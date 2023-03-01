Recent Post
70 comments
It’s not confusing. To win the speakership, he had to bow down to the MAGA cult.
@Jacko Alltrades Haha that would have been an accurate description as well.
@Seymour Butts You belong in a bag
More like 👿Kevin McCarthy had to “bend over” for the 👿”MAGA ‘FASCIST’ CULT.”
@E Mail You have no idea where I belong. lol
Trumpaphobia is a disease and you need professional help
I think Kevin McCarthy was always like this; Donald just brought it out in the open for more of us to see
@Jerry Marasco How many thousands of Americans died needlessly bc of Trump’s dereliction of duty & wilful negligence of the dangers of a pandemic?
Been MIA posters in his district since 2010. & no he hasn’t visited the CA border
@laura Before the China Virus invaded our shores, we built the world’s most prosperous economy.
America gained 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections.
Middle-Class family income increased nearly $6,000 – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration.
The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.
Achieved 40 months in a row with more job openings than job-hirings.
More Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million.
Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low.
The number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population hit its lowest on record.
Incomes rose in every single metro area in the United States for the first time in nearly 3 decades.
💯
Why is he confused? McCarthy wants power at any cost. It’s that simple.
Just the title…. he has no power!
@Candy Too Truer than any Republican can afford to admit.
@Candy Too I agree, he wanted the title and that gavel he has lust over for years. He has no power. He concessions all the speaker power to get elected.
Who has got the sexy videos of all these grifters? Murdoch Murdoch Murdoch
If Murdoch and his Fox associates hadn’t been so focused on being the top news broadcasting station and being in favor with the Trump party, then this wouldn’t have happened. At the end of the day, everything happening now is all on their own shoulders.
Fox will not suffer ;because ther viewers are the like the Nazis ;they adored Hitler until they(him) died
Lol how dumb can you get
Murdoch chose ratings over the truth.
@B. T. I prefer truth over facts.
Joe Biden.
@B. T. you’re still up grandma? Or are you just getting up for the day? 😂
“Kevin McCarthy is the absolute worst pick for leader of the house of representatives ” – republican rep. chip roy
@M Hall Really? You do know that she is still in the House right?
Sorry, I read “prick”.
@GreenEyedLady 👈. Duh. Of course. But she’s not speaker and never will be again.
But kudos to Pelosi’s eyebrows. They have become new members of the Mile High Club since her last Botox injection. 🤣😂🤣
@M Hall why she did a much better job than McCarthy is doing, he’s turned it into a megatard circus, and they’ve got nothing to show for it.then he did something as stupid is turning what could be dangerous in the wrong hands material to Tucker of all people, really? That is a pretty stupid move!
@Mieke Wiskie prick works even better!
He can’t deny it! He’s trying to save face but, I’m not a lawyer and I can see the evidence.
Thank you for mentioning the people who lost their lives ❤
There need to be consequences!
At the highest levels. But I’ll believe it when I see it.
Well said those cowards and liars deserve days of reckoning 🙏😇🥰😍💔🥲
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Record:-
Could be sgecond degruee murder
Fox entertainment should not be allowed in the White House press room. They are at the same level as the national enquirer.
Wow!!!! EXCELLENT point
What’s the point, really? Fox won’t be banned from the White House press room.
Sorry but the Enquirer has standards, Faux has none
And CNN !!
Volksempfänger 2.0
It doesn’t seem like there is a lot going on upstairs with Mr McCarthy.
those in Congress should be held accountable for treason
You are mistaken. This is the definition of treason in US law:
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and [a description of penalties]
Members of Congress could never be convicted of treason except in colluding with a country America was
at war with. Sedition is another matter.
@Quadro Penta You’re absolutely correct. Their actions may seem treasonous to us, but the correct word to use is sedition. A number of members of Congress are guilty of seditious and seditious conspiracy. So far the government is being 1,000 in gaining convictions of the people they have tried for seditious conspiracy, and I hope they keep going all the way to the top.
Agreed, all congress people who voted against the results of our free and fair election are guilty of “TREASON AND SEDITION”!
@jesus sanchez Sedition not treason. They are 2 different things.
Need more Republicans like Kinzinger. One of the few common sense ones
There is a reason why he and Liz Cheney were kicked out. Theyare the exeption to Maga fascist nuts.
Good to see Kinzinger.
I passionately wish Adam Kinzinger would throw his hat in the ring as a presidential candidate! He’s the kind of Republican I was taught to respect.
@Andrew O’Dell Sorry, but Pete is pretty low steam, even though he is edgy. He is not at all taken seriously
@Andrew O’Dell Yawn
Adam for USA got your back 👍
@E Mailsays whom ?
@E Mail it’s a bit soon to tell. He’s certainly the most visible and compelling person in Transit we’ve ever had.
The reason he has pursued this speakership thing so hard is because he never really accomplished anything in his life. (has a ton of participation ribbons). His pathetic memory will be eternal as the man who was told over 10 times they didn’t want him.
They had to vote 15 times before he was elected. We are seeing now at least one of the concessions he made to gain one more vote. The release of the 40,000+ hours of Jan 6 tapes to Carlson was someone’s demand to vote for him to be Squeaker. There’s more to come.
Go, Adam Kinzinger. I love what you’re saying.
Get on board with Country First. Republicans who want the far right craziness to end.
Kinzinger has a future in leadership of our country.
Not as a Republican.
It’s refreshing to see and hear Kinzinger. A republican with a brain and cares about what’s happening to this country. I wish there were more republicans like him.
Thank You Norm Eisen!!! What you just said about Fox News has just lifted me right up!! I want them shut down. I want them held liable. I want them sued into oblivion.
Go Kim!
They shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves Fox News. They are registered as an Entertainment Channel, not as a News Channel, hence should be called Fox Entertainment. Or be taken off air permanently. Too destructive.
Gotta love Adam Kinzinger, “Tucker friggin’ Carlson”.
Kinzinger is righteously clear, as ever. I always appreciate what he has to say. He tells the truth, period. So incredibly rare for a conservative today.
& Liz Cheney, Paul Ryan….. that’s about it….
Unheard of.