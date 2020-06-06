Kids’ reactions to teacher’s gift are priceless | Humankind

Kids' reactions to teacher's gift are priceless | Humankind

June 6, 2020

 

"It was the best day I've had since school was released." Teacher goes door to door to surprise each of her 24 students with an amazing gift. 🧸
Third grade teacher Shannon Anderson visits all 24 of her students with a one-of-a-kind gift.

10 Comments on "Kids’ reactions to teacher’s gift are priceless | Humankind"

  1. Ailee | June 6, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  2. Qinutus Armmus | June 6, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    Kids drawing it, you made it became to reality..love is the answer 👍

  3. Cassandra Smith | June 6, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    What a wonderful idea! I love the children’s responses. My hat’s off to this great teacher.

  4. Daryl Harvey | June 6, 2020 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    She’s more than a teacher. She’s a leader, a mentor and is showing her students how to be entrepreneurs. These kids will keep these gifts through their adult lives as a reminder of the teacher that helped make them the successes they’ll become.

  5. corona Bery | June 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    Now THAT is a teacher👍👍👍👍

