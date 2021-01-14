Ten House Republicans vote to impeach Trump | USA TODAY

Ten House Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney vote to impeach President Trump

Noteworthy Republicans in the House, like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. John Katko, voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

