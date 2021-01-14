Police Probing Major Gun Find at St. James Port – January 12 2021

Police Probing Major Gun Find at St. James Port - January 12 2021 1

January 14, 2021

 

32 Comments on "Police Probing Major Gun Find at St. James Port – January 12 2021"

  1. FAVOURED HIGHLY TV | January 13, 2021 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    Someone plan to wipe out country !! My God

  2. Kevon Thomas | January 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    No work in the country, but they seem to be bringing in shipment of guns to kill and kill the younger generation of Jamaicans. This is very devastating. 👈👀

  3. chankittyofficial music | January 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    This is good news hearing them gonna track down this is the reason Jamaica is at risk with all these illegal guns and crime and killing going on this need to stop smh

  4. owen ferguson | January 13, 2021 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    The most stupid thing is .it was open by the contraband unit and the police was called
    Didn’t they have the sense to see who eventually who comes to collect it
    Even replaced the content with a tracker
    And follow the person who comes to collect
    So often they say no one was arrested

  5. owen ferguson | January 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    It’s need to be asked in Parliament why
    The police keep finding guns and no one is arrested instead of them observing the area
    Before announcement of the find

  6. Peter Oban | January 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Very good work on the part of law enforcement. but would it not have been better to silently wait to see who comes to collect the container. Something sinister. I sense a BIG DECOY.

  7. Jason French | January 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Too much corruption at our ports and in the country’s leadership.

  8. blackblunt | January 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Of all the guns that police seized…..what did they do with them over the years? And why isn’t anybody ever charged?….. I just think is is all sham just to make it look like that the government is actually doing a good job when they could be the ones responsible for the shipment in the first place.

  9. Fine Voice | January 13, 2021 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Lol…. Christmas 🎄 gun dem..come in late.. with technology now a days.. it’s gonna be difficult to get them.. even if they leave the US…

  10. Natarine Reid | January 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    These are some cruel heart people

  11. kemoy clarke | January 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    If over the ear them a find guns and ammunition , prosses them and melt it up, how hard is it

  12. Rohan - G | January 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    What happened to the 200 n add gun that was send in the politician name few years ago? Don’t hear ntn about that anymore, sweapt under the rug.. corruption not going to end the tree 🌲 grow big now it’s very hard to bend

  13. junior don | January 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    i hope they find the person who sent it and who is supposed to received it 😳😳

  14. ORGANIC54 ORGANIC | January 13, 2021 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Politician !!! A full time u stop it.stop issue out the guns fe the youth den bussit….

  15. BIZZ ENTERTAINMENT BiZz WORL | January 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    The authority is so stupid let the ppl dem come collect the guns track dem make sure you set them up well good so from it leave until it arrives then you know you will catch someone .. police unno always a buss the thing before someone is held accountable.. smh listen smart policing needed

  16. Everton Simpson | January 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    When I am shipping things to Jamaica i have to show my ID and they photocopy it.
    And why the police never sit and wait for the person to come and pick up there guns.
    Jamaica police is policing like this is 1970s.
    There is a very important word in policing and it’s it’s name is ” surveillance”
    A case like that could clear up in no time if the police put that word in action .

    • Evon Johnson | January 13, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      I wanted to say that word before but I could not spell it Ha ha ha. Exactly what they should have done even in previous cases. There is a saying that “wha gone bad a marning can’t come good in the evening”

    • Everton Simpson | January 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Evon Johnson just used your spell check and you will be ok..

    • Evon Johnson | January 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Everton Simpson Thank you. “Ha! ha! ha!”

    • Everton Simpson | January 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      @Evon Johnson yes the Jamaican police needed to used undercover cops and surveillance to fight crime.
      All a case like this one cop should be acting like custom office or even the man that push out the barrels.
      They should let the person that picking up the barrel of guns do his or her thing.
      Pay all the fees and then collect the barrels , load up in there motor vehicle and driving out, then they have and police at the gate acting like security guard checking tickets and then they just swooped down on them.
      And hold them.
      The first thing the police collect is there call phones and check WhatsApp for all the communication .

    • Tread This Path | January 14, 2021 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      They always tick me off. Everytime they get a lead they come blabbing to the media.

  17. Everton Simpson | January 13, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    I Wished to God there evils that is importing these guns , the same guns is turn on there immediate family members,them and there friends.
    Set of savages criminals..

  18. Faith Mercy | January 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    This is a small find, to get in the bigger shipments a small shipment have to sacrifice

  19. Frances Wallace | January 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Hope they use them in the police force and the army

  20. Mike Melhado | January 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    now who they charge who was it going to that why the usa is so mad at jamaica

