock | January 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Jennifer Sturridge no, think of yourself on that Ventilator ok.

    • Jennifer Sturridge | January 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      @Samora Pinnock wht should I, I’m going to get vaccinated

    • Samora Pinnock | January 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      @Jennifer Sturridge get what you want i couldn’t care either, and why are you going back and forth with me? I wasn’t addressing you, i didn’t call your name. Stay in your lane.

    • Jennifer Sturridge | January 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @Samora Pinnock I am in my lane, if you can’t take the heat stop posting

    • Andrew Blake | January 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      Jennifer Sturridge. Unless one thinks the way u do or accept the things u accept, the only other alternative u can wish for them is suffering and probably death. This is the mindset of those who profess to want the best for others, ur true nature has been revealed. You are exposed.

  3. Maurice Duncan | January 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    We would like to know which of the approved vaccine from the WHO will be sent and used in Jamaica. Because it’s public knowledge some big pharmaceutical companies have vaccines available that is not approved by the WHO

  4. A B | January 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Great zombie apocalypse brought to you by the covid 19 vaccine!

  5. Creative Pragmatic | January 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    This is good news but keep hustling Minister Tufton. Several countries (like Canada) have ordered enough to vaccinate their populations several times over. If we are prepared, we should be able to score some of that excess to get vaccinated faster and to prevent the excess vaccine from going to waste before it expires.

  6. Seek the Truth | January 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Please my fellow brothers and sisters seek Adonai. Research more into this vaccine and use rational thinking. Yahusua said I am the way the truth and life no cometh unto the Father except through me. Put your trust in Elohim and not your confidence man. Shalom

  7. Nicole Gordon | January 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    People dying of hunger but no free food but free vaccine yea

  8. wendy dasha | January 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    if america is throwing away millions of vaccine because they don’t have the facility to house the vaccine. then when kind of vaccine will jamaica get. these vaccine needs acertain amount of temperature. we are not guinea pigs.

  9. Flames Gad | January 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    We no want no vaccine

  10. Flames Gad | January 13, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Send that back to the owner jesus we want

  11. Flames Gad | January 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    No want that can’t force no body to take that

