Kids’ reactions to teacher’s gift are priceless | Humankind

"It was the best day I've had since school was released." Teacher goes door to door to surprise each of her 24 students with an amazing gift. 🧸
RELATED: Teacher's do parade for students:
Third grade teacher Shannon Anderson visits all 24 of her students with a one-of-a-kind gift.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
wanna be friends?
Hell yeah
@Numan M. Yass you are going to be hacked…. ha ha
Kids drawing it, you made it became to reality..love is the answer 👍
What a wonderful idea! I love the children’s responses. My hat’s off to this great teacher.
https://youtu.be/VScXHx_2Noc
She’s more than a teacher. She’s a leader, a mentor and is showing her students how to be entrepreneurs. These kids will keep these gifts through their adult lives as a reminder of the teacher that helped make them the successes they’ll become.
https://youtu.be/VScXHx_2Noc
Now THAT is a teacher👍👍👍👍
https://youtu.be/VScXHx_2Noc