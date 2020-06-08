Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and the Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass discuss the president's clearing of Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. to enable a photo op in front of St. John's Church. Aired on 06/08/2020.

Jeh Johnson: Lafayette Park Was At Minimum An Abuse Of Authority | Morning Joe | MSNBC