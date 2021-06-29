Two massive bears fight as hikers in Alaska watch #shorts

Travellers on a guided hike got an extremely close look at two bears confronting each other at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska. #shorts
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
14 comments
Go between them and try to stop them from fighting
Ummm… dude. They are fight over the food….you.
Still not as scary as my wife while angry!
Not very smart to stick around and video it especially when two bears are very angry
It’s “so cool” until it’s not cool anymore when the bears turn toward you guys… But thanks for taking the risk so that we can see the encounter.
Would have been an interesting video: bears fight over who eats stupid hikers after they were killed for getting too close to bears fighting.
What is wrong with you!? You don’t stick around two angry bears.
I think those humans may have been way too close to a hungry bear and are very lucky that other bear intervened.
Not a fight more like a dispute and they both settled it and answered the call of nature. Maybe fighting over whether they should neutralize the humans or leave them be
If only the bears had figured out if they cooperated, they could have taken on the humans watching.
Right, take a break in the once in a lifetime action of two male grizzlies fighting for two closeups of the inside of your mouths. Really needed to see your teeth.
Not sure if I should put the Tekken theme or Mortal Kombat theme
Boring. That wasn’t even a fight, just a stare down.
Better than the WWF