Memorial service for George Floyd held in North Carolina | USA TODAY

Mourners gather to pay their respects to George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina where Floyd was born, as more demonstrations are expected across the country.

The memorial is the second of three services held around the country to honor Floyd, a black man killed when a white police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as other officers stood by. Floyd's death was ruled a homicide and all four officers have been arrested.

