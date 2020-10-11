Trump Falsely Claims He’s Cured And Plans New Campaign Events | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

October 11, 2020

 

Trump is planning a White House 'Law & Order' event on Saturday and an in-person rally in Florida on Monday as the plans for the next Biden-Trump debate fall apart. Aired on 10/09/2020.
83 Comments on "Trump Falsely Claims He’s Cured And Plans New Campaign Events | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Teej's Folly | October 10, 2020 at 12:43 AM | Reply

    They haven’t been honest with us about the virus so far, why would they start now?

  2. s barron | October 10, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Trump is asking America for a get out of Jail Free card. He knows if he loses he faces prosecution for TAX, BANK, and INSURANCE FRAUD. He’s desperate enough to risk his health and the health of his followers to hear chants and cheers. What a narcissist.

  3. Biggus Dickus | October 10, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    The next rally will be filled with Trump’s toxic breath and his cult will gladly inhale it. Sweet 👌

    • Agolf Twittler | October 10, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      And the 2012 study is once again validated by hard evidence:
      “nopr”
      “you can’t spell?
      Edit: “BRIAN” wrote “nopr” but has since edited it to “nope”.
      Not that that’s less lame or pathetic.

    • BRIAN | October 10, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      @Agolf Twittler you can’t spell?

    • Agolf Twittler | October 10, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

      Learn how to make a nationalist’s brain look like a pea in two easy steps:

      1: Inflate it to twice its original size.
      2: Paint it green 🤢

    • Agolf Twittler | October 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      The fly song.
      Starring, the fly on Michael Richard Pence’s head.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1odd2yscP8Y

    • Sheri McDANIEL | October 10, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      Olivia Hasahya

      I know, right? Was chatting with a stranger and the conversation headed into the president (I refuse to capitalize the title when he’s behind it). It wasn’t long after the debacle that was the first debate. I made some vague comment and he said “I’ll be voting for Biden.” He told me he would be voting for Trump. I said “If it isn’t too intrusive, may I ask why?”
      His eyes were amazingly blue and he wasn’t a bad looking man. But when he looked at me, I can’t describe the way his eyes looked. He looked into my eyes and said “because he’s doing exactly what I want him to do.” There was no inflection in his voice at all. Just a flat monotone. It chilled me to the bone and I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. It was very easy to imagine him with a group of KKK members, laughing and joking with them. Frightening, really. Very frightened. 😳

  4. JamieLan2011 | October 10, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    The only thing Donnie is free of is common sense.

    • Nota Bene | October 10, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns.
      The “genius” who hides his college grades.
      The “self-made man” who tax dodged a $413M “gift” from daddy’s real estate empire.
      The “businessman” who bankrupted 3 casinos and lost over $1B in 10 yrs.
      The “playboy” who pays for $ех.
      The “Christian”, twice-divorced philanderer, who never asks God for forgiveness.
      The “man of the Bible” who declined to name even one of his favorite Bible verses.
      The “gentleman and champion for all women” who ordered his golf club managers to fire every woman who was not young enough and attractive enough.
      The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity.
      The “patriot” who dodged the draft; family tradition: grandfather was kicked out of Bavaria for draft-dodging, father bribed a doctor tenant to exempt Donald from military service.
      The “paragon of honesty” whose new immigration rules would have kept his and his senior anti-immigration adviser Stephen Miller’s grandparents out.
      The “steadfast defender of our nation’s borders” who married an alleged undocumented immigrant and illegal worker who sponsored her parents into the country by “chain migration”.
      The “staunch Republican” who donated to Democrats at all gov’t levels: Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Anthony Weiner, Harry Reid, Andrew Cuomo, Terry McAuliffe, Eliot Spitzer.
      The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.
      The “President” who takes no responsibility.
      The “tough, strong man“ who wears makeup and hairspray but never a mask.
      The “deal maker” who has yet to close a deal.

      If America reelects this guy, it deserves the dystopian future that follows.

    • Desiree RL | October 10, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      Hahahaha, love your comment..!!

    • Grace Munich | October 10, 2020 at 3:34 AM | Reply

      Austin Walker and functioning brain cells and a soul

    • Brian Howard | October 10, 2020 at 4:05 AM | Reply

      @Nota Bene on the low, where did you get that particular set of quotes? I know most of those quotes are accurate, at least the ones that I knew before were actually accurately quoted for the first time I’ve seen online…

      In any case, I can’t copy using the app, and I won’t be around a laptop anytime soon..I appreciate it greatly if you would kindly respond with your source, if any. Thanks

    • pat c | October 10, 2020 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      the same way democrat towns are free of law and order

  5. Doug Smithart | October 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Plot twist: Trump dies of the virus in stage in front of all of his attendees at his next rally.

  6. K W | October 10, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Oh god, I can’t wait for a normal president who emits confidence in himself and his vocabulary! It’s stressful to listen to this clown speak. I feel like I’m being poked in the forehead every time he says: “great, tremendous, exciting, big, best, impressive, super, wonderful…” 😩

    • All Sports Officiating | October 10, 2020 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      Listening to some of his supports, they come out to see him because he’s a rock star.
      If Chris Rock was responsible for the death of over 213,000 Americans would they come put to see him?

    • peacewithin0186 | October 10, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      Well said! I feel the same way!

    • Ricky Donut RM31 | October 11, 2020 at 12:57 AM | Reply

      Inarticulate, is how we would describe him. Unless he has a spread sheet in front of him, he’s stuffed. A so called president who can’t pronounce Yosemite, that should say something.

    • Ricky Donut RM31 | October 11, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

      @HappyListener50 He has none whatsoever. Unless it’s written in front of him, he;s a goner.

    • aadderley | October 11, 2020 at 1:25 AM | Reply

      K W Do’t forget people, man, woman, car, TV, covfefe

  7. Donovan | October 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    *Russia’s Deadliest Weapons:* “Useful Idiots” in positions of power, puppeteered by coercion, corruption and kompromat.

    • delritmo la clave | October 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      GRUMP….MITHOMANE….!!!!!!

    • CVN | October 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      Exactly. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong IL are strong dictators
      Both dictators will use Trump any way they want to. Trump won’t even know what their doing.

    • Dixon Cider | October 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      Not just those in positions of power, but the gullible skeptics who fall for (evidence-free) nonsense and vote them in. If we can take the power of their ‘easily duped-ness’ away, then it’d take away the ones in power as well.

  8. miles and coffee | October 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Poor Trump thinks he’s the Lion when he’s really the Scarecrow—in need of a brain.

  9. Nemesis | October 10, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    The Criminal-In-Chief is holding a super spreader event where _he_ will be talking about law and order?
    Oh. My irony meter just broke.

    • Erin Thesystem | October 10, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      YES (to orig. comment). Nobody wishes to be lectured about the Law by someone who’s made a career out of getting around it. Nobody aspires to conform to an Order imposed upon them by a person who so prides himself on defying the order of things.

    • Erin Thesystem | October 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      (I think the president might’ve gotten bored and switched channels…🤷‍♀️?)

    • AttyCPA1 | October 10, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

      @Stone Men You’ve just grown so accustomed to Trump’s constant lying that you don’t even know the difference between truth and lies. You might as well go get yourself a lobotomy.

    • Planet Earth | October 11, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      Diarrhea is a known symptom of the coronavirus and here it is displayed so clearly in its verbal form. 💩💩💩 Trump’s supporters will later parrot all this excrement.

    • Stone Men | October 11, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

      @AttyCPA1 Yeah sure…..because Nancy, Kamala, Joe and the rest of the Democrats don’t lie……..that is funny dumdum……

  10. Peter Quibell | October 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Trump is NOT cured they would say if he was. They are not saying so he is still spreading the virus. Covid-Trump 45

  11. OliverDePlace | October 10, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    When you force the doctors to sign NDAs, all you get are trump’s lies.

    • Karen Fitzpatrick | October 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      There were a few who wouldn’t sign. You know the ones who WON’T be going to prison for being accomplices to Treasonous Trump.

  12. Trace | October 10, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Americans can never forget how the GOP assisted trump every step of the way.

  13. D Darned | October 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Self-tan is not a cure people, it only makes you orange and look like a Dorito!

  14. P F | October 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    I wonder how many “I” he says everyday. All he talks about is “I…”! Shame on this human being!

  15. Sami Kotiranta | October 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Trump being braindead from the start, covid hasn’t changed him a bit.

  16. MC TDAWG | October 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    He doesnt want to be President as much as he wants to escape being imprisoned.

  17. frank magadan | October 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Trump is like a fart in the wind he goes wherever it takes him..

  18. Tony D. | October 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    The rest of the world is sick of hearing that everything in America is the BEST in the world !! Well imho, that’s debatable 🥴🤪

  19. elunico13lu | October 10, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Trump is the worst thing that has ever happened to The United States of America.

  20. Kate Gainer | October 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump needs to stop lying about coronavirus he is reckless and dangerous

    • Travis Russo | October 11, 2020 at 2:45 AM | Reply

      Right? Now Imagine Joe Biden.

    • Planet Earth | October 11, 2020 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      Diarrhea is a known symptom of the coronavirus and here it is displayed so clearly in its verbal form. 💩💩💩 Trump’s supporters will later parrot all this excrement.

    • No Subscribers | October 11, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

      U probably the type that gets arrested for drug possession and trespassing

    • Morty Jr | October 11, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

      Now imagine this… preliminary releases for Covid death rate readjustments show that the death count is wrong by as much as 65%, this will be officially released in January, just like they did with the flu outbreak in 2019. At least Trump will answer a question when asked unlike Biden who avoids every question thrown at him.

