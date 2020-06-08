Jeh Johnson: Lafayette Park Was At Minimum An Abuse Of Authority | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and the Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass discuss the president's clearing of Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. to enable a photo op in front of St. John's Church. Aired on 06/08/2020.
At minimum this was an abuse of authority but I would venture it was much more that that!
Richard Young 🤣 i am very safe in Australia uguk🤣
@shelovestowander you do know ALL of your fresh water on that continent is owned by private companies? right?
Crystal Giddens please America is owned by 1% whats the difference. Why don’t you just answer my question instead, so now you believed that covid19 is real and the truth is you are a LIAR just like trump saying that you are a nurse practitioner. Please you are a LIAR and a CHEAT. So please go back to your Fox news leave us here who watch CNN.
Crystal Giddens the only difference really is that we have free universal health care, very affordable higher education that is study now pay later program, a nursing degree cost you 10kUSD that you don’t start paying till you earn more than 35k and all other benefits. If you look at our quality of life and our education is at the top 3 and our minimum wage is number 1 in the world, if we are owned by private corporations at least they’re paying us correctly.
I thought they would infiltrate the police and use them against us. Apparently, they did it to take them away from us.
did the doj hire mercenaries?
Nick Wade , he brought in Texas prison guards and riot police
At a minimum it was unconstitutional and illegal. Stop placating to the sweet potato dictator. His cultists only succumb to strength and being weak on this bully only gives him more power. Bunker boy needs to go.
@Richard Young BUNKERBOY
@Brian Hart go childish much
@Richard Young Follow your leader: https://youtu.be/Qpfa6jMCn4U
@Richard Young why are you so mad?
Putin just sittin back checking out his nails.
I reckon he’s still giggling to himself!
“Excellent.”
trump earning a lower interest rate on his Russian oligarch backed loans.
In his high hells and bikini🤣
t’rump: Dominate the battlespace!
Aide: Sir, they can’t hear you from the bunker.
t’rump: Ohh, okay. Forget it then.
America: 😎
@Ro G
And this little piggy cried “wee wee wee” all the way to the bunker 😹😹😹
Dominate the bunker space, commander bonespurs!
looooool!!!
I’ve never seen a president who was scared of the people. I don’t I think there has ever been one. How bad do you have to FK up to think you need a wall around the White House?
@AF H You need a 6 foot box , not a cage
@J West Sorry mate but the WH is bigger than a 36 V battery can do on its own. To keep it closed we need a lot more power.
J.F.K.. His own V.P. and party or at least he should have been.
@bert wood I’ve never been to Africa why would I go there I’m an American just like you I bleed the same blood as you are you a native American if not are you going to where your ancestors came from my great grandmother wasn’t even from Africa she was native American you can’t own stolen land those freedoms you think you’re entitled to I’m entitled too…My fellow American it’s as if you miss the message you see all lives do matter it’s just for too long America has forgotten that includes black lives clearly some didn’t get the memo
It was a violation of the constitutional first amendment rights.
Freedom of speech
The right to assemble
When the president is on the street, go tell the Secret Service YOU have the right to assemble.
@Jeff Gibson they would shoot me dead. I even going to lie to you Jeff, I would @#$% Trump knowing the secret service would shoot me for doing that, but I would still do it.
@Jeff Gibson if I could get that close to Trump I would not speak to him. I would @#$% him.
@MC KO Yeah, because getting a haircut is the same as civil rights. Troll.
‘Tis a beautiful thing to see!
The streets have been DOMINATED by the people.
NOT by Trump.
The only thing Trump dominates is the bunker, and the feeble minds of his NPC followers.
MSNBC SCUM JOE DONT CALL POLICE CALL AL SHARPON OR WATER BOY COLIN OR BLM DONT CALL 911 YOU OVER STAYED YOUR WELCOME no laws apply to blacks if i were black i would move to AFRICA
🤣😆😂👍
@bert wood dude you sound like a hatefull meth head or something, you should really consider getting some help
@Hamish Gaffaney Democrats 👎
All I ask is this if we want change we must vote for it come November cause another 4 years and god knows how worse things can come cause at this point I fear we aren’t even at the bottom line of this administration.
Unfortunately it took me some time to realise this, but with this administration there is no bottom
And keep him from cheating again too. He didn’t win last time. He stole the election.
@Linda Klann Democrats 👎
Richard Young ✌🏽💙yayyyyyyy Democrats 🙏🏽
I will be voting,but I afraid he will win again, it wont be cause the American people voted for him though !! Not that that matters to him or any one on his team as long as he wins. It sad an scary!!!!
Get it right they were trump’s base playing cop’s
Probably some of them were the thugs that went armed to Michigans capitol
The George Floyd murder struck a cord because it was so absolutely clear cut, utterly undeniable.
Mike Galbraith…teenager Travon Martin was guilty of going to the mini mart…so sick of rascism
There are a lot of clear cut examples racism but not many examples of long, sustained deliberate murder without remorse or consideration of human life.
And symbolic! Why doesn’t anyone zero in on that. That cop killed Mr. Floyd in the same manner that people have protested police brutality. He knelt on a man’s neck.
Mike Galbraith except for hateful conservatives who deflect and ignore facts all the time and focus on “libs” looting while ignoring their own misguided hate and racism.
Unmarked people. Trump’s Gestapo. We’d better be scared. This is authoritarian.
Not even afraid. Because one of his own will take him out if he tries to go there to the extreme.
@Sandy Allen I don’t think that will be important. Not if things get to the level of hostility that we are theorizing here. You need to think in bigger terms than just a few dozen armed resistance fighters. Try to imagine 5,000 of them, instead.
@Tessmage Tessera Obama took them all, remember??
@Hexal One It’s going to be fun watching Trump destroy the liberal/demRAT baby-killing party over the next 4 years.
It’s going to be fun watching Trump destroy the liberal/demRAT baby-killing party over the next 4 years.
I like living in a country where you can protest the government without fear of reprisal.
🇨🇦
I also live in a country where we are free to criticise our government. We had 5000 people march through my city to protest #blacklivesmatter on Saturday without incident. Not one police weapon was unholstered, not one arrest made. I hope Americans will one day once again know such freedom. 🇦🇺
david paglia So you think what’s happening now is rioting? What “good” white folks did to Black Wall Street in Tulsa was real rioting!
The race riots in Tulsa were sickening. The town was bombed and set ablaze and people were murdered. Whenever I hear the phrase “Make America Great Again” I think back to this country’s evil history. Who was America great for again besides white people?
Then FFS, don’t ever elect a person like trump.
@Eddie O’Reilly Once we get trump out and the old racist people die off.
haveing law inforcement not wear idetification opens the door for groups that are not law inforcement to pretend to be so.
That’s what I said, easy to infiltrate, do damage and let the unidentified law enforcement take the blame..
tRump has abused his authority every day of this despicable administration !
He(trump has gotten away with removal by impeachment because the Senate gave him carte Blanche to do whatever he wants. That is why thinks he’s above the law.
WELL HE LIED AGAIN ! HE SAID THAT HE DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THEY WERE GOING, TO THE CHURCH ! AND HIS DAUGHTER HAD THE BIBLE IN HER PURSE.
Reporter: Is that your bible?
Trump: State bible
@Lars Jones Democrats 👎
@Richard Young – GOP=terrorist organization. Dems no picnic maybe, but infinitely better than anti-American GOP.
very well said, ty everyone. we need to find out who all of those ‘people’ were. we don’t do secret police in this country, or rather we didn’t! with that move and many many others, he is trying to turn our nation into a dictatorship and we must not allow it, this must end!
It was a violation of all those protesters 1st amendment rights to gather and protest!
Barr’s up to his eyeballs in these UFOs called “police”.
Why did the Attorney General William Barr gas and attack peaceful protestors outside the White House?
So the chicken could cross the road!
