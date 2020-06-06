Kids’ reactions to teacher’s gift are priceless | Humankind

"It was the best day I've had since school was released." Teacher goes door to door to surprise each of her 24 students with an amazing gift. 🧸

Third grade teacher Shannon Anderson visits all 24 of her students with a one-of-a-kind gift.

