Jeh Johnson: Lafayette Park Was At Minimum An Abuse Of Authority | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
June 8, 2020

 

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and the Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass discuss the president's clearing of Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. to enable a photo op in front of St. John's Church. Aired on 06/08/2020.
79 Comments on "Jeh Johnson: Lafayette Park Was At Minimum An Abuse Of Authority | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Baby drumphf | June 8, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    At minimum this was an abuse of authority but I would venture it was much more that that!

    • shelovestowander | June 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

      Richard Young 🤣 i am very safe in Australia uguk🤣

    • Crystal Giddens | June 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      @shelovestowander you do know ALL of your fresh water on that continent is owned by private companies? right?

    • shelovestowander | June 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens please America is owned by 1% whats the difference. Why don’t you just answer my question instead, so now you believed that covid19 is real and the truth is you are a LIAR just like trump saying that you are a nurse practitioner. Please you are a LIAR and a CHEAT. So please go back to your Fox news leave us here who watch CNN.

    • shelovestowander | June 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens the only difference really is that we have free universal health care, very affordable higher education that is study now pay later program, a nursing degree cost you 10kUSD that you don’t start paying till you earn more than 35k and all other benefits. If you look at our quality of life and our education is at the top 3 and our minimum wage is number 1 in the world, if we are owned by private corporations at least they’re paying us correctly.

    • Crystal Giddens | June 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      I thought they would infiltrate the police and use them against us. Apparently, they did it to take them away from us.

  2. Nick Wade | June 8, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    did the doj hire mercenaries?

  3. Robert Thomas | June 8, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    At a minimum it was unconstitutional and illegal. Stop placating to the sweet potato dictator. His cultists only succumb to strength and being weak on this bully only gives him more power. Bunker boy needs to go.

  4. Regina Martinez | June 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Putin just sittin back checking out his nails.

  5. Ro G | June 8, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    t’rump: Dominate the battlespace!
    Aide: Sir, they can’t hear you from the bunker.
    t’rump: Ohh, okay. Forget it then.
    America: 😎

  6. Bill Cook | June 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    I’ve never seen a president who was scared of the people. I don’t I think there has ever been one. How bad do you have to FK up to think you need a wall around the White House?

    • J West | June 8, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      @AF H You need a 6 foot box , not a cage

    • AF H | June 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @J West Sorry mate but the WH is bigger than a 36 V battery can do on its own. To keep it closed we need a lot more power.

    • david paglia | June 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      J.F.K.. His own V.P. and party or at least he should have been.

    • Londa Johnson | June 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @bert wood I’ve never been to Africa why would I go there I’m an American just like you I bleed the same blood as you are you a native American if not are you going to where your ancestors came from my great grandmother wasn’t even from Africa she was native American you can’t own stolen land those freedoms you think you’re entitled to I’m entitled too…My fellow American it’s as if you miss the message you see all lives do matter it’s just for too long America has forgotten that includes black lives clearly some didn’t get the memo

  7. TrumpVirus-19 | June 8, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    It was a violation of the constitutional first amendment rights.
    Freedom of speech
    The right to assemble

  8. The Blue Arrow | June 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    ‘Tis a beautiful thing to see!
    The streets have been DOMINATED by the people.
    NOT by Trump.
    The only thing Trump dominates is the bunker, and the feeble minds of his NPC followers.

  9. Lt Dashkov | June 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    All I ask is this if we want change we must vote for it come November cause another 4 years and god knows how worse things can come cause at this point I fear we aren’t even at the bottom line of this administration.

    • Hamish Gaffaney | June 8, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      Unfortunately it took me some time to realise this, but with this administration there is no bottom

    • Linda Klann | June 8, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      And keep him from cheating again too. He didn’t win last time. He stole the election.

    • Richard Young | June 8, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Linda Klann Democrats 👎

    • Linda Klann | June 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      Richard Young ✌🏽💙yayyyyyyy Democrats 🙏🏽

    • Chance The awesome | June 8, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      I will be voting,but I afraid he will win again, it wont be cause the American people voted for him though !! Not that that matters to him or any one on his team as long as he wins. It sad an scary!!!!

  10. cindy clarke | June 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Get it right they were trump’s base playing cop’s

  11. Mike Galbraith | June 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    The George Floyd murder struck a cord because it was so absolutely clear cut, utterly undeniable.

    • for paws | June 8, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

      Mike Galbraith…teenager Travon Martin was guilty of going to the mini mart…so sick of rascism

    • incipidsigninsetup | June 8, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

      There are a lot of clear cut examples racism but not many examples of long, sustained deliberate murder without remorse or consideration of human life.

    • Megan Ferraro | June 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      And symbolic! Why doesn’t anyone zero in on that. That cop killed Mr. Floyd in the same manner that people have protested police brutality. He knelt on a man’s neck.

    • D A | June 8, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      Mike Galbraith except for hateful conservatives who deflect and ignore facts all the time and focus on “libs” looting while ignoring their own misguided hate and racism.

  12. Marijo DENNISON | June 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    Unmarked people. Trump’s Gestapo. We’d better be scared. This is authoritarian.

    • Hexal One | June 8, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      Not even afraid. Because one of his own will take him out if he tries to go there to the extreme.

    • Tessmage Tessera | June 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      @Sandy Allen I don’t think that will be important. Not if things get to the level of hostility that we are theorizing here. You need to think in bigger terms than just a few dozen armed resistance fighters. Try to imagine 5,000 of them, instead.

    • James Mayden | June 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera Obama took them all, remember??

    • Aphobias Polemos | June 8, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Hexal One It’s going to be fun watching Trump destroy the liberal/demRAT baby-killing party over the next 4 years.

    • Aphobias Polemos | June 8, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      It’s going to be fun watching Trump destroy the liberal/demRAT baby-killing party over the next 4 years.

  13. Sean D | June 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    I like living in a country where you can protest the government without fear of reprisal.

    🇨🇦

    • Eddie O'Reilly | June 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      I also live in a country where we are free to criticise our government. We had 5000 people march through my city to protest #blacklivesmatter on Saturday without incident. Not one police weapon was unholstered, not one arrest made. I hope Americans will one day once again know such freedom. 🇦🇺

    • Israel Emmanuel | June 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      david paglia So you think what’s happening now is rioting? What “good” white folks did to Black Wall Street in Tulsa was real rioting!

    • Black Fox | June 8, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      The race riots in Tulsa were sickening. The town was bombed and set ablaze and people were murdered. Whenever I hear the phrase “Make America Great Again” I think back to this country’s evil history. Who was America great for again besides white people?

    • Don't SSleep | June 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Then FFS, don’t ever elect a person like trump.

    • Don't SSleep | June 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Eddie O’Reilly Once we get trump out and the old racist people die off.

  14. Man with a Handycapped | June 8, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    haveing law inforcement not wear idetification opens the door for groups that are not law inforcement to pretend to be so.

    • Judy | June 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

      That’s what I said, easy to infiltrate, do damage and let the unidentified law enforcement take the blame..

  15. Brutally Honest | June 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    tRump has abused his authority every day of this despicable administration !

  16. gdiamond | June 8, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    WELL HE LIED AGAIN ! HE SAID THAT HE DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THEY WERE GOING, TO THE CHURCH ! AND HIS DAUGHTER HAD THE BIBLE IN HER PURSE.

  17. mary jones | June 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    very well said, ty everyone. we need to find out who all of those ‘people’ were. we don’t do secret police in this country, or rather we didn’t! with that move and many many others, he is trying to turn our nation into a dictatorship and we must not allow it, this must end!

  18. Llynnyia | June 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    It was a violation of all those protesters 1st amendment rights to gather and protest!

  19. natalie harless | June 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Barr’s up to his eyeballs in these UFOs called “police”.

  20. DonMcWild | June 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Why did the Attorney General William Barr gas and attack peaceful protestors outside the White House?

    So the chicken could cross the road!

