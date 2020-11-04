Jeh Johnson reacts to fences going up around White House: It’s unnerving

TOPICS:
November 4, 2020

 

Former DHS chief Jeh Johnson says he cannot discount the possibility of civil unrest following the election, but hopes that cooler heads will prevail regardless of the outcome.

53 Comments on "Jeh Johnson reacts to fences going up around White House: It’s unnerving"

  1. Dave | November 3, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    America is behaving exactly how our worst enemies want us to. It’s their dream come true. They fantasize about things like this.* Way to go team!

  2. stockholm17 | November 3, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

    If the election result brings violence with it, the real loser will be America.
    The World is watching. Stay safe. Stay sane. Steady.

    • Ron Wuerch | November 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      This Is What The Democrat Party Wants…Then They Will Blame It All On Trump When It Is All The People On The Left Destroying Everything…It Will BACKFIRE ON THESE IDIOTS.

    • Sheila Bush | November 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Ron Wuerch
      You are the idiot. You and your conspiracy theories. In the past people like you would be put in padded cells to protect Society form you.

    • we regret to inform you | November 4, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @[name here] who told you any of the looters political affiliation? See that’s how skewed your way of thinking is. Like republicans don’t loot or cause strife. No one stops to ask someone what political affiliation they are as these things are carried out. That in and of itself is an ignorant statement.

    • TheTeknoDiva | November 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      I fear you are right. Regardless of the way this goes, it will be bad. Trump is the person responsible as he did NOTHING to quell the violence, in fact he added fuel to the proverbial fire.

    • [name here] | November 4, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @we regret to inform you seriously!!?? They are blm and antifa! You think they are voting for trump!!! Thats probably the stupidest thing said on the internet today!!!

  3. Ganiscol | November 3, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    #BunkerBoy is afraid of the people. Like all autocrats have always been.

  4. Verruca | November 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    He’s barricading himself in – not unexpected.

    • WormholeJim | November 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Nah. I actually think he is very will fully in a sort of offhanded way providing the any potential rioters rioting over Biden’s victory with some crafty barricades building material. I guess it still goes for “barricading himself in” but then we need to figure with that being manned barricades.

  5. Knilja | November 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    That’s just bizarre. It looks like a third world country. A president boarding himself in on Election Day.

  6. SoggyAppleVirus | November 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    Yep, Trump and his following are just afraid which is why they’re acting intimidating…which is illegal, btw

  7. Rose Rey | November 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    It’s official: America has LOST its ‘first world’ status.

    • Anonymous Maximus | November 4, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

      Is Trump Jesus? Or God! YOU ARE THE JUGE! ! ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMufT3Ao1vc&t=15s

    • May Cheung | November 4, 2020 at 1:53 AM | Reply

      This is because looting and arson is new normal for states governed by dem.

    • Awopbopaloobop AwopbamBOOM! | November 4, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      @CROM For what it’s worth, I can confirm, definitively and with absolute clarity, what @Team Red Shirt is saying about other countries’ perspective… (Certainly from a European standpoint anyway; also, since my in laws are Australian, with a reasonable degree of certainty, I can attest to the fact that a similar viewpoint is held by a vast number of them also; according to everything they’re saying…).

      Nor is he/she exaggerating in the slightest about the viewpoint being that the U.S. is currently in the midst of a complete sh!tstorm, politically speaking!

      The view (with a look of abject horror on our faces, aghast at the abhorrent behaviour & antics of your ill mannered, badly bred and raised by wolves, totally shameless and completely lacking in any sense of dignity or decency Incumbent POTUS) from Europe is that the U.S. is currently a political absolute Shitshow, in a blazing dumpster fire, in an ocean of manure with rat droppings sprinkled on top!!; and that the people who elected him have lost the one second-hand/recycled (from some poor sod who sniffed Krazy-glue for breakfast, lunch, dinner and several dozen snacks every day, until he fell off a roof he was mowing and popped his clogs) brain cell that they evidently shared between them!!….

      Talk about hiring a stripper to pilot an Airbus A380, or a big game hunter as the chief spokesperson for PETA!?!…
      Are ya’ll mad long?!…
      (’cause they have doctors for that kinda thing nowadays ya know… )

    • D.K.M TUBE | November 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      🇺🇸Author who served in Washington D.C: Book-From: *Compton To: The White House* by DeSean Martin https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MDHVTPG/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_awdb_t1_XY6NFbQS021WS

  8. Inyah Love | November 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Trump seems to love walls and impenetrable fences. He’s gonna do really well in prison!

  9. Henry Online | November 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    This is Trump trying to make everyone fear the left. The White House is plenty secure without this fence.

  10. Gil Tijerina | November 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    The irony is those invited to the White House party is that the fence is like the prison walls they will be in after the election…

  11. MidnightCry7 | November 3, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    I think many around the world watching the developments in the US, like myself, is asking themselves:’ How did it come to this?’

  12. kevin little | November 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    This is a clear sign of how trump has divided the country. Trump belongs to jail

  13. Kris | November 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Wouldn’t Trump ask for additional protection by erecting a fence to portray a threat by Democrats? Another play in his “victim handbook”.

  14. Helen Knapp | November 3, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    He’s fencing himself in so he can RULE from within. He is a fascist!

  15. Athena Kebano | November 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Trump’s getting ready to incite civil unrest when he loses; while he’s protecting himself! That’s why he’s staying at the WH today!

  16. Nancy Fahey | November 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Hey fence builders, he’s not going to pay that bill ya know.

    • M John | November 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      Of course.
      He’s going to make American working class and middle class pay for the fence, including his clueless supporters.

  17. Randomly In accurate | November 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Dictators all around the world are watching and thinking “amateur”

  18. Richard soma | November 3, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    He’s trying to make people scared. What a terrible man. He attacked his own people with tear gas so he could have a picture with an upside down bible. Our Queen wouldn’t let his mob sleep overnight in the palace. A thief can spot a thief.

  19. Ardis Hobart | November 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    It’s official: America has LOST its ‘first world’ status.

  20. Movie Nerd | November 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    “I am quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood.” – John Brown

