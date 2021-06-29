Justice Thomas Says Federal Laws Against Marijuana May Be Outdated 1

Justice Thomas Says Federal Laws Against Marijuana May Be Outdated

No comments

 

NBC's Pete Williams reports on comments Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made questioning the federal policy towards marijuana, saying laws against its cultivation or sale may no longer make sense.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#SupremeCourt #Marijuana #ClarenceThomas

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.