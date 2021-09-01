Last U.S. military plane leaves Afghanistan | USA TODAY

The U.S. military has met its August 31 deadline to withdraw forces from Afghanistan after 20 years in the country.

The last plane carrying U.S. forces left Afghanistan on Monday, meeting an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. forces from the Taliban-led nation, after 20 years of war that left nearly 2,500 American troops dead and spanned four presidencies.

