Memorial service for George Floyd held in North Carolina | USA TODAY

Mourners gather to pay their respects to George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina where Floyd was born, as more demonstrations are expected across the country.
RELATED: Voices from outside George Floyd's memorial service
The memorial is the second of three services held around the country to honor Floyd, a black man killed when a white police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as other officers stood by. Floyd's death was ruled a homicide and all four officers have been arrested.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
I’m Crystal Murray from Charleston South Carolina I pray for all you during this difficult time. I know what it feels like to loose a love one in police hands. I lost my so in 2011. God bless ya’ll and stay strong. I know it isn’t easy. Because I still haven’t got over my son’s death
_I know what it feels like to loose a love one in police hands_
Far more police are offed by ebonies than ebonies offed by police every year, Dummy and ebonies off VASTLY more people in general than anyone! Why isn’t everyone taking about that? OH, that’s because DA TRASH TEEVEE tells you what to think about. You people have the brains of *FLIES*
@Ali Marie _I bet you voted for bunker boy to didn’t you? Lol_
I bet you are an adult with a 3rd grade level education and reading ability just like the vast majority of ebonies https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/06/05/75-of-black-california-boys-dont-meet-state-reading-standards/
@Rick Martin
You got it spot on.
@Rick Martin thank you for your kindness
@Crystal Murray where is all the sorrow for all the hundreds of thousands of victims of Ebony’s every year?
I am so sorry for George Floyd. May God forgive his sins. Please also protest the killing of Muslims. “Peace at home peace in the world” Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
This isn’t about Religion !!!! Wtf people !!!
@Logic Bully of course it is, its always about religion. The religion of blackness. the religion of islam, the religion of marx, the cult of personality is the same thing no matter what you call it, and you’re all cunts for being in cults.
💗 Thank God for All the LOVE and HEALING that took place in this church❣ Best to stop watching right after the family and church sings in the Spirit near the end. After that, political people hijack it to tell people how to vote.
The last “preacher”,
with a bitter heart,
sucks the LOVE, GRACE and healing right out of the room.
IMO..He selfishly, inappropriately used
this service of healing…
to try to make HIMSELF famous
by fanning the flames of political and racial divisiveness. PLEASE KEEP POLITICAL AND RACIAL DIVISIVENESS OUT OF GOD’S HOUSE❣💗
ITS NOT ABOUT HIS PAST ITS BOUT HOW HE DIED. RIP GEORGE FLOYD.
He put himself in that spot passing bad money, that’s how he died . A career criminal
😭😭😭 – Ms Taylor
You Rest In Peace SON ,they will never never be in peace the evils
Изза наркомана и грабителя, такой ажиатаж, вам на карнтине совсем уже делать нехуй, раз за такого отброса столько людей выходит ?
Brazil is sad 😭
Eu tbm só br
em Nome do meu povo Brazil
eu lamento profundamente
que Deus o tenha
HALLELUJAH! AMEN! 🙏🙏🙏🙏
We have to spread more LOVE not hate in this world 🌎.
R.I.P
Rest Easy 🙏
RIP George 🙏. God bless you all. I pray for peace and Justice. Much love to you all from a Native Indigenous woman from Greensboro N.C. 🤲🏼🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
A Megillah – Small Scroll
Ecclesiastes
In Hebrew- Kohelleth, the Assembler
7:1
1 A good name is better than precious oil; and the day of death, than the day of one’s birth.
😭😭 Why them don’t leave black people I’m tired off this 😭😭
A long time them a do this why can’t they leave us alone RIP George Floyd 😭😭 look how them kill him and left his kid without a dad 😭 jah knw
So much love in that church…that energy was amazing….can feel it today in the streets of Manhattan
I hope this is in earnest and not for show, like a circus.
Why’s the casket closed though ?!
In some of my family members funeral the casket is open until service start then closed and most times it’s open through the funeral it’s all up to the family
Hazel cole I see
Amen George Floyd perry jr is what we call him
For all those who didn’t love this memorial for George Floyd. Take a look in your mirror. You are the problem.
I don’t feel sorry for a guy that wanted to kill a mother and her unborn child.