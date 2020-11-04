Jeh Johnson reacts to fences going up around White House: It’s unnerving

Former DHS chief Jeh Johnson says he cannot discount the possibility of civil unrest following the election, but hopes that cooler heads will prevail regardless of the outcome.
#CNN #News
Former DHS chief Jeh Johnson says he cannot discount the possibility of civil unrest following the election, but hopes that cooler heads will prevail regardless of the outcome.
#CNN #News
America is behaving exactly how our worst enemies want us to. It’s their dream come true. They fantasize about things like this.* Way to go team!
@S M said it all!!!
It’s been like this a long time! People are having a problem with an all at once type of situation. COVID-19, crooked president, social unrest, you name it. Everything can’t be ok or good all the time. Not even for a nation! It’s good to see all this drama! Pent up now getting it out! Deal with it! Peacefully or violently but deal with it and move on. One way or the other!
Yep don’t see any comments from Russian citizens wishing us luck today
@Debbie Barbour sadly you couldn’t be more right
Russia winning
If the election result brings violence with it, the real loser will be America.
The World is watching. Stay safe. Stay sane. Steady.
This Is What The Democrat Party Wants…Then They Will Blame It All On Trump When It Is All The People On The Left Destroying Everything…It Will BACKFIRE ON THESE IDIOTS.
@Ron Wuerch
You are the idiot. You and your conspiracy theories. In the past people like you would be put in padded cells to protect Society form you.
@[name here] who told you any of the looters political affiliation? See that’s how skewed your way of thinking is. Like republicans don’t loot or cause strife. No one stops to ask someone what political affiliation they are as these things are carried out. That in and of itself is an ignorant statement.
I fear you are right. Regardless of the way this goes, it will be bad. Trump is the person responsible as he did NOTHING to quell the violence, in fact he added fuel to the proverbial fire.
@we regret to inform you seriously!!?? They are blm and antifa! You think they are voting for trump!!! Thats probably the stupidest thing said on the internet today!!!
#BunkerBoy is afraid of the people. Like all autocrats have always been.
He’s barricading himself in – not unexpected.
Nah. I actually think he is very will fully in a sort of offhanded way providing the any potential rioters rioting over Biden’s victory with some crafty barricades building material. I guess it still goes for “barricading himself in” but then we need to figure with that being manned barricades.
That’s just bizarre. It looks like a third world country. A president boarding himself in on Election Day.
Knows
That’s why the president has to protect himself.
Yep, Trump and his following are just afraid which is why they’re acting intimidating…which is illegal, btw
It’s official: America has LOST its ‘first world’ status.
Is Trump Jesus? Or God! YOU ARE THE JUGE! ! ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMufT3Ao1vc&t=15s
This is because looting and arson is new normal for states governed by dem.
@CROM For what it’s worth, I can confirm, definitively and with absolute clarity, what @Team Red Shirt is saying about other countries’ perspective… (Certainly from a European standpoint anyway; also, since my in laws are Australian, with a reasonable degree of certainty, I can attest to the fact that a similar viewpoint is held by a vast number of them also; according to everything they’re saying…).
Nor is he/she exaggerating in the slightest about the viewpoint being that the U.S. is currently in the midst of a complete sh!tstorm, politically speaking!
The view (with a look of abject horror on our faces, aghast at the abhorrent behaviour & antics of your ill mannered, badly bred and raised by wolves, totally shameless and completely lacking in any sense of dignity or decency Incumbent POTUS) from Europe is that the U.S. is currently a political absolute Shitshow, in a blazing dumpster fire, in an ocean of manure with rat droppings sprinkled on top!!; and that the people who elected him have lost the one second-hand/recycled (from some poor sod who sniffed Krazy-glue for breakfast, lunch, dinner and several dozen snacks every day, until he fell off a roof he was mowing and popped his clogs) brain cell that they evidently shared between them!!….
Talk about hiring a stripper to pilot an Airbus A380, or a big game hunter as the chief spokesperson for PETA!?!…
Are ya’ll mad long?!…
(’cause they have doctors for that kinda thing nowadays ya know… )
🇺🇸Author who served in Washington D.C: Book-From: *Compton To: The White House* by DeSean Martin https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MDHVTPG/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_awdb_t1_XY6NFbQS021WS
Trump seems to love walls and impenetrable fences. He’s gonna do really well in prison!
🇺🇸Author who served in Washington D.C: Book-From: *Compton To: The White House* by DeSean Martin https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MDHVTPG/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_awdb_t1_XY6NFbQS021WS
This is Trump trying to make everyone fear the left. The White House is plenty secure without this fence.
Yes!
Secure like, idiotic neurotic arrogant lefties charging the white house could be easily mowed down before reaching the front door… yes, but is that a good approach? A good defense is how a pacifist lives in reality.
Oughta be…
The irony is those invited to the White House party is that the fence is like the prison walls they will be in after the election…
🇺🇸Author who served in Washington D.C: Book-From: *Compton To: The White House* by DeSean Martin https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MDHVTPG/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_awdb_t1_XY6NFbQS021WS
I think many around the world watching the developments in the US, like myself, is asking themselves:’ How did it come to this?’
You are spot on..i have wondered that myself for four years… and I’m praying we get our great nation back!!!
@Ted Talkz
Ted Cruz is that you?
@Major Minor so true
Just go to any college/ university and youll see how these millennials and Generation Z are getting dumber and dumber… and now they’ll vote… that’s how, a great country like America now is a worldwide shame.
This is a clear sign of how trump has divided the country. Trump belongs to jail
In jail…not to
The left has zero responsibility in the division, you’re so smart.
Wouldn’t Trump ask for additional protection by erecting a fence to portray a threat by Democrats? Another play in his “victim handbook”.
Get loss, Democrats no threat. Trump has been a threat all year
I like him caged and behind a big wall. LETS Make American safe and sound again!
He’s fencing himself in so he can RULE from within. He is a fascist!
Trump’s getting ready to incite civil unrest when he loses; while he’s protecting himself! That’s why he’s staying at the WH today!
This is the one and only day that I really wish he go to the golf course and stay there.
@Free Speech I rather he just go to hell and stay there
@j cooper LOL! He is hell!
Stand UP and dance! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWZr2F0qohA&list=PLBefhllk-TfUgMqXpy-YxbkQK8aUv4r_H&index=2
Hey fence builders, he’s not going to pay that bill ya know.
Of course.
He’s going to make American working class and middle class pay for the fence, including his clueless supporters.
Dictators all around the world are watching and thinking “amateur”
He’s trying to make people scared. What a terrible man. He attacked his own people with tear gas so he could have a picture with an upside down bible. Our Queen wouldn’t let his mob sleep overnight in the palace. A thief can spot a thief.
It’s official: America has LOST its ‘first world’ status.
“I am quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood.” – John Brown