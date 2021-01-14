Ten House Republicans vote to impeach Trump | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
January 14, 2021

 

Ten House Republicans including Rep. Liz Cheney vote to impeach President Trump
President Donald Trump has been impeached…again

Noteworthy Republicans in the House, like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. John Katko, voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

23 Comments on "Ten House Republicans vote to impeach Trump | USA TODAY"

  1. phan luong | January 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Fake news

  2. Anya B ordano A | January 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌

  3. Michelle The Great | January 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Ten treasonous traitors where is the people’s voice

  4. SAGENATOR1 | January 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    I thought people were supposed to wear masks…not feed bags theybstole from horses..

  5. CreepyKookyT | January 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    10 finally have a IQ and common sense for once

  6. gregorio acuna | January 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    It’s sad hearing in the news that some senators don’t vote against trump for fear to loose their seat? What? S hame

  7. HenniDaPoet | January 13, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Should’ve been did this smh

  8. Bernadette Dosch | January 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    They will all be charged with treason, especially that Pelosi creature. Can’t wait. God can only save their souls now.

  9. D⃝ R⃝ I⃝ P⃝ P⃝ | January 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    BUT YET WHEN IT COMES TO HELP AMERICANS THEY TAKE MONTHS AND MONTHS AND MONTHS SKREW THIS GOVERNMENT

    • Macaroon Moon | January 13, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      *kisses forehead* *pats your head* It’s ok 😁there there *tucks you in bed* Would you like a glass of warm milk? hot chocolate? blood?

  10. Young Doan | January 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Sick and tired of all politicians. Instead helping Americans people suffer, they all try to do such a silly thing. On and and on…..what a waste of times and tax payers.

  11. Conny Bjaaland | January 13, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    The only incitement of the crowd was from Antifa impersonating Trump supporters not from President Trump! President Trump said protest in peace lawfully.

    • Michael Andrade | January 14, 2021 at 12:53 AM | Reply

      God you sound like an idiot. Trump and company’s actions have been leading up to this in the past couple months. From telling the proud boys to stand back and stand down at the presidential debate, to pushing the election fraud argument despite providing no evidence, and telling his supporters to give them hell at the rally before the Capitol riot. This is merely the result of his actions. Also regarding ANTIFA, why would they take action to empower the far-right? That literally goes against everything they stand for. At the very least, ANTIFA would’ve been smart enough to not live-stream the entire thing and they would’ve covered their faces. Either way the FBI hasn’t found anyone connected to ANTIFA or any left-wing group, they sure as hell found QAnon supporters though!

    • Sonya Oz | January 14, 2021 at 3:15 AM | Reply

      @Michael Andrade You are Sooo
      Wrong…. but u been fed main stream MEDIA… BS…
      YOUR MEDIA SHOULD B IMPEACHED….

  12. Buster | January 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Yeah when can we all be binary now joe will build more bathrooms can’t wait remember don’t judge just love

  13. C. Sudeir | January 14, 2021 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Trump could “unite the country” by telling MAGA to cool it and stay home.

  14. Juan Fe Peña Rivera | January 14, 2021 at 4:39 AM | Reply

    blessings for yours a wonderful news is believing in Jesuchrist you have the salvation and eternal life .. believe for faith in your heart
    read in the biblie Romans 10 : 9 and 10 , St John 14 : 6 , st John 3 : 15 to 18 , st John 5 : 24 🌺🌷🌿🍂🙏

  15. phan luong | January 14, 2021 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    WE THE PEOPLE Twitter stocks went down again. Good job 👏👏👏. We have to make Facebook and Twitter Amazon completely broke /bankrupt and other corrupted social media. Power belong’s to WE THE PEOPLE not them

