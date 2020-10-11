Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss new reporting detailing how Donald Trump engineered a sudden windfall of cash in 2016 and why he could face federal tax evasion charges. Aired on 10/09/2020
Kirschner: Trump’s Alleged Engineering Of A Sudden Cash Windfall In 2016 Looks Potentially Criminal
vote blue in all elections to stop the madness. our REPUBLIC is in grave danger of becoming a version of russia . putin wants to destroy the USA BECAUSE the we destroyed the ussr and trump and the gop are doing his bidding.
Where’s the evidence?
Michael Stewart BYE
@Michael Stewart “Tyranny of labor unions” Now that’s funny😅
Homeless people in UK have better healthcare system than Americans.
Let that sink in, while you figure out why.
@The socially responsible Anarchist nobody asked for sympathy. It was a debt and it was more than paid back in full!
@The socially responsible Anarchist true on the healthcare system although the NHS has been deprived somewhat by tory governments. I now live in France and we have a superb health care system here.
@The socially responsible Anarchist I agree the Aussies, Canadians, kiwis and Indians came to the aid of the UK and we are eternally grateful. I had the privilege to serve with commonwealth forces on a number of occasions during my 25 years of service.
Yet they are totally emasculated. You want that? I sure don’t.
@The socially responsible Anarchist Yes and created by a leftist government. Even the right wingers broadly support it, even if their chosen political parties have been wanting/trying to tear it down for the last 40+ years.
Feds will get Trump like they did his buddy Al Capone in 1931..! Thanks Glenn..
@gradosa 82 and he will give him a nerve agent bc Trump knows too but lol
@Rita Hall I said the same thing
Where’s the evidence?
@Steve, you mean where are his tax returns?
trump doesnt even contribute enough tax to support his golf or his drug habit
Where’s the evidence?
@StratMatt777 Thanks Don,t know if you remember a tv ad went something like this :If he,s sick let,s help him but 1st get him off the streets (white house) .
His cult always says..”Well, he’s not taking a salary”. WHAT??? It costs taxpayers over $3 MILLION every single time he golfs at his own resort! Total in 4 years…Over $64 MILLION. In 2015 he whined about Obama’s golf. Trump has golfed 280 times in less than 4 years (as of Sept). Costing taxpayers $141 MILLION! In Obama’s 8 years, it cost $110 MILLION… “I’m going to be so busy, I won’t have time for golf” -Donald Trump
Ive been saying all along that creep is a junkie. Ive seen meth heads on the subway that behave just like him.
He won’t be able to vote in the future because he’ll be a felon.
That only applies while in prison in some states. But it is improbable that once convicted, he will ever get out of prison. At his age, he won’t live long. But he will like the food… It is better than fast food, but still not healthy in the least.
@Diane Hooper Any member of that clan will have to stay hidden/change their names for a long time. Has anyone heard of any Hitler grande nieces or grande nephews? Or any other descendants? No any that I have heard of.
@DJS Squibbs Not for long… Vote BLUE now! Better Biden/Harris than the devil in orange.
@Kim Caspar Well, he will be… eventually.
@IVAN IVONOVICH your scenario is quite true. This will be tRump’s legacy for his family, who richly deserve a life of being incognito. Having a natural interest into the psychology of the madness of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and numerous other vile leaders, I am aware of their demise, as well. I believe the trumps have placed targets on their own backs and they will be reckoned with as soon as they leave the our WH. How? I don’t know how but things never work out in favor of these monsters. I do remember hearing of a family member who changed their name from Hitler to another but were found out anyway and that person was shunned.Hitler himself has no descendants except through his father’s first marriage.
When Trump yammers about indicting Obama, Biden, and Clinton, he is merely trying to shout over his own terrors of his own future indictments, convictions, and incarcerations.
@Zeek Banistor That’s how trump won in 2016. People sitting it out. So really, what you’re subliminally saying is you really want trump to win again and are attempting to influence us to do the same as in 2016. No thanks. Biden wasn’t my candidate of choice but I already sent in my Ballot with his name checked! Democratic voters are outpacing Republican voters this year than in 2016 by 53%. Even though Biden’s poll numbers are about the same as Clinton’s were this same period in 2016, the difference is the surge in voters voting for Joe Biden at this early juncture. trump’s going to lose the popular and electoral vote!
ruth depew: Yep, you got it! One of many narcissist strategies: deflection and projection. Let us pray that our severely compromised DOJ actually finds a backbone and sufficiently prosecutes him, when he’s voted out of office. Let us pray, too, that all of Congress prevents him from somehow wrangling a pardon from Pence (or God forbid, Biden!), for most of his crimes. We should all stay vigilant until that is all made clear.
@Living It Up Rest assured that many career Patriots in the DOJ are keeping Barr in check thus far. Biden/Harris 2020!
@j welsh I TOLDLY AGREE HE HAS COMMITTED TREASON AND STILL IS, 2016 HIS SON DON JR., MEETING WITH AN RUSSIAN LAWYER AT tRUMP TOWER RUMP KNEW ABOUT IT THEY WERE TO NOTIFY THE FBI, NO THEY TRIED TO COVER IT UP, SINCE MARCH HE HAS TALKED PUTIN 7 SEVEN TIMES AND WE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT??? PUTIN COACHING HIM HOW TO STAY IN OFFICE AND CHEAT AGAIN ON THIS ELECTION??? I THINK THE FBI SHOULD CHECKING OUT HIS PHONE CALLS TO PUTIN!!!
@Zeek Banistor MOST of us don’t want Biden! And many of us wanted Bernie. But ‘sitting it out’ and not voting is foolhardy. At least vote for a 3rd, write-in candidate. I believe making a showing AGAINST trump has to be better than passive silence! Because that’s why trump won in 2016… poor voter turnout allowed the voter suppression efforts and the Electoral College, combined, to throw it to trump. Don’t participate in that dangerous calculus this time.
One thing about lying, one has to lie to cover the previous lie. Eventually a lie will circle to the original lie.
The only problem that man cannot remember his lies.
This is what propels the liar into an alternate universe which is impossible to suddenly step out of.
TRUMP…MOB…RUSSIA.MONEY.LAUNDERING..PUTINS.MOB….
I think that has already happened. On one property, he gave it a high value (based on declared high earnings) so that he could get a loan secured against the property. In a different jurisdiction (it might have been in Europe v. in America) he gave the same property a low value (based on declared low earnings) so that he would be able to pay very little tax. The two jurisdictions have now talked to each other and discovered the discrepancy. Donny’s been a naughty boy. The phrase in question is “tax fraud.” Oh dear. Oh dear. Oh dear.
Which is how the entire GOP came to infect themselves with their own brainwashing and demagoguery—they are getting swallowed up by their own feedback loop.
This is why Trump doesn’t want to lose the election. He’s going to jail.
this is exactly why. that orange jumpsuit will match his orange skin
Sadly I doubt the centrist dems would prosecute him.
@Keith S stay away from fox and friends,tucker carson,judge Jeanine…all of them are boot lickers like you
Keith S
Being a groupie is fine but no need to blow your Elvis right out of a parking lot.
Keith S… can you say… DELUSIONAL? You’re just that… delusional!
Here’s the thing…Trump is going to “win” by dying before he ever spends a day in jail. His kids and son-in-law…not so lucky.
Something tells me you’re absolutely right.🕊
Great to see Kirschner telling truth on MSM. I watch him on youtube almost every day from Europe, he gives me some hope that justice might prevail, in the end. A good man.
I’m sure Trump got cortisone “early” because he got infected earlier than he says, & he tried t infect Biden
The first thing I thought when the debate started was that trump looked really pink instead of his usual orange. He probably had a fever then.
Yes yes and yes he did, He is a desperate man and will do anything to defeat his rivals you see what Putin just did to his opponents. Biden -Harris need to be very careful the next few weeks, we must always remember Bobby Kennedy, the man who would have been President.
Yes. Lindsey Graham. Refused to do a Covid 19 teat last night.
@rana pipien Fear that Trump will try to ‘off’ Biden. Maybe he’ll ask his buddy Putin for a nerve agent.
He’s a criminal, who has surrounded himself with fellow criminals.
If Twimps lips are moving,
Or his thumbs are moving;
He’s lying.
Where’s the evidence?
One by Land, Two if by Sea Run if by Air
Don’t forget the accordion hands.
If he’s awake he’s lying.
Are people on MSNBC high? Nearly everything MSNBC have said has been completely false or complete conjecture that led to nothing.
How does MSNBC still have viewers? No wonder the only news with worse ratings is CNN XD
If you don’t have TDS, believe every single action Trump makes is the work of the devil, it sort of doesn’t fit on MSNBC does it.
Why are MSNBC viewers so delusional, hate filled, gullible and paranoid? Even objectively speaking, the people in the comments seem deranged with hatred over the most mundane things with the loosest of evidence, normally non-existent.
Glenn kirshner will take care of everything as the attorney general . BECAUSE JUSTICE MATTERS !!!
Unless Hillary is appointed AG (rubs hands together).
Christopher O’Connor 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
TRUMP…MOB…RUSSIA.MONEY.LAUNDERING..PUTINS.MOB….
Mmmm yes, there’s a cell block reserved just for him. That sparks a thought: didn’t Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein write a song with just those words?
Copyright (c) Simon Read 2020
There’s a place for him
Somewhere a cell for him
Exercise in the prison yard
Long and hard
Somewhere
There’s a time for him
So many years for him
To atone for his many crimes
Time to pay
Day by day
One day, one year
His lies will wither and crumble
Down one more ramp he will stumble
Feeling
Humble
There’s a wing for him
A cell block just for him
With strong lights and security
Cuff his wrists and so there he’ll be
Someday, somehow, somewhere
Copyright (c) Simon Read 2020
@Greg Truempy The definition of giving no quarter will have to be updated if Kirshner/Clinton take Trump and his nazi followers to court.
“Trump is as empty handed as any student who has ever attended Trump university” … Neal Katyal
@STEVE BANNON — The evidence? It’s in his tax returns, which were examined and written about by the New York Times. The guy’s $400 million in debt. And come on, does that really surprise you?
@STEVE BANNON Where’s the evidence of you not being a crook?
@Valerie J. Norse why don’t the prosecutors take any action then?
@STEVE BANNON Bc he’s still the president of the US
@Jocelin Felimard the guy name say it all. A troll
*Trump is going to legally change his name to: JIM JONES*
That’s an insult to jim
What Not Jimmy Dean ? / the Pig Loves 2 sell Himself .
Elmer Gantry
David Dennison
Jim Jones had black followers though. And he was able to delegate responsibility sometimes. 😵
The Law & Order president is a criminal!!! Vote him OUT! Too big to rig!!!
The mafia would be shaking in their boots if they had to match this administration.
I Think they should make it where
If A President is Impeached!;
They Should Not be Able to Run again for the Office of the POTUS!!!
@IVAN IVONOVICH – that is precisely what I said
“As it goes, Lock him up!” Karma, Orange!
I agree completely!####
the USA should not make laws in regards to who can and cannot run. If a person runs and elected that is because the idiots who voted them in wanted him. If Adolf Hitler ran for president of the USA and won that is because smart people wanted him for president. American people are always attempting to make laws that stifle other people’s rights. The USa is in a better place now than it was 4 years ago. The only problems we are having now are because democrat run cities and states refuse to keep order in their jurisdictions. The moment BLM and antifa started burning and looting the police should have been called in to arrest all who were present. If you are present during the riot you are an accomplice and should be charged as such. All those who are rioting should be arrested and charged with felonies.
@Michael Stewart “the USA should not make laws in regards to who can and cannot run”? You are 233 years behind the 8 ball on that one. There have been ‘laws in regards to who can and cannot run’ since 1787. “If Adolf Hitler ran for president of the USA and won that is because smart people wanted him for president…”? History has proven that backing Hitler was not, and still is not, a smart thing to do.
Nixon: A President that became a Crook.
Trump: A Crook that became a President.
Nixon wins. He started the EPA. 🙂
How are you talking about, Hillary?! Get of the drugs.
Hey abby, you might want to study up on your English. What’s the weather like in Moscow today?
One of the best, you said it PERFECTLY!!!
Good one.
I predict Trump will skip the USA permanently after his election loss.
Very interesting prediction; yet it would surprise me if that is exactly what he and his family do.
If trumps mouth is moving, he’s lying.