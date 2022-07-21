70 comments

    2. @Derek S really ? I guessing had nothing to do with Brandon defunding subsidies for American oil refineries , shutting down pipeline jobs and skipping out on several scheduled meetings with fossil industry leaders .Let’s go Brandon ! he got a real great reception in mass the other day 🤣🤣

    3. @Ministry Of Truth either of them? This is number 7. Go ahead and stay uninformed while the rest of us learn the truth!

  2. What we want to see are the secret service deleted texts. We also wonder if that influenced Pence’s decision not to get in the car.

    4. @NBA1 How many account do you have that you same people with? Just like all of the others, this one is being reported as well,

  4. Oh YES!!! Al Franken has been saying forever how desperate he is to see those outtakes. They ended up using the sixth take! Because he refused to stay on the written script, and even the end result has him saying “you’re special, we love you”. Dang, what were the first 5 takes like? Did he yell “kill them all!”? 🤣

    2. @Charles Fragoso straight from the transcript of a trump speech.
      “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

    3. @American Muscle He didn’t harass anybody. He took a silly picture on a plane with a fellow performer on a USO tour. The same performer who was on stage grabbing another performers crotch… And the guy is married. She had no problem with it for years but when she had a book to sell with Sean Hannity’s publishing company, she had to find a way to make herself famous. He shouldn’t have resigned. He has absolutely no record of inappropriate or harassing behavior in his 40 years in the public eye. He should have stayed and fought the good fight. But, I respect his decision.

    1. Jeff – I’m actually more conservative than you can imagine. I also don’t think I’m better than anyone else. I’m just sad there are that many people who have fallen for this Trump train and all the hate that has exploded during the past years. Have a look in the mirror. Aren’t you angrier now than before Trump entered politics… and it’s not because he suddenly made you see the “truth”.

  6. Daniel Webster stated in 1802: Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.

    1. @Human Being everyone should read your comment so they understand what’s at stake. You rightfully said that if America falls that a new world order will take its place. That new world order as you’ve described is authoritarianism.

      If you think democracy is bad then try speaking freely in Russia, the Middle East or China. Those are the countries that will fill Americas void and the world might not know it now, but if America falls they will know for sure that they don’t want authoritarianism, they’ll be begging for the big bad United States back.

      For millennia most human beings were serfs under the whips of land owners. You’d have us go back to that.

    2. @Human Being the constitution makes no attempt to be equitable. It aims toward equality. Equity is equal outcome, that is a race to the bottom. Equality is equal opportunity which is a race to the top.

    3. @Solo Well said. For all the faults, in the design of its political system and the execution in actual results, it’s my belief that we are better under liberal democracy – in both the countries that employ that system, and the world as a whole – than under a traditional model, which as you say is authoritarian, and life was nasty, brutish and short for all but a few.

  9. My perception of the Secret Service changed the moment they pulled a Nixon and the “tapes” went missing.

    1. @Mousse Garbonzo See the main stream media is called entertainment now , and they can report what they and say what they want.

  10. He said “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country”.

    3. @Melany Blake Does the name Hitler mean anything to you? How about Genghis Khan? Maybe Osama Bin Laden? Stalin, Jim Jones???
      If you need more examples of what a single person can do with a cult following let me know.

    4. @Le Floch too bad I live in Canada and your comment doesn’t apply to me. Nice theory. Once again, all these people have is theories. And weird pet names for senior citizens. “Orange man” “Drumpf” “45” “The Donald” it’s just cringe

  11. In the US military, failure to take action in a dire situation violates Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and is a punishable offense. Why would the Commander-In-Chief be outside of that scope?

  12. The denial and delay of National Guard support was deliberate not happenstance. Coincidences take a lot of planning. Shout-out to charles flynn.

    1. @Suomy Nona Because in a court Martial proceedings the Defense will be able to call witnesses and present evidence. That would totally blow up the Jan 6 narrative. So far we haven’t heard from the other side.

  13. What was planned in the “War Room”?
    What actions did they take to implement that plan, if it wasn’t what happened?

  14. Who opened the 20,000 pound Capitol doors? Why did police officers stand aside and allow people to enter the building? Why were requests for the National Guard denied? Why hasn’t Ray Epps provided live testimony before the J6 Committee?
    @EricMMatheny

  15. They have to change the “Secret” Service’s name to something without the word “secret” in it. They seem to see themselves as being allowed to keep their actions secret.

    2. Their role is literally to remain out of the spotlight and to protect politicians with their life. They don’t owe you anything.

    4. @Resident Potato Protecting the Democrats (or democracy) by deleting important messages which concern Trump’s crimes? You seem to be quite confused.

  18. The agency needs to be purged ASAP. It needs new blood and oversight and that to sooner than later. Congress need to act. Willing to “give up their life” needs to be objectively revisited.

