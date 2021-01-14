Police Probing Major Gun Find at St. James Port – January 12 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Someone plan to wipe out country !! My God
No work in the country, but they seem to be bringing in shipment of guns to kill and kill the younger generation of Jamaicans. This is very devastating. 👈👀
This is a long term plan to keep the young male population low as possible
@kemoy clarke VERY “DISGUSTING & DISTURBING”..we need a resolution to end this immediately.!🤝
This is good news hearing them gonna track down this is the reason Jamaica is at risk with all these illegal guns and crime and killing going on this need to stop smh
The most stupid thing is .it was open by the contraband unit and the police was called
Didn’t they have the sense to see who eventually who comes to collect it
Even replaced the content with a tracker
And follow the person who comes to collect
So often they say no one was arrested
I seem like a rocket science you are talking, but no body not giving away there friends
It must be labeled by the collector so they must see the address n know where it was going
@kemoy clarke exactly. That’s Whey I said they need to observe it and follow the trail.
The person who collected may not even know what’s in it
It’s need to be asked in Parliament why
The police keep finding guns and no one is arrested instead of them observing the area
Before announcement of the find
Very good work on the part of law enforcement. but would it not have been better to silently wait to see who comes to collect the container. Something sinister. I sense a BIG DECOY.
Too much corruption at our ports and in the country’s leadership.
Of all the guns that police seized…..what did they do with them over the years? And why isn’t anybody ever charged?….. I just think is is all sham just to make it look like that the government is actually doing a good job when they could be the ones responsible for the shipment in the first place.
Lol…. Christmas 🎄 gun dem..come in late.. with technology now a days.. it’s gonna be difficult to get them.. even if they leave the US…
A big man shipment this in the parliment
These are some cruel heart people
If over the ear them a find guns and ammunition , prosses them and melt it up, how hard is it
What happened to the 200 n add gun that was send in the politician name few years ago? Don’t hear ntn about that anymore, sweapt under the rug.. corruption not going to end the tree 🌲 grow big now it’s very hard to bend
i hope they find the person who sent it and who is supposed to received it 😳😳
Politician !!! A full time u stop it.stop issue out the guns fe the youth den bussit….
politician gun
The authority is so stupid let the ppl dem come collect the guns track dem make sure you set them up well good so from it leave until it arrives then you know you will catch someone .. police unno always a buss the thing before someone is held accountable.. smh listen smart policing needed
When I am shipping things to Jamaica i have to show my ID and they photocopy it.
And why the police never sit and wait for the person to come and pick up there guns.
Jamaica police is policing like this is 1970s.
There is a very important word in policing and it’s it’s name is ” surveillance”
A case like that could clear up in no time if the police put that word in action .
I wanted to say that word before but I could not spell it Ha ha ha. Exactly what they should have done even in previous cases. There is a saying that “wha gone bad a marning can’t come good in the evening”
@Evon Johnson just used your spell check and you will be ok..
@Everton Simpson Thank you. “Ha! ha! ha!”
@Evon Johnson yes the Jamaican police needed to used undercover cops and surveillance to fight crime.
All a case like this one cop should be acting like custom office or even the man that push out the barrels.
They should let the person that picking up the barrel of guns do his or her thing.
Pay all the fees and then collect the barrels , load up in there motor vehicle and driving out, then they have and police at the gate acting like security guard checking tickets and then they just swooped down on them.
And hold them.
The first thing the police collect is there call phones and check WhatsApp for all the communication .
They always tick me off. Everytime they get a lead they come blabbing to the media.
I Wished to God there evils that is importing these guns , the same guns is turn on there immediate family members,them and there friends.
Set of savages criminals..
This is a small find, to get in the bigger shipments a small shipment have to sacrifice
Hope they use them in the police force and the army
now who they charge who was it going to that why the usa is so mad at jamaica