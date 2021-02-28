Jamaica’s Murders Up 6% | JAMCOVID Breaches | Covid Concerns | Face to Face Classes

TOPICS:
February 28, 2021

 

34 Comments on "Jamaica’s Murders Up 6% | JAMCOVID Breaches | Covid Concerns | Face to Face Classes"

  1. Jon MacDonald | February 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Is there still a Ganja shortage in JA??

  2. Jay Eagle | February 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    Accountability continues to be Jamaica’s issue and until our Government is accountable and responsible issues will continue. Our government must remember The People are their priority not their power and finance. They must be responsible and penalised when they fail

  3. Marita Brooks | February 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    The young men need to retrain to protect their country instead of proctecting their community leader. They should be allowed to join the army and learn a skill

  4. Mr. G | February 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    Action speak louder than words!!

  5. Mr. G | February 28, 2021 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    It’s intelligent to admit when you are wrong!!

  6. Courtney Anderson | February 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    I agree with mr Overton yes redirect is one way to go but u can only lead the horse to the water u can’t force him to drink it and again some of these youths are recruited into gangs for their ability to do good in every areas academy vocational or any other areas which the gang see the need for

  7. Jennifer Julian | February 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    This really sad what is going on in Jamaica 🇯🇲.. I am Jamaican living in the US 🇺🇸 Moving home soon i hope it changes 🙏 demons 😈 is on the run in Jamaica

    • Hamalyahu Yisrael | February 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      demon in the run all over the world dear, u do t see that its the devil operating the world now?

    • ERROL GORDON | February 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      Lady only God can change what is going on down there… wish you the best of luck …

    • Dawn Palmer | February 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      You might want to reconsider that. They have a special pick for returning residents. You can’t even trust some family members.

    • Life With The Mattheson's | February 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Dawn Palmer I agree!! My husband migrated to Canada from Jamaica in 2019. We’re planning on going back at the end of this year, but I don’t want to tell anyone when and/or where we’ll be! I’ve heard some crazy stories!

  8. Conroy Miller | February 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    The government needs to do all this online it’s the 20 first century now

    • Serega Nochvin | February 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      a lot of detailes and questions cann’t be resolved by on line services. hire more stuff, open more locations. angry people it’s bad people.

    • Rolando Walcott | February 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      It was the US that hacked our system to brew doubt in the jamaican people towards the government. They’ve done this before.

  9. Nerine Edwards | February 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    This problem starts with the accessibility of the guns. 🤔 I wonder who is in charge.

  10. Man of Culture Allanzo | February 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    You’ll only be able to find Jamaicans in museums soon

  11. Tanisha Robinson | February 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    There also needs to be a revamp in how police in Jamaica investigate. My stepfather was killed last year and the Investigating Officer on the case cared more about the vehicle my stepfather was killed in than the case. He had no issue asking if the vehicle was being sold but cannot answer our questions about the progress of the case and sorting documents so a death certificate can be issued. If the police aren’t doing their job then how will be crime be solved and these parasites be placed behind bars? Some people want to talk but many Jamaicans don’t trust the police cause they at times tell the criminals who come back to kill those who talk up.

  12. Anthony Burrell | February 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Everything in jamaica is for sale, drivers license and all

  13. Leonard Dayle | February 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    The Jamaican government needs to talk about this bad man thing in schools. We have to challenge or change this killing culture.

  14. don't start now | February 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is a joke right now💀 Sad to see tbh cause we have so much potential

  15. Marsha T | February 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Education is lacking, Crime is increasing, Self-ego and self benefit in leadership and folks are just lost, wondering what if and how to

  16. Dgital Hometech | February 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    #2 Get a DRONE system constantly patrolLing HOT spot ..

  17. Dgital Hometech | February 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    # 3 Get digital display for wanted suspect post it on TOLL ROAD TOOL BOOTH

  18. R y | February 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Jamaica police sleep too much when them fi on the road them in the office a sleep all them do a run down taxi

  19. HAILE HAILE | February 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Only 6%?
    Didn’t know it was so rough before that.

  20. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | February 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    ❤️🙏🏿😢🙏🏿

