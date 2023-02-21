Recent Post
- Watch George Santos defend his claims in new Piers Morgan interview
- A Netflix movie is getting eerie comparisons to the Ohio toxic train crash
- Deadly rain and landslides batter Brazil during Carnival holiday
- Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Amanpour’s ‘painful’ question about war
- Jane Fonda says she isn’t scared of dying, but she has regrets
34 comments
❤
I have non Hodgkin’s..not a single doc in four years has told me I’m fatal..you can live just fine with it but yes it CAN be fatal..don’t know her full diagnosis, staging etc but she’s 80+ years old has had a great life..I’m 62, not afraid either but hell no I’m not ready..
Stay strong, stay curious CherBear. Im an old curmudgeonly #NavyVeteranKorea. 90 as of last December. Survived the War, prostrate cancer, lung cancer n then Esophageal cancer. Cancer free since approx 2005. You got this. Aim to outlive a Curmudgeonly old fart like Me! 😉
Love Jane…💯❤️
I believe that we all have some regrets…
We sure do.
It’s part of being human
As a #NavyVeteranKorea,,took me yrs to forgive “Hanoi Jane”. But I have. Her youthful mistakes arent the entirety of who she was n became. My faith requires Mercy ,Grace n Forgiveness. Yes even for Jane Fonda.
As a Navy veteran and the daughter of a Vietnam combat medic I never agreed with the Vietnam “war” and I didn’t agree with the Iraqi war. My mother agreed with Jane and my father didn’t. When I joined the military I took an oath to uphold the US Constitution and that includes the 1st Amendment and I have had to remind my father of this on several occasions. I have the utmost respect for her, she is a beautiful woman inside and out. Jane is still a great role model for young women today. For those who still hold her comments against her after all these years need to examine their own past. We all have said and done things that we shouldn’t have. Every sailor, soldier or airman have made mistakes. We need to leave the past behind us and look to the future or we will never find peace. 🕊️🇺🇸
@K A Please thank your father for his service. I’m sure he saved countless lives. What a brave man. I’m 68 yeas old. I had a Selective Service number of 10. I was destined for Vietnam instead of heading to a university as I hoped. Thankfully, President Nixon stopped the draft. I was spared. But I’ve never forgotten brothers and sisters my age and a little older. Thank your dad, please. Those guys were badass. And thank you for serving. People do appreciate it. Best wishes!
aww my Dad fought in Korea too. we don’t hear enough from you guys. thank you sir.
@Jeff McCloud Thanks. Korea does in some history books get short shrift. But I loved my Navy yrs. A few bad memories but I focus on the good ones .
@MiKeD It wasn’t easy Mike. But in forgiving another its more for my sake than theirs. She has to live with her life choices. As I do mine.
Thanks for keeping us updated Our government has no idea how people are struggling right now, I will forever appreciate Mr Andrew David You’ve helped me a lots With your advices imagine investing $1000 and receiving $10,250.
Thank you all for your testimonies, it helped me a lot, I thought it was no real, but now I will bravely testify, the strategies are excellent. Last week’s trade was very good
I have heard a lot about trading and investment with Mr Andrew David how good he is and how he has helped people through investment
Mr Andrew David is the only one I can leave my investment with and think less about it, he is my money maker. I just received $24,300 of my investment last month. I am very happy because he is leading me to financial freedom.
So delighted seeing my broker talked about on YouTube, This was exactly how i got recommendation about Mr Andrew David, At first i was a bit skeptical but eventually i gave him a trail with my little investment got huge profit.
This is the kind of info we don’t get from most, YouTube channels. I’m definitely bouncing on this right away…. I’m really impressed 👍
Welcome to the Club of Life, Jane.
Always enjoy listening to Jane Fonda interview. And this was intense..
I’m not scared to die but the hardest part will be the ones that I have to leave behind. ❤️
…but hope we meet the ones who went ahead of us…animals too
Jane you know what you did
We are all going to die someday
HEAVEN OR HELL, YOU CHOOSE!
Whoever _repents_ of all his sins (turns from sins) and _calls_ on the *Name* of the *LORD,* will be saved! *He* who died on a cross for the sins of the world, _rose_ from the dead on the third day, and by *His* blood, whoever _repents_ and _believes,_ has full redemption of sins and eternal life!
Today is the day of your salvation, repent and confess *Jesus* the *Christ* now as your *Lord* and be saved, because you broke the law but *He* paid your fine with *His* life’s blood.
For those with understanding: Matthew 24:40-41 will take place very soon, this is the sixth seal. This is the generation of the harpazo, rapture, and behold you will witness the trumpet blast that will make the sky recede as a scroll being rolled up! Therefore, be ready and be the five wise virgins, do not be the five foolish virgins! (Parable of the Ten Virgins.)
🤔…kids don’t come with manuals..we do what we know..with what tools we have..
Makes me want to rewatch Barbarella again.
Everyone has regrets of some sort. Being a parent doesn’t come with a handbook. Don’t beat yourself up about mistakes.
I love her
Janes own mother had a lot of problems and how hard for her to have had her mother commit suicide when she was still so young
If you’re a mom with regrets and come to your child like this wanting to fix things, 9/10 that‘s all the adult child would need to forgive you. (Extreme cases aside)
She is amazing 👏
You are Jane Fonda. BARBARELA. I was so fascinated by that movie. You’ve done a lot of great things in your life and motherhood is a very big responsibility. We all have to do what we could do in this earth. Don’t leave God if you have faith in Him