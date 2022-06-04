38 comments

    1. I’m so mad that they got rid of that. I would have gladly payed more to watch CNN+.

    2. @NPC Man – I SUPPORT THE CURRENT THING I thought they might bring Fredo back to replace that hideous Chris Wallace.

  5. So many tragedies in American history have occurred and if we didn’t learn from back then how we going to learn now🤔

    1. We can hope our kids will fix it. Will be hard when we pick and choose what actual history we can teach them.

    2. Today let’s remember the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, when the government murdered thousands of disarmed citizens. Americans watching the news cried, “Why don’t the people of China carry guns?”

  7. Have you ever noticed that when scandalous news come out about Democrats CNN PLAYS “LOOK A SQUIRREL GAME”.

    1. Yep. That’s all this is. “Hey! Remember that thing that happened 50 years ago? Yeah. Still bad, huh?”

  8. In india day by day fear of gujarat type communal clashes democracy in danger peoples are feared UNO intervention is necessary to protect the secularism in india

    Reply

  9. I love how the guy doing the story doesn’t mention how he took place in a bigger scandal. Lol 🤡

  15. John Dean ruined my life.
    After Watergate, my parents split up when I was 4 years old. Dad was screwing the nurse at the prison he worked at and got her pregnant. My father hired Dean as his divorce atty. For 13 years growing up, my Mom got a whopping $15/month child support.
    Thanks (sarcasm) John, great job…

    1. How did he represent your father when he was disbarred and couldn’t practice law? He lost his license to practice law when he was convicted of a felony. I think you must be confused on the history of father’s divorce.

  16. The world has stop buying a country’s debt. They have two choices

    1. Balance the Budget.
    2. Monetize the debt

    Which one would you choose?

