Skip to content
Tagged with al aqsa mosque
, becky anderson
, cnn
, Connect the World
, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti
, Happening Now
, Israel Security Forces
, Israeli Palestinian Conflict
, Jerusalem
, Jerusalem Old City
, latest News
, Mideast Conflict
, Palestinian Parliament
47 comments
WHAT’S NEW!!!!
It is d*** decent of them to highlight the propaganda with a redbox 😉👍
In karnataka state day by day fear of communal clashes law and order is totally collapsed peoples are feared.please to impose the President rule in the state and to protect the peoples in karnataka state
Oh right, the other most violent place in the World. Happy Easter
Insanity.
Peaceful people with terror intent
@Trkologia ever heard of the attack inside Israel recently before ramadan leading up to raids?
@Kasheto Jakhalu ever heard about illegal annexation of Jerusalem while it was agreed that Jerusalem was International free land😂😂😂
@Intergalactic Federation know your history. Jerusalem is jews ancestral home
Hypocrites. Criticize Russia but not israhell.
🙏🏼🌍🕊
😠 Hi Patty❤ Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Love your neighbors people God would only want that
😠 Hi Jakcie Jannsen Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
@NBA Jesus is coming soon none will escape judgement, I will pray for you today
The condemnation on Ukrainian should be the same on Palestinian there also human like those in Ukraine
Ukraines don’t shoot civilians in bars etc….making suicide bombs and other theorist attacks….so maybe you consider this before comparing.
@Trivial Pursuit Johnson Hypocrites. Criticize Russia but not israhell.
My mother said 30 years ago there will never be peace in Middle East..she was right
It’s not really about religion, it’s more political since land was stolen by the people who already lived there when Israel state was created by western powers after the 2nd World War.
@Padraig wrong. It’s totally about religion and it goes all the way back to Abraham, Isaac and Ishmael
What you do not realize is historically the Hebrew people have the oldest claim to that land. The Canaanites possessed that land before the exodus period and when the Israelites came into that land they killed all of the Canaanites that were there.
The Philistines who came after were originally from Crete. The Palestinians who claim that land came there after the Israelites were forced out of the land by the Romans. Modern day Palestinians have no claim to that land. There never was a Palestinian people. That land was settled by nomads, refugees from other countries and criminals running from their own countries. It was the Romans who renamed it Palestine because of the history of the Jewish people and the Philistines
You might try learning world history and religion. The problems between Israel and Palestine go back over 5,000 years
It’s not about religion. It’s about lands under guise of religion. I see what you are doing!
When you kill people or loot or destroy in the name of religion, your underlying motive does not matter. And if it does, why not negotiate and why didn’t they take the 98+% od West Bank offer from Israel? Really, the good news is that the world has moved on, the Arab states have lost patience with them, and they have to decide whether they want a civil state or poverty.
@Alex W I think what’s best is what AH was blamed for. Just disinfecting some insects, nothing to see here.
@Alex W so you think it’s OK if I steal your house aslong as I return 98% of it back to you?
“lost his eye”…deadly head wound foreshadowing
What is there about a religion that violence or war is usually initiated during Ramadan, its holiest phase?
The guest’s video clip was well worth showing. Just a lot of people also filming on their mobile phones.
Nice one ( NOT). A very Happy and Peaceful Easter, too all those fortunate enough to live in far more settled climes. To those that whine about their ‘lot’, whilst living in peaceful climes, “SHUT UP, and be eternally grateful that you do not live in a war-torn environment !”.
He talks about the hypocrisy of criticisms of Russia, but not Israel. Notice that Israel has not criticized Russia.
@yahitsabouttimerocket Granted, it is also hypocritical of the US (I’m American btw) because of what they did in Iraq.
@Lesley Thompson you don’t have to hold back
@Lesley Thompson Every nation is hypocritical and guilty of past atrocities. The United States government has its own for sure, but let’s not act like other countries are innocent.
@Vlad the Inhaler Did you not see my comment at the top of the thread?
Sooner or later this is going to be a huge fight.
@Alena Barrett i dont have to see those stupids games dude
This is WWW3 brewing.
Surely, we all waiting for this their unwanted war…
since the Ottoman Empire collapsed it has never not been a “huge fight”
PLEASE. ENOUGH. Cannot INFORMED, RESPECTED LEADERS from ALL SIDES sit down together at the negotiating table for a TRULY FAIR long-term effort for a LASTING PEACE? Surely Easter, Passover and Ramadan is the PERFECT TIME to agree to such an ALL-OUT HONEST negotiations. My prayers are for PEACE.
😠 Hi Ken Kroehler Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
@Alexandria Lane And, YOU BET I will continue to SPEAK OUT especially during Easter, Passover and Ramadan for PEACE in the Middle East!!!
Clash? Like a skirmish? Not like bullying and cracking their skulls then complaining they had the nerve to bleed.
😠 Hi steve strom Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Yeah dude that’s not really an accurate representation of what’s going on
I guess the iron dome doesn’t work on rocks? Darn!
Exactly!
😠 Hi Elsa Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;