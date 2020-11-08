Kamala Harris delivers address to nation upon becoming vice president-elect of the United States

Kamala Harris, the first African American woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the White House, delivers an address to the nation after securing enough electoral college votes to win the 2020 election with her running mate president-elect, Joe Bden.
The results of the election became clear on Saturday morning when enough votes had been counted to swing Pennsylvania into such a lead for the Biden-Harris ticket that incumbent President Donald J, Trump would not be able to overcome the deficit.
Who said she won? What official?
The voters have spoken! They voted! The votes are counted and Biden/Harris won!
@Elizabeth Appel lmfao. Voters. Election night isnt election week.
@Elizabeth Appel what OFFICIAL HAS DECLARED
@lady2550 just watch and learn. You will be ok. Good luck and good bye
The biased media! They think that they’re the judge
Not the VP just yet folks!
You can see the evil aura around her
That’s what I’ve been saying, she is an embodiment of evil and satan is standing next to her whispering in her ears, plus she is wearing white, a sign of purity, to specifically undermine the color of Christ. She can be a future dictator as far as I’m concerned and the reason for Christ to hurry up and return to fix things right. Just saying!
She isn’t! The election hasn’t been certified yet
@Andrew Dover the house isn’t republican either way joe will get elected 🤪
@tiffany sad news for our country
@Andrew Dover where did you learn that?
@tiffany it’s not over yet. They are losing more seats by the day
@Alla Marshall Just wait till the truckers go on strike later this month. It will really be sad new then. No more food delivered to the grocery stores. Get ready. The storm is coming
How ever it was done it was done by fraud!
Why is the senate republican then
Where is your proof?
So is her an Biden gonna help us with the stimulus package
@Laura Young she is a lier and fraud and was playing political shapeshifting her entire career much like Biden, yes man type. She will say anything to boost her numbers and never fall through with interest of middle class. At this point she will open borders, legalize all drugs which is devastating news if you are a parent, and most of all they will kill our pension funds and benefits with exorbitant green new deal program cost. Please research her plan, it is not for middle class people. Have a nice day:-)
Biden not the winner
Kamala: nails on a chalkboard
It’s disgraceful to see American people thinks that gender and colour of skin are more important than political experience, charisma and ability to comunicate with people.
She called Biden a racist, believed the women who said Biden sexually harassed them now she is his best friend. She is a traitor just like he is!
Looks like the creatures are crawling back into the swamp.
Only the electoral college result determines who wins, not the biased media!
I now understand why Biden’s campaigning was so limited. I now understand why Biden was not concerned when Trump was ahead. Irregularities in cities across America are concerning. A software update was made less than a week before the Election across the country to ballot counters across in a few states showed counting irregularities, and those counties are required to do a recount by hand.
Kamala is hated as a socialist across America, but yet, Biden will be pushed out of office by his own party to put her in the office if Biden succeeds in winning the Presidency.