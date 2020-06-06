Louisville Artist Creates Projection of Breonna Taylor | MSNBC

Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart created a painting of Breonna Taylor that was projected onto the side of Louisville Metro Hall on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. NBC News' Cal Perry reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
beautifully done, ty ms stewart and mr perry, and i will be there with you in spirit!
@Yourlife Endsnow IF you were a Christian, you could open your bible and see who follows the evil one. spoiler alert: it is trump.
Glad to see all these people protesting, supporting justice and an end to police brutality. They’re will probably always be people that will justify senseless murders but let’s put the laws in place that make it a lot harder for them to escape due justice. It’s past time and the world will be better for all of us. #Blacklivesmatter
I’m grateful to see people of all races together saying ENOUGH is ENOUGH!
I like how you write black lives matter why did so many black owned businesses get destroyed during some of these peaceful protests only some black lives matter doesn’t make sense
Yeah they’re together destroying black lives across the nation, really stupid to encourage that!
jessica bradshaw do you know that twice as many whites are killed by police every year despite police interacting with blacks 20x more often, and For every 10,000 arrests a black is killed 3x and a white is killed 4x ….. I’m sure you knew that right because you do your own research…. media won’t tell you this .
Breonna Taylor was a first responder who put her life on the line for us and the police killed her. No excuses
@B O B Spelled backwards yes i am triggered, i dont see that as bad thing. You have no conviction of anything, you are paid by the trump organization. As the country burns your pos hides in bunker. Maybe trump will let you into his bunker, you can be his bunker cake boy. You have no other use.
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr cop on man you think this is the only country that’s protesting? the Jeanie is out of the bottle there’s no putting him back in?😉
Better late then never…, but the (much needed) change we are waiting for takes for ever to come…….
You mean removing the same police presence that has brutalized the very people who are protesting is actually de-escalating the situation…who would have known 😑.
Very large demonstrations in Australia yesterday , police just directed traffic around the protesters and stayed away.
Peaceful and Australias record is disgusting.
28 times locked up more than whites . Black deaths in custody is an Australian national shame.
Disgusting third world housing and stalked by rascist police all the time.
Australias police are amongst the worst of the worst but they ain’t stupid.
Happy Birthday, Ms Taylor.
Rest in peace.
RAND PAUL is says he doesn’t want to punish regular rascists attacks , just the rascists killers. Maybe his constituency have a problem with him voting to punish rascist killers. 🤷♀️
In the heart of racism no wonder this has got to stop !!!
RIP David Dorn
What about David Born!!!! MSNBC hides the truth!! People don’t believe what they say
They reported it. So did CNN. You must have been busy watching Tucker
This is why I respect EMTs and firefighters not police
same. its amazing how firefighters and EMT are honored n respected. and police are seen as the trash they are.
Police are punks!!! They think they are above the law. They are parasites and worst than corona virus!!!
You know Fire Fighters and EMT’s cared for the people more than this thug cops who abuse there powers.
“I was just following orders” was NOT accepted as an excuse for war crimes at the Nuremberg war crimes tribunal. These brown shirts will be dealt with appropriately at the appropriate time If I dress up like them and stand next to them will they know that I’m not one of them? Will they have my back if I do something crazy?
Kudos to the artist… Very cool.
They should do this all over the country on skyscrapers 🏙 of all sorts of victims. Not every victim tho. Not enough buildings to show them all
How come know one marches for White victims?? I’m not saying this poor girls death isn’t important.. just seriously wondering why.??
Thank you! Absolutely perfect and gorgeous painting
She was a emt an actual hero that helps ppl