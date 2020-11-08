Kamala Harris delivers address to nation upon becoming vice president-elect of the United States

TOPICS:
November 8, 2020

 

Kamala Harris, the first African American woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the White House, delivers an address to the nation after securing enough electoral college votes to win the 2020 election with her running mate president-elect, Joe Bden.

The results of the election became clear on Saturday morning when enough votes had been counted to swing Pennsylvania into such a lead for the Biden-Harris ticket that incumbent President Donald J, Trump would not be able to overcome the deficit.

37 Comments on "Kamala Harris delivers address to nation upon becoming vice president-elect of the United States"

  1. lady2550 | November 8, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    Who said she won? What official?

  2. Scott Salyer | November 8, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    Not the VP just yet folks!

  3. Soundwave Superior | November 8, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    You can see the evil aura around her

    • Alla Marshall | November 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      That’s what I’ve been saying, she is an embodiment of evil and satan is standing next to her whispering in her ears, plus she is wearing white, a sign of purity, to specifically undermine the color of Christ. She can be a future dictator as far as I’m concerned and the reason for Christ to hurry up and return to fix things right. Just saying!

  4. maks blecher | November 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    u$a
    . BREAKTHROUGH SEWERAGE !
    •©•

  5. X X | November 8, 2020 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    PATHETIC !!!

  6. WHO'S WINNING? | November 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    JOE BIDEN = JUSSIE SMOLLETT!!

  7. Doug Frisvold | November 8, 2020 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    She isn’t! The election hasn’t been certified yet

  8. Sandra McGill | November 8, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    How ever it was done it was done by fraud!

  9. Rebecca Hager | November 8, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    So is her an Biden gonna help us with the stimulus package

  10. Elsa Hair Beauty | November 8, 2020 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Disgusting

  11. Michelle Vargas | November 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Lies

    • Laura Young | November 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Please explain

    • Alla Marshall | November 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      @Laura Young she is a lier and fraud and was playing political shapeshifting her entire career much like Biden, yes man type. She will say anything to boost her numbers and never fall through with interest of middle class. At this point she will open borders, legalize all drugs which is devastating news if you are a parent, and most of all they will kill our pension funds and benefits with exorbitant green new deal program cost. Please research her plan, it is not for middle class people. Have a nice day:-)

  12. iamJROD | November 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Biden not the winner

  13. Akash B Entertainment | November 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    I’ve made a song on biden’s victory.. You can watch 😁😁.. I’m Asian

  14. Amazonia C | November 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Kamala: nails on a chalkboard

  15. John Mark | November 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Wow!

  16. Jacob Malic | November 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    It’s disgraceful to see American people thinks that gender and colour of skin are more important than political experience, charisma and ability to comunicate with people.

  17. EternitysRose | November 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    She called Biden a racist, believed the women who said Biden sexually harassed them now she is his best friend. She is a traitor just like he is!

  18. gabriel hernandez | November 8, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Looks like the creatures are crawling back into the swamp.

  19. YM Leung | November 8, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Only the electoral college result determines who wins, not the biased media!

  20. oldfrog17 Cliff | November 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    I now understand why Biden’s campaigning was so limited. I now understand why Biden was not concerned when Trump was ahead. Irregularities in cities across America are concerning. A software update was made less than a week before the Election across the country to ballot counters across in a few states showed counting irregularities, and those counties are required to do a recount by hand.
    Kamala is hated as a socialist across America, but yet, Biden will be pushed out of office by his own party to put her in the office if Biden succeeds in winning the Presidency.

