Recent Post
- Video shows Chicago police shooting unarmed 13-year-old
- Jan. 6 panel has outtakes of Trump’s message day after riot
- Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim prepares lawsuit against Indiana AG
- ‘Deeply concerning to scientists’: Greenland’s ice is rapidly melting in warm weather
- The Hunter Biden investigation is intensifying. Here’s what it could mean for Democrats
70 comments
I’m gonna have the popcorn ready for tomorrow’s hearing
Don’t you mean corn pop
@Derek S really ? I guessing had nothing to do with Brandon defunding subsidies for American oil refineries , shutting down pipeline jobs and skipping out on several scheduled meetings with fossil industry leaders .Let’s go Brandon ! he got a real great reception in mass the other day 🤣🤣
@Ministry Of Truth either of them? This is number 7. Go ahead and stay uninformed while the rest of us learn the truth!
@Loki Russell 👈. In mass where? I have to look that up. He is so embarrassing
@Tyler Dream on😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂
What we want to see are the secret service deleted texts. We also wonder if that influenced Pence’s decision not to get in the car.
Pence needs to testify.
@Fish Tank 🐟 Russia, if you’re listening, please release those 30000 emails. DJT
Thank gawd this wasn’t a zoom interview.
Thank god they aren’t virtue signaling anymore.
Ok. Ha ha. Get past it. He apologized. More than the ex president did.
@LAB lol Awe, were you a captivated audience?
@NBA1 How many account do you have that you same people with? Just like all of the others, this one is being reported as well,
Oh YES!!! Al Franken has been saying forever how desperate he is to see those outtakes. They ended up using the sixth take! Because he refused to stay on the written script, and even the end result has him saying “you’re special, we love you”. Dang, what were the first 5 takes like? Did he yell “kill them all!”? 🤣
@KayOS Code too many to count, as they occurred daily.
@Charles Fragoso straight from the transcript of a trump speech.
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”
@American Muscle He didn’t harass anybody. He took a silly picture on a plane with a fellow performer on a USO tour. The same performer who was on stage grabbing another performers crotch… And the guy is married. She had no problem with it for years but when she had a book to sell with Sean Hannity’s publishing company, she had to find a way to make herself famous. He shouldn’t have resigned. He has absolutely no record of inappropriate or harassing behavior in his 40 years in the public eye. He should have stayed and fought the good fight. But, I respect his decision.
“End of quote. Repeat the line.”
Jeff – I’m actually more conservative than you can imagine. I also don’t think I’m better than anyone else. I’m just sad there are that many people who have fallen for this Trump train and all the hate that has exploded during the past years. Have a look in the mirror. Aren’t you angrier now than before Trump entered politics… and it’s not because he suddenly made you see the “truth”.
Still beat Trump in a fair election. That has to be embarrassing.
Haha you nailed it 🤣
Ole Brandon can’t even read the teleprompter correctly
Daniel Webster stated in 1802: Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.
@Human Being everyone should read your comment so they understand what’s at stake. You rightfully said that if America falls that a new world order will take its place. That new world order as you’ve described is authoritarianism.
If you think democracy is bad then try speaking freely in Russia, the Middle East or China. Those are the countries that will fill Americas void and the world might not know it now, but if America falls they will know for sure that they don’t want authoritarianism, they’ll be begging for the big bad United States back.
For millennia most human beings were serfs under the whips of land owners. You’d have us go back to that.
@Human Being the constitution makes no attempt to be equitable. It aims toward equality. Equity is equal outcome, that is a race to the bottom. Equality is equal opportunity which is a race to the top.
@Solo Well said. For all the faults, in the design of its political system and the execution in actual results, it’s my belief that we are better under liberal democracy – in both the countries that employ that system, and the world as a whole – than under a traditional model, which as you say is authoritarian, and life was nasty, brutish and short for all but a few.
Let’s peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard
@Thilli – Read about 14th amendment.
@Thilli – Heard of effigies?
@CS SPORT And poop and smear it on the walls. Classy lot
@Kathy Godfrey – Sounds like Antifa and BLM
I wonder if they had outtakes the day of Jan 6th, like “peacefully and patriotically march”
I wonder if they have outtakes of the BLM peaceful riots LOL
My perception of the Secret Service changed the moment they pulled a Nixon and the “tapes” went missing.
@Mousse Garbonzo See the main stream media is called entertainment now , and they can report what they and say what they want.
He said “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country”.
@Poker GOD do you ever disagree with Trump? If so, on what issues?
yeah how long did it take to say that
@Melany Blake Does the name Hitler mean anything to you? How about Genghis Khan? Maybe Osama Bin Laden? Stalin, Jim Jones???
If you need more examples of what a single person can do with a cult following let me know.
@Le Floch too bad I live in Canada and your comment doesn’t apply to me. Nice theory. Once again, all these people have is theories. And weird pet names for senior citizens. “Orange man” “Drumpf” “45” “The Donald” it’s just cringe
In the US military, failure to take action in a dire situation violates Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and is a punishable offense. Why would the Commander-In-Chief be outside of that scope?
1 cycoklr Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The denial and delay of National Guard support was deliberate not happenstance. Coincidences take a lot of planning. Shout-out to charles flynn.
@Suomy Nona Because in a court Martial proceedings the Defense will be able to call witnesses and present evidence. That would totally blow up the Jan 6 narrative. So far we haven’t heard from the other side.
@trevtkd Nah I’m good. Political theater isn’t my thing
@Diane Thulin Says your opinion 🤣
@Beth Bryant
Well duh!
What was planned in the “War Room”?
What actions did they take to implement that plan, if it wasn’t what happened?
So many seditious questions. This cleanup will probably take a while.
Who opened the 20,000 pound Capitol doors? Why did police officers stand aside and allow people to enter the building? Why were requests for the National Guard denied? Why hasn’t Ray Epps provided live testimony before the J6 Committee?
@EricMMatheny
We all saw it happening in real time so stop deflecting and whatabouting. Accountability.
Exactly
Opened by a proud boy after he went in the window.
@Lee Sylvester That was almost good for a laugh but not quite. Try again.
They have to change the “Secret” Service’s name to something without the word “secret” in it. They seem to see themselves as being allowed to keep their actions secret.
Democrat Protection Agency
Their role is literally to remain out of the spotlight and to protect politicians with their life. They don’t owe you anything.
@Resident Potato More like Re
Trumplican protection.
@Resident Potato Protecting the Democrats (or democracy) by deleting important messages which concern Trump’s crimes? You seem to be quite confused.
THE ENTIRE WORLD KNOWS WHAT HAPPENED!!!!
PROSECUTE THE GUILTY!!!!
1 Kelly Brown Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So wishing that the insiders would have spoken up earlier and been more courageous
1 Kate Briscoe Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You know in France they storm the government every year. Jan 6 should be tradition
The agency needs to be purged ASAP. It needs new blood and oversight and that to sooner than later. Congress need to act. Willing to “give up their life” needs to be objectively revisited.
@Lilliana Ramsey No speak no Spanish.
Abolish the government
Youre not American
“I’m supposed to downplay the violence?”
“That’s correct Mr. President “
You can blame the undercover fbi agents for that