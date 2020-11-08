Kamala Harris delivers address to nation upon becoming vice president-elect of the United States

Kamala Harris, the first African American woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the White House, delivers an address to the nation after securing enough electoral college votes to win the 2020 election with her running mate president-elect, Joe Bden.

The results of the election became clear on Saturday morning when enough votes had been counted to swing Pennsylvania into such a lead for the Biden-Harris ticket that incumbent President Donald J, Trump would not be able to overcome the deficit.

