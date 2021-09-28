Jason Kenney announces vaccine passports as cases soar in Alta.

Alta. Premier Jason Kenney announced that a vaccination certification system is coming as the province's ICUs near capacity.
81 comments
What are the odds that Covid would be going completely out of control in Alberta just as the federal election was about to be had?
@Zea Maiz We’ll see after September 20th.
@Gnarlen how is the election going to show if you’re smarter than Trudeau? You really think voting PPC makes you smart or something?
@Zea Maiz I’m not voting PPC, to hell with them.
@M M the humour is he got it. With all his money and power he still got it. I didn’t so if he and conservatives can’t protect themselves how are they going to protect you?
@Wild Oglala how bout nobody is going to save you ! Stand on your own two feet now
You’re all going to pay
Already have
What a strange thing to say. Where are you posting from?
@Gnarlen why? you wanna rat him out?
@R G Why would he say that we’re all going to pay? That sounds like a threat.
@Gnarlen lol, better go track him down before he finds ya, bud. It’s him or you there.
He just handed the PPC a big fat gift this coming Monday.
Go PPC.
@Greg H I’ve got your thug right here little boy….come and get it…!!!
@Greg H spell check!!!
@MegaJuniorJones yes and all of Canada
@moira oneill don’t worry Karen, it is spelled exactly as intended, phonetically so even you and your thugs can understand. Tata!
Voting PPC is the same as voting for Trudeau.
Lmao. This guy is such a joke. Oh how your tone has changed in a matter of months Jason
Months!…try days!
If you grab a hot pan and burn your hand. Do you do it again?
YES says you.
yes it like he finally got humility and came to his senses.
@shizuokaBLUES humility!? No no no…he saw the polling data.
@shizuokaBLUES ya ok Pal
As far as I’m concerned, there is no legitimate government in canada at this point
There hasn’t been a legitimate government in Canada for decades.
@MegaJuniorJones learn how to speak.
You sound ridiculous
oh please, you have no idea
Ppl need to unite
no issue with scott mor
There’s a special circle of hell for betrayers like you Kenny
@Simon Potter No difference at this point.
Now your just being overly dramatic! Lmfao
I miss that special place in hell song from way way back when the pandemic started
It’s PPC Alberta at this point. Fire the assistant trailer park supervisor.
@Aaron H At the cheeseburger picnic in July he said it was going to be the best summer ever. He also said, that it was one cheeseburger per provincial resident.
What happened to the Jason Kenney with a cowboy hat at the Stampede saying “OPPOSED!!”
@ryan radcliffe I’m willing to meet in person and you can tell me that to my face
Or not and you live like a coward….physically intact
Playing all parts
@Cam Petrie weather or not india exists a viral mutation would have developed else where in the world with similar effects, it was bound to happen. also what difference does it make if it came from india?
@DiodeDavid more if coming from India if you would listen. If you would out down the Kool aid.
@A L F lol easy now “tough” guy
What a shock after vehemently denying that he would Kenny caves
Flip flop Kenny I always knew he was just another goof
Imagine that. Responding to changing circumstances. Not you though! If you are walking barefoot and see broken glass, you just keep on walking. Can’t be one of them flip flippers lmao!!!
Kenny is a FLIP FLOPER!!!!!!!
You would rather him stay the course even after making a mistake? That WOULD be a goof!
@Jeff Anderson lol the fact you think youre brilliant yet a 5 year old can comprehend the concept our healthcare is collapsing. I guess it turning into doctors deciding who gets ICU and who doesn’t is your kind of healthcare hey?
Shut up child and let the professionals handle it
CONLibs. Done with Conservative Party
How many more “conspiracy theories” must come true before we take our lives back???
@Derps []
@RPM’
judgement day, boy.
see you at 3:30
@RPM’
i seemed to have missed you, friend. i waited here for nearly 20 minutes but you never showed… that was quite rude 🙁
put your money where your mouth is, next time.
@Derps [] I’m.not in Toronto and I can’t fly…..but if you want come to Alberta To my ranch. I’ll show you how we make steers
@RPM’
you’ve already proven yourself a coward, little boy. i’m officially your master. how does it feel to *LOSE,* boy?
Kenny, you need to resign
Whenever I hear this guy talk, it always triggers a deep sigh.
He’s someone profoundly dishonest, who will anything to anyone for the sake of power. Des politiciens comme lui sont extrêmement dangers.
Is that sigh as deep as the NDP and liberals ramming every Canadian from behind
@Johnny Zooka well, l am old enough to remember Stephen Harper. That is why l don’t vote in any federal election outside Quebec. Parce que ils sont tous des imbéciles.
@Johnny Zooka Sigh
@Dan Chesney glad I’m deep
Here’s a thought. If I catch covid, I’ll fight it myself at home, docs and nurses need a break. If I die, it was my time.
Hospitals are the number one cause of death.
@Gail LaRocque
@shizuokaBLUES
@shizuokaBLUES 1 last thing, “It was xenophobic to close borders at the beginning”, “2 weeks to flatten the curve”, “no one will take your rights away” and now everything we did day to day pre covid is now “privileges”.
I really hope you don’t think some portions of the population should be bussed or put on “trains” to segregation camps.
Straight up
You still never showed proof of an isolated virus
@MegaJuniorJones What a ridiculous and infantile thing to say…no wonder your name has junior in it….leave and let the adults speak…!!!
@GNR1978 FOREVER Says the fool with guns n roses 1978 forever as his YouTube account…Go and play with yourself skippy and leave the conversation to the grown ups…!!!
@justinator 77 Your name is Justin and I’m supposed to believe that you are the grown up lmao
MegaJumiorJones. They have not isolated the Covid 19 virus yet. Just the mere fact that you are arguing the way you do, tells me that you have most probably only three brain cells. One is trying his best to keep you breathing, and the other two are cheering him on. Your level of stupidity, and still being alive, is astonishing.
Ya I totally see thousands of unvaccinated lining up for covid tests
Amazing how all of the western world are going down the exact same path, step by step. HMMMMMMMMMMMMM
I think everyone can unite on hating Kenny these days lmao
It’s funny how the word “hate” And insults, just easily roll off the Liberals tongues!
But of course, we wouldn’t wanna blame you’re baby For not stopping the Intrusion of the Delta variant!
Lol, I guess it’s all Donald Trump’s fault
Vote WIPA at the next provincial election. They’re only choice if you want a premier who prioritizes Alberta’s interests over Ottawa’s.
There wasn’t even a candidate for WIPA?
lets get some unannounced independant auditors with cameras into these hospitals for a look …
They got him! They bribed him or threatened him enough to get him to flip, but they got him.