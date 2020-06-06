Memorial service for George Floyd held in North Carolina | USA TODAY

June 6, 2020

 

Mourners gather to pay their respects to George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina where Floyd was born, as more demonstrations are expected across the country.

The memorial is the second of three services held around the country to honor Floyd, a black man killed when a white police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as other officers stood by. Floyd's death was ruled a homicide and all four officers have been arrested.

32 Comments on "Memorial service for George Floyd held in North Carolina | USA TODAY"

  1. Crystal Murray | June 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    I’m Crystal Murray from Charleston South Carolina I pray for all you during this difficult time. I know what it feels like to loose a love one in police hands. I lost my so in 2011. God bless ya’ll and stay strong. I know it isn’t easy. Because I still haven’t got over my son’s death

  2. gökhan güney | June 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    I am so sorry for George Floyd. May God forgive his sins. Please also protest the killing of Muslims. “Peace at home peace in the world” Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

    • Logic Bully | June 6, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      This isn’t about Religion !!!! Wtf people !!!

    • Mad Jack Churchill | June 6, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Logic Bully of course it is, its always about religion. The religion of blackness. the religion of islam, the religion of marx, the cult of personality is the same thing no matter what you call it, and you’re all cunts for being in cults.

  3. Love First | June 6, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    💗 Thank God for All the LOVE and HEALING that took place in this church❣ Best to stop watching right after the family and church sings in the Spirit near the end. After that, political people hijack it to tell people how to vote.
    The last “preacher”,
    with a bitter heart,
    sucks the LOVE, GRACE and healing right out of the room.
    IMO..He selfishly, inappropriately used
    this service of healing…
    to try to make HIMSELF famous
    by fanning the flames of political and racial divisiveness. PLEASE KEEP POLITICAL AND RACIAL DIVISIVENESS OUT OF GOD’S HOUSE❣💗

  4. ZigZagZero Media | June 6, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    ITS NOT ABOUT HIS PAST ITS BOUT HOW HE DIED. RIP GEORGE FLOYD.

  5. The Status of Your Slavery | June 6, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    😭😭😭 – Ms Taylor

  6. FLORENCE GOODWIN | June 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    You Rest In Peace SON ,they will never never be in peace the evils

  7. Данил | June 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Изза наркомана и грабителя, такой ажиатаж, вам на карнтине совсем уже делать нехуй, раз за такого отброса столько людей выходит ?

  8. JOSY FONSECA | June 6, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Brazil is sad 😭

  9. daniel kiminha | June 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    em Nome do meu povo Brazil
    eu lamento profundamente
    que Deus o tenha

  10. Pamela Johnson | June 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    HALLELUJAH! AMEN! 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  11. Anthony Marciante | June 6, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    We have to spread more LOVE not hate in this world 🌎.

  12. Anthony Marciante | June 6, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    R.I.P
    Rest Easy 🙏

  13. India Corea | June 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    RIP George 🙏. God bless you all. I pray for peace and Justice. Much love to you all from a Native Indigenous woman from Greensboro N.C. 🤲🏼🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

  14. Synoptic 12 | June 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    A Megillah – Small Scroll
    Ecclesiastes
    In Hebrew- Kohelleth, the Assembler
    7:1
    1 A good name is better than precious oil; and the day of death, than the day of one’s birth.

  15. Lifewithnikki . _ | June 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    😭😭 Why them don’t leave black people I’m tired off this 😭😭

    A long time them a do this why can’t they leave us alone RIP George Floyd 😭😭 look how them kill him and left his kid without a dad 😭 jah knw

  16. Mikel Cividanes Bertini | June 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    So much love in that church…that energy was amazing….can feel it today in the streets of Manhattan

  17. NURSE 2008 | June 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    I hope this is in earnest and not for show, like a circus.

  18. Logic Bully | June 6, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Why’s the casket closed though ?!

  19. Godly Creatures | June 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Amen George Floyd perry jr is what we call him

  20. Fredrick Henry | June 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    For all those who didn’t love this memorial for George Floyd. Take a look in your mirror. You are the problem.

