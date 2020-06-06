Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart created a painting of Breonna Taylor that was projected onto the side of Louisville Metro Hall on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. NBC News' Cal Perry reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Louisville Artist Creates Projection of Breonna Taylor | MSNBC