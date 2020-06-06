National Black Police Association chair Capt. Sonia Pruitt, Columbia University’s Kimberlé Crenshaw, and NBC’s Jake Ward discuss how policing should change in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

National Black Police Assoc. Chair: It's 'Perfectly Reasonable' To Question Police Budgets | MSNBC