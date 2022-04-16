47 comments

  2. In karnataka state day by day fear of communal clashes law and order is totally collapsed peoples are feared.please to impose the President rule in the state and to protect the peoples in karnataka state

    1. @Trkologia ever heard of the attack inside Israel recently before ramadan leading up to raids?

    2. @Kasheto Jakhalu ever heard about illegal annexation of Jerusalem while it was agreed that Jerusalem was International free land😂😂😂

  8. The condemnation on Ukrainian should be the same on Palestinian there also human like those in Ukraine

    1. Ukraines don’t shoot civilians in bars etc….making suicide bombs and other theorist attacks….so maybe you consider this before comparing.

    1. It’s not really about religion, it’s more political since land was stolen by the people who already lived there when Israel state was created by western powers after the 2nd World War.

    2. @Padraig wrong. It’s totally about religion and it goes all the way back to Abraham, Isaac and Ishmael

      What you do not realize is historically the Hebrew people have the oldest claim to that land. The Canaanites possessed that land before the exodus period and when the Israelites came into that land they killed all of the Canaanites that were there.

      The Philistines who came after were originally from Crete. The Palestinians who claim that land came there after the Israelites were forced out of the land by the Romans. Modern day Palestinians have no claim to that land. There never was a Palestinian people. That land was settled by nomads, refugees from other countries and criminals running from their own countries. It was the Romans who renamed it Palestine because of the history of the Jewish people and the Philistines

      You might try learning world history and religion. The problems between Israel and Palestine go back over 5,000 years

    1. When you kill people or loot or destroy in the name of religion, your underlying motive does not matter. And if it does, why not negotiate and why didn’t they take the 98+% od West Bank offer from Israel? Really, the good news is that the world has moved on, the Arab states have lost patience with them, and they have to decide whether they want a civil state or poverty.

    2. @Alex W I think what’s best is what AH was blamed for. Just disinfecting some insects, nothing to see here.

    3. @Alex W so you think it’s OK if I steal your house aslong as I return 98% of it back to you?

  12. What is there about a religion that violence or war is usually initiated during Ramadan, its holiest phase?

  13. The guest’s video clip was well worth showing. Just a lot of people also filming on their mobile phones.

  14. Nice one ( NOT). A very Happy and Peaceful Easter, too all those fortunate enough to live in far more settled climes. To those that whine about their ‘lot’, whilst living in peaceful climes, “SHUT UP, and be eternally grateful that you do not live in a war-torn environment !”.

  15. He talks about the hypocrisy of criticisms of Russia, but not Israel. Notice that Israel has not criticized Russia.

    1. @yahitsabouttimerocket Granted, it is also hypocritical of the US (I’m American btw) because of what they did in Iraq.

    3. @Lesley Thompson Every nation is hypocritical and guilty of past atrocities. The United States government has its own for sure, but let’s not act like other countries are innocent.

  17. PLEASE. ENOUGH. Cannot INFORMED, RESPECTED LEADERS from ALL SIDES sit down together at the negotiating table for a TRULY FAIR long-term effort for a LASTING PEACE? Surely Easter, Passover and Ramadan is the PERFECT TIME to agree to such an ALL-OUT HONEST negotiations. My prayers are for PEACE.

    2. @Alexandria Lane And, YOU BET I will continue to SPEAK OUT especially during Easter, Passover and Ramadan for PEACE in the Middle East!!!

  18. Clash? Like a skirmish? Not like bullying and cracking their skulls then complaining they had the nerve to bleed.

