68 comments
So… they don’t recognize the ship was sunk by Ukraine but want revenge anyway… pretty solid lies
You get it wrong. It’s a war, not a game. Not like tenis.
If the official story is they had a random fire, what do they have to “strike back” against in the outskirts of Kyiv?
@Rob Moreno “but not important for anyone” Explain flag ship is not important, please.
Kremlin: We are retaliating on Ukraine for an accident aboard our ship which had nothing at all to do with Ukraine.
@vulc1 None believe Ukraine has the ability to attack the missile by her own, especially when GPS was controlled by Russia. The WWIII triggered by the missiles attacked this ship.
blh blah blah blah
LOL!
Ukraine: “We sunk your ship with a missile”
Russia: “NO, we sunk our own ship due to our own incompetence and moderate size waves”
Russia: Proceeds to retaliate on Ukraine for sinking their ship.
?
you know its called war right? you could just do it because they are your enemy…
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/QwWZsILFQDg
😉😜😁
blah blah blah blah
Why would Russia strike back when it was just a fire on board?
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/QwWZsILFQDg
😉😜😁
But why are they striking Ukrainian targets when the Russians tell us they themselves were responsible for sinking their own ship. Seems rather unfair to me.
Not sinking , special 1 way deep sea dive operations .
You get it wrong. It’s a war, not a game. Not like tenis.
@大陆人生1962 well said. I laugh at your comment
How strange that Russian military strikes back and wants revenge when the ship sank because of heavy winds
@Paul Nicholson You may be onto something. I’m now researching those possibilities—-
even from a vessel at the bottom of the Black Sea.
You get it wrong. It’s a war, not a game. Not like tenis.
😄 🤣
Striking back is too little too late, Ukraine has reaped massive dividends from the Moskva loss both operationally and publically
@Faux Que that ship was a pride for Russia and was designed to destroy air carriers. They had only three of such ships.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/QwWZsILFQDg
😉😜😁
@Lister Dave It is an old ship and it’s projected life was shorter than the Uko tv comedian president’s height
Here here
“A fire broke out” = hit by a missile, “stored ammo exploded” = direct hit on the magazine, “it was being towed to shore but there were rough seas” = it sank due to the damage sustained.
@MrHock you might as well call every news outlet liars. Every piece of information you don’t get and receive firsthand was most likely altered so there’s no high ground for your argument. Also “cringe”? Take that Reddit stuff elsewhere
@Herr Wahnsinn “b-but meh petrodollarrr😩😩😩” If anything just got stronger it was the dollar and simultaneously NATO. Russia’s aggression just jump started NATO’s state to the Cold War times in 1 month, now that the rubble is worth peanuts and Russia will have to rely on China, the Chinese yen will also grow in value, which would also grow the dollar too as a challenge. But seeing as how you have no sort of experience apart from being a YouTube comment soldier I’m not suprised
Incompetence is at it’s finniest. That ship was 60 miles from shore. Which is something you don’t do unless you are looking for a fight or supporting a land element. So they were either asleep at the wheel or they aren’t trained right. It’s all hands on deck if you are attacking. Otherwise they would be 100 to 200 nautical miles away where they can’t be hit by short range missiles. Which is all Ukraine has. They don’t have mid or long range missiles something that Russia knows. Any way you look at it. It’s an embarrassment.
@Name Not Found My point was Moskva was in range of the Neptune. I saw a report a few hours ago the Moskva had 2 Nuclear warheads on board when she went down. I’m curious how deep the waters are where she went down? 2 Nuclear warheads are worth sending down a recovery team if they aren’t too deep.
@Marty Moose I’d would think recovering those nukes would be a high priority for Russia. Their incompetence might have just gifted Ukraine nukes.
Russia: The sinking of the Moskva was a complete accident!
Also Russia: The attack on the Ukrainian facility was in retaliation for Moskva!
“We struck the factory that made the missiles that we deny sank our ship in retaliation for sinking our ship that they didn’t actually sink because it sank due to a fire and bad weather. And NATO is to blame even though the missiles were made by Ukraine – not that they sank it.”
@Shery Awan you’re missing the point, you can’t claim you’re getting revenge for Moskva if Ukraine didn’t sink Moskva…
Russia: there was a fire followed by an explosion in the ammo room caused by a onboard accident.
Also Russia: we are going to attack Kyiv because they attacked our ship …
Russian credibility to its finest
@Anton Nielsen red button
@Anton Nielsen attack Taiwan obviously. That’s what I’m talking about. Every state wants security and will never allow enemy nukes close to its borders. Remember Caribbean crisis? Ussr wanted to move nukes to Cuba and what Kennedy said? “If that’s the beginning of the WW3 so be it”
All that Ukraine needed is to go neutral and peaceful towards Russia, but they’ve chosen nato and suffer now. In their constitution written they will attack Russia once they are in nato, wtf did they expect
In 1982, in the Falklands war, the Royal Navy lost HMS Sheffield when it was attacked by an Exocet missile. The missile didn’t explode but caused a serious fire. Many hours later the Sheffield sank while under tow by HMS Yarmouth…. IMO I think we’ve seen the kind of incident with the Moskva before.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/QwWZsILFQDg
😉😜😁
Malvinas= VOLVEREMOS!
@Volkssturmer 58 – Well you’ll get your arses handed to you again then
Yeeep. The Falklands war can draw many similarities as it was also really the most recent war that was fort between to developed countries and of similar tech levels, with the UK obviously being more ahead. It feels very much like though for the rest of this current war (outside of that ship attack by the Argentines) Ukraine is the UK of this engagement. Plus still fresh in many minds so I’m betting really that many veterans from the both soldiers and generals can help with giving their experience of the conflict in this current one. It’s definitely worth a go, as apart from WW1 & 2, the Falkland is the best reference for fighting experience that is the most documented WE HAVE. Slava Ukraine
Ukraine: “We sunk your battleship
Russia: “Our battleship sank by itself”
Also Russia: “We want revenge for sinking our battleship.”
It wasn´t sinking it was special underwater ship operation, almost submarine operation.
@earthsteward9 LIES
technically – it did sink by itself, AFTER it was hit by Ukrainian missiles
Why did up to 6 ships move away from the shore if this was just an unfortunate accident.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/QwWZsILFQDg
😉😜😁
One done, six to go..
Easy answer, to protect ships from the potential of a future attack…2+2=4 right…!!!
Hold up. So Russia is punishing Ukraine for not shooting their ship with a missile? Makes total sense.
@Email Email when Russia says its not going to nuke everyone then we should be worried
@Kristina T Google Klimovo attack, it happened freaking yesterday
@Email Email i’m waiting…
@mohsen bugemskii hang on. Need a few more minutes
Russia: You didn’t sink our ship.
Also Russia: We need revenge for you sinking our ship.
Russia: a fire of unknown origin sunk the ship
Ukraine: yes a fire started by our missiles
Truthhttps://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU
The Russian Cruiser Moskva has successfully completed surface trials and is now conducting underwater operations with its full crew still aboard as it undergoes reclassification as a new type of submarine commissioned for special permanent underwater missions.
The praises of its success are unrelenting:
“What an advanced ship. Half cruiser half submarine!”
“Genius design to be able to operate underwater permanently!”
“The Moskva heroically destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune missile with its hull and has been promoted to a full time stationary submarine that never requires refueling or surfacing. Brilliant!”
Meanwhile, the only flagship vessel in history to be sunk by an enemy with no navy. Bless the Russian military for continuing to rise to the uniquest of wartime achievements.
Genius Putin
Savage comment hahaha
Haha, brilliant. Bravo! 💙 🙌🏻
Russian Submarines Best in the whole world!
I think it’s been converted into public housing for homeless fishes in the Black Sea.
very good -carry on
There were tears in the eyes of Putin, when he heard his toy in the black sea had been sunk. It was amazing to watch!