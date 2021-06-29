Two massive bears fight as hikers in Alaska watch #shorts 1

Two massive bears fight as hikers in Alaska watch #shorts

14 comments

 

Travellers on a guided hike got an extremely close look at two bears confronting each other at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska. #shorts

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

14 comments

  5. It’s “so cool” until it’s not cool anymore when the bears turn toward you guys… But thanks for taking the risk so that we can see the encounter.

    Reply

  6. Would have been an interesting video: bears fight over who eats stupid hikers after they were killed for getting too close to bears fighting.

    Reply

  8. I think those humans may have been way too close to a hungry bear and are very lucky that other bear intervened.

    Reply

  9. Not a fight more like a dispute and they both settled it and answered the call of nature. Maybe fighting over whether they should neutralize the humans or leave them be

    Reply

  10. If only the bears had figured out if they cooperated, they could have taken on the humans watching.

    Reply

  11. Right, take a break in the once in a lifetime action of two male grizzlies fighting for two closeups of the inside of your mouths. Really needed to see your teeth.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.