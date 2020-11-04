What he’s saying is total BS – CNN panel gets heated after Trump’s remarks on voting in Pennsylvania

What he's saying is total BS - CNN panel gets heated after Trump's remarks on voting in Pennsylvania 1

November 4, 2020

 

CNN's Anderson Cooper leads a panel discussion on President Trump's comments about the Supreme Court and voting in Pennsylvania.

52 Comments on "What he’s saying is total BS – CNN panel gets heated after Trump’s remarks on voting in Pennsylvania"

  1. Cooking of Survival | November 2, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    Hello everyone.
    Dangerous decision for you because you’re going to jail

  2. beboutbidness | November 3, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    So will Trump feel the same if he wins Pennsylvania?

  3. Kyle Wagner | November 3, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    And YES….In Georgia VOTER SUPPRESSION is happening to the extreme.

    • Shannon Webb | November 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @nightmare machine I hope you are right, but my senses are on high alert. We are in an environment that is classically unpredictable and often violent. If we can make it through 2 weeks after the “decision” who is President we should be ok. But both sides are impassioned (as designed) and the response to the outcome of the race could be (and probably will be) volatile.

    • nightmare machine | November 3, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @Shannon Webb Ain’t *that* the truth…

    • Kyle Wagner | November 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Shannon Webb Oh, trust me….I already umped on one Trump supporter trying to break bad at the polls. I said months ago…Im ready. If they know, LIKE I KNOW…they better go ahead and mind they’re damn business.

    • Kyle Wagner | November 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      ” How are they being suppressed ?”……. ugh smh If you gotta ask that question…..

    • Draven | November 4, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      ye poor democrats

  4. JAMES WILLIS | November 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    The more important relative fact would be whether this president spoke truthfully about any issue.

  5. Micro Light | November 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    It is “horrendous, mistake and cheating” to count every American’s vote?

    • ikr Same | November 4, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      @MartiMoose votestatshttps://youtu.be/GuXXA1oYFsk

    • barb lee | November 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      yes when they are making ballots for dead people but you’re probably to stupid to know that.

    • The Ranter | November 4, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Colon Uh, you need to put the crack pipe down, because it’s clear Biden is going to win. He’s already at 264, and Nevada is gonna go to Biden, and guess how many electoral votes Nevada has… 6. Once Nevada is done counting, Biden wins.

      #WeDumpedTrump

    • PrettyGoodShot | November 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @The Ranter If you believe that the 19 people that showed up to every one of potato brain’s rallies were enough to push him over the line, then you are the one with the red hot crack pipe.

    • The Ranter | November 4, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @PrettyGoodShot Dude… Biden won, even Fox News has him at 264 electoral votes… Arizona has 6 electoral votes, and is going to go to Biden, which will give him the 270 electoral votes he needs to win.

      Trump lost. Get over it, snowflake.

      When even Fox News is admitting Trump lost, Trump lost.

  6. Kevin C | November 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    President Trump says he is “perhaps the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States.”

    Do innocent people EVER talk this way?

  7. Kevin Christison | November 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    The election isn’t over until all ballots are counted. Period. It’s simple

  8. Robin P | November 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    So… Actually counting valid votes is “cheating” now. As long as Trump’s not winning. I’d laugh at the absurdity of I wasn’t afraid I’d stress vomit first.

    • samuraiwarrior87 | November 4, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @what? oh! not an argument it is a fact.

    • Gen C | November 4, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Colon That video isn’t evidence, it’s purely some guys opinion. The postal service has been sabotaged by the Trump administration leading to delays in ballots coming in. Voter fraud is incredibly rare, Trump has screamed fraud or rigged for every election he’s been in (including the 2016 Primary) just in case he loses but there’s been no evidence of it. Investigate all you want, last time they investigated in Florida 20 years ago 15 votes were thrown out as there was an issue with their ballot. Not 15,000 or 150,000 just 15

    • Jackson Guite | November 4, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      samuraiwarrior87 that doesn’t prove that we shouldn’t count votes. Votes should be counted regardless of democracy or republic.

    • what? oh! | November 4, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @Gen C wanna talk about voter fraud. How about DeJoy not following a judges order to sweep 300k ballots “lost in the mail”. The GOP are crooks.

    • nightmare machine | November 4, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @what? oh! Yes, that. 👍

  9. Jill Springer Forrest | November 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Donald incites violence as he takes away the votes of Americans.
    He is the most unpatriotic POTUS ever!

  10. stellawil | November 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    The decision by the Electoral College to put trump in the WH was a horrible mistake!!!!

  11. Lloyd Price | November 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Why does everyone including Santorum have to Translate everything this president tweets or says in public???? No other president ever needed a translator…Santorum is afraid to miss the big party later on I guess……Such dribble.

  12. P Alagao | November 3, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    ” I think there is cheating, could be cheating , might be cheating, probably will be cheating …. but I have no proof of cheating.” What a goof.

  13. Mosaic Crone | November 3, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Van Jones is spot on. That’s exactly what our friends and family in Philly are feeling and going through.
    And my family in Montoursville PA is split and fighting. The handful who still support Trump after everything that’s just happened in 2020 alone have all been shoved out of the family and told they until they fix their moral foundation and remember how our great grandfather raised us all that you make deals on a handshake and “if your word doesn’t mean sh*t, you don’t either” don’t bother showing their faces or calling. Trump hasn’t just split the country he’s split families.
    I USED to be the oddball Independent a military family of Republicans. Now most of them are switching to Democrats and holding out to see if this Lincoln Project can actually make the changes needed for those who feel like the Republican party sold them out.

    • Pheonyx Johnson | November 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      I’m in Philly and a few weeks ago the newspaper posted early voting places that weren’t even open

    • Yo Diggity | November 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      I’m in Tennessee and the Lincoln Project has been holding us hostage via the covid….it’s obvious which towns are involved in the project.

      In a nutshell. If they have ties to China they are part of the Lincoln Project. It’s sad.

      You people are voting for your own oppression you.

  14. Mark Lim | November 3, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    there is no such thing as a terrified democrats. Its the “shy” trump voters who has been terrified in telling the whole world that they voted for trump. Now tell me, who is terrifying who?

  15. groupe tgr | November 3, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    The votes need to be counted, all Americans have a right to vote, so their votes count. The only one cheating is Trump, who is still lying and cheating to be elected, he’s afraid of being jailed in NYC!

  16. Kenzie T | November 3, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    45 in case he forgets what number he is or what country he’s in.

  17. Peter T | November 3, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    So many in the US are so stupid, they don’t know what’s BS. A country in decline.

  18. David Yee | November 4, 2020 at 12:04 AM | Reply

    He is the one who is cheating and he is blaming on others. What a BS of Donald Trump

  19. Ana Whittaker | November 4, 2020 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    WHY ARE YOU BRINGING SOMEONE LIKE RICK SANTORUM ??? IS SO IRRITATING.!

  20. M D | November 4, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    What is Rick Santorum doing on CNN? He is very bothersome. Why isn’t he with Fox News?

