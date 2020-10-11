Trump is planning a White House 'Law & Order' event on Saturday and an in-person rally in Florida on Monday as the plans for the next Biden-Trump debate fall apart. Aired on 10/09/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Falsely Claims He's Cured And Plans New Campaign Events | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
They haven’t been honest with us about the virus so far, why would they start now?
https://youtu.be/YN9S9qnk7jU
no
Bot
Masks are imperative for limiting spread.
Curb your mAsk.
It is what it is 🙂
*https://youtu.be/IBryz_TAYR8*
@Namlit Iam Nope, just democracy in the teeth of a demon.
@Teej’s Folly not you, the oriental music.
Trump is asking America for a get out of Jail Free card. He knows if he loses he faces prosecution for TAX, BANK, and INSURANCE FRAUD. He’s desperate enough to risk his health and the health of his followers to hear chants and cheers. What a narcissist.
David Sircuse I don’t know how else to spin this..
https://americanindependent.com/senate-gop-russia-2016-election-interference-donald-trump-intelligence-committee-report/
🤣
David Sircuse https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/senate-russia-report-proves-trump-was-wrong-mueller-was-right-ncna1237743
ONE HOPES HE DIES IN PRISON
NO OTHER MAN HAS CAUSED AS MUCH EMBARASSMENT FOR USA AS TRUMP HAS DONE
@Nota Bene OMG!!! Every Trumpturd needs to see this.
You left out TREASON
The next rally will be filled with Trump’s toxic breath and his cult will gladly inhale it. Sweet 👌
And the 2012 study is once again validated by hard evidence:
“nopr”
“you can’t spell?
Edit: “BRIAN” wrote “nopr” but has since edited it to “nope”.
Not that that’s less lame or pathetic.
@Agolf Twittler you can’t spell?
Learn how to make a nationalist’s brain look like a pea in two easy steps:
1: Inflate it to twice its original size.
2: Paint it green 🤢
The fly song.
Starring, the fly on Michael Richard Pence’s head.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1odd2yscP8Y
Olivia Hasahya
I know, right? Was chatting with a stranger and the conversation headed into the president (I refuse to capitalize the title when he’s behind it). It wasn’t long after the debacle that was the first debate. I made some vague comment and he said “I’ll be voting for Biden.” He told me he would be voting for Trump. I said “If it isn’t too intrusive, may I ask why?”
His eyes were amazingly blue and he wasn’t a bad looking man. But when he looked at me, I can’t describe the way his eyes looked. He looked into my eyes and said “because he’s doing exactly what I want him to do.” There was no inflection in his voice at all. Just a flat monotone. It chilled me to the bone and I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. It was very easy to imagine him with a group of KKK members, laughing and joking with them. Frightening, really. Very frightened. 😳
The only thing Donnie is free of is common sense.
The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns.
The “genius” who hides his college grades.
The “self-made man” who tax dodged a $413M “gift” from daddy’s real estate empire.
The “businessman” who bankrupted 3 casinos and lost over $1B in 10 yrs.
The “playboy” who pays for $ех.
The “Christian”, twice-divorced philanderer, who never asks God for forgiveness.
The “man of the Bible” who declined to name even one of his favorite Bible verses.
The “gentleman and champion for all women” who ordered his golf club managers to fire every woman who was not young enough and attractive enough.
The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity.
The “patriot” who dodged the draft; family tradition: grandfather was kicked out of Bavaria for draft-dodging, father bribed a doctor tenant to exempt Donald from military service.
The “paragon of honesty” whose new immigration rules would have kept his and his senior anti-immigration adviser Stephen Miller’s grandparents out.
The “steadfast defender of our nation’s borders” who married an alleged undocumented immigrant and illegal worker who sponsored her parents into the country by “chain migration”.
The “staunch Republican” who donated to Democrats at all gov’t levels: Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Anthony Weiner, Harry Reid, Andrew Cuomo, Terry McAuliffe, Eliot Spitzer.
The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.
The “President” who takes no responsibility.
The “tough, strong man“ who wears makeup and hairspray but never a mask.
The “deal maker” who has yet to close a deal.
If America reelects this guy, it deserves the dystopian future that follows.
Hahahaha, love your comment..!!
Austin Walker and functioning brain cells and a soul
@Nota Bene on the low, where did you get that particular set of quotes? I know most of those quotes are accurate, at least the ones that I knew before were actually accurately quoted for the first time I’ve seen online…
In any case, I can’t copy using the app, and I won’t be around a laptop anytime soon..I appreciate it greatly if you would kindly respond with your source, if any. Thanks
the same way democrat towns are free of law and order
Plot twist: Trump dies of the virus in stage in front of all of his attendees at his next rally.
danuta dobrowolska 🤣🤣👍🏼
PLEASE GOD MAKE IT SO!
They would blame Obama
@Swansea 1984 I’m a Llewellyn. The first prince of Wales was Llewellyn.
Stop it your getting me all excited. I’m going for a lay down whilst I recover.
Oh god, I can’t wait for a normal president who emits confidence in himself and his vocabulary! It’s stressful to listen to this clown speak. I feel like I’m being poked in the forehead every time he says: “great, tremendous, exciting, big, best, impressive, super, wonderful…” 😩
Listening to some of his supports, they come out to see him because he’s a rock star.
If Chris Rock was responsible for the death of over 213,000 Americans would they come put to see him?
Well said! I feel the same way!
Inarticulate, is how we would describe him. Unless he has a spread sheet in front of him, he’s stuffed. A so called president who can’t pronounce Yosemite, that should say something.
@HappyListener50 He has none whatsoever. Unless it’s written in front of him, he;s a goner.
K W Do’t forget people, man, woman, car, TV, covfefe
*Russia’s Deadliest Weapons:* “Useful Idiots” in positions of power, puppeteered by coercion, corruption and kompromat.
GRUMP….MITHOMANE….!!!!!!
Exactly. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong IL are strong dictators
Both dictators will use Trump any way they want to. Trump won’t even know what their doing.
Not just those in positions of power, but the gullible skeptics who fall for (evidence-free) nonsense and vote them in. If we can take the power of their ‘easily duped-ness’ away, then it’d take away the ones in power as well.
Poor Trump thinks he’s the Lion when he’s really the Scarecrow—in need of a brain.
@Kathleen Flacy 😒
@Nathan B Ahhh…. you are apparently using a strange new definition of the word “good” of which I was previously unaware. I believe the word “damage” would be more appropriate.
@Nathan B I am afraid you stepped into a den of haters.
Hah. If he had another brain, it would be very lonely
@Nathan B In what way ? Showing us how to be a huge lying pratt ?
The Criminal-In-Chief is holding a super spreader event where _he_ will be talking about law and order?
Oh. My irony meter just broke.
YES (to orig. comment). Nobody wishes to be lectured about the Law by someone who’s made a career out of getting around it. Nobody aspires to conform to an Order imposed upon them by a person who so prides himself on defying the order of things.
(I think the president might’ve gotten bored and switched channels…🤷♀️?)
@Stone Men You’ve just grown so accustomed to Trump’s constant lying that you don’t even know the difference between truth and lies. You might as well go get yourself a lobotomy.
Diarrhea is a known symptom of the coronavirus and here it is displayed so clearly in its verbal form. 💩💩💩 Trump’s supporters will later parrot all this excrement.
@AttyCPA1 Yeah sure…..because Nancy, Kamala, Joe and the rest of the Democrats don’t lie……..that is funny dumdum……
Trump is NOT cured they would say if he was. They are not saying so he is still spreading the virus. Covid-Trump 45
When you force the doctors to sign NDAs, all you get are trump’s lies.
There were a few who wouldn’t sign. You know the ones who WON’T be going to prison for being accomplices to Treasonous Trump.
Americans can never forget how the GOP assisted trump every step of the way.
Self-tan is not a cure people, it only makes you orange and look like a Dorito!
He looks more like a Cheetos you know it’s not easy being cheesy lol or should I say sleazy lol 😝😂
don’t insult the doritos, they taste good. I am not even going to try to taste Trump, he stinks
But those white eyes, is it the goggles that do that ?
@Ricky Donut RM31 yeah I would imagine so otherwise with all those wrinkles the fake tan rubs off.
@irock ireckon you are right, Cheetos are more reflective of Trumps physical appearance and like Cheetos, he lacks any kind of sustenance.
I wonder how many “I” he says everyday. All he talks about is “I…”! Shame on this human being!
I know! It’s sickening!
I’m sory P F but he is not a human being..
Not sure he’s human.
P F …..don’t you mean “inhuman”???? Vote BLUE,!!
Or how many times he says the word Good for everything! 🙄
Trump being braindead from the start, covid hasn’t changed him a bit.
He doesnt want to be President as much as he wants to escape being imprisoned.
Trump is like a fart in the wind he goes wherever it takes him..
The rest of the world is sick of hearing that everything in America is the BEST in the world !! Well imho, that’s debatable 🥴🤪
Trump is the worst thing that has ever happened to The United States of America.
I can’t agree more…He is a dangerous mythomaniac …….
He’s the worst thing — so far…
Make sure you vote!
And the people who believe in him says even more about this country.
#TrumpKnewHeLied220,000Died
Donald Trump needs to stop lying about coronavirus he is reckless and dangerous
Right? Now Imagine Joe Biden.
Diarrhea is a known symptom of the coronavirus and here it is displayed so clearly in its verbal form. 💩💩💩 Trump’s supporters will later parrot all this excrement.
U probably the type that gets arrested for drug possession and trespassing
Now imagine this… preliminary releases for Covid death rate readjustments show that the death count is wrong by as much as 65%, this will be officially released in January, just like they did with the flu outbreak in 2019. At least Trump will answer a question when asked unlike Biden who avoids every question thrown at him.