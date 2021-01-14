Ten House Republicans vote to impeach Trump | USA TODAY

Ten House Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney vote to impeach President Trump
RELATED: President Donald Trump has been impeached…again
Noteworthy Republicans in the House, like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. John Katko, voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Fake news
Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌
what
what
Ten treasonous traitors where is the people’s voice
I thought people were supposed to wear masks…not feed bags theybstole from horses..
10 finally have a IQ and common sense for once
yeah to impeach someone who’s in office for 7 more days what high IQs
@Wolves Suck get over it. Chance of charges literally after he leaves and to possibly keep him from running again kf that happens. So trump supporters wet dreams for him to run again will be shattered. 🤷🏾
10 True Patriots
It’s sad hearing in the news that some senators don’t vote against trump for fear to loose their seat? What? S hame
Should’ve been did this smh
They will all be charged with treason, especially that Pelosi creature. Can’t wait. God can only save their souls now.
BUT YET WHEN IT COMES TO HELP AMERICANS THEY TAKE MONTHS AND MONTHS AND MONTHS SKREW THIS GOVERNMENT
*kisses forehead* *pats your head* It’s ok 😁there there *tucks you in bed* Would you like a glass of warm milk? hot chocolate? blood?
Sick and tired of all politicians. Instead helping Americans people suffer, they all try to do such a silly thing. On and and on…..what a waste of times and tax payers.
The only incitement of the crowd was from Antifa impersonating Trump supporters not from President Trump! President Trump said protest in peace lawfully.
God you sound like an idiot. Trump and company’s actions have been leading up to this in the past couple months. From telling the proud boys to stand back and stand down at the presidential debate, to pushing the election fraud argument despite providing no evidence, and telling his supporters to give them hell at the rally before the Capitol riot. This is merely the result of his actions. Also regarding ANTIFA, why would they take action to empower the far-right? That literally goes against everything they stand for. At the very least, ANTIFA would’ve been smart enough to not live-stream the entire thing and they would’ve covered their faces. Either way the FBI hasn’t found anyone connected to ANTIFA or any left-wing group, they sure as hell found QAnon supporters though!
@Michael Andrade You are Sooo
Wrong…. but u been fed main stream MEDIA… BS…
YOUR MEDIA SHOULD B IMPEACHED….
Yeah when can we all be binary now joe will build more bathrooms can’t wait remember don’t judge just love
Trump could “unite the country” by telling MAGA to cool it and stay home.
blessings for yours a wonderful news is believing in Jesuchrist you have the salvation and eternal life .. believe for faith in your heart
read in the biblie Romans 10 : 9 and 10 , St John 14 : 6 , st John 3 : 15 to 18 , st John 5 : 24 🌺🌷🌿🍂🙏
WE THE PEOPLE Twitter stocks went down again. Good job 👏👏👏. We have to make Facebook and Twitter Amazon completely broke /bankrupt and other corrupted social media. Power belong’s to WE THE PEOPLE not them