75 comments
Its so dangerous not to accept people for who they are!
Accept people for what they are? This isn’t directly towards any homo sexuals, who people sleep and do their business with is none of mine. But don’t ask me to accept someone even if they’re two timing hypocrite back stabber’s, rapist or murderers cause god who’s I’ve come across a ton of those in my short life. Sorry but i don’t think you worded it wrong it’s just simply the fact the EVERYONE should be careful of who they accept into their lives regardless of their orientation.
That’s some serious nonsense.
I’m surprised she didn’t request to talk to the manager of the House of representatives.
@Kyle P BTW: YOU engaged ME with your God nonsense.
Maybe if you just kept it to yourself, we’d all be better of!
@Kyle P BTW: YOU engaged ME with your God horse-shaite
Maybe if you just kept it to yourself, we’d all be better of!
@Kyle P BTW: YOU engaged ME with your God nonsense.
Maybe if you just kept it to yourself, we’d all be better of!
@dan dansen you are right
I was deeply offended by her puppy dog tears, if you legislate from your church you are un-American to your core!
I think you mean crocodile tears
Leftism is the largest religion in America……..America was founded in Judeo/Christian values……un-American? If you have far different values than the first “Americans” maybe you’re un-American……
@ralphferley The IRS isn’t legal they just showed up to do the forced compliance for the central banks, the 16th amendments income tax is perfectly legal as it should be but it’s original intentions was to tax corporations and businesses not human beings.
@ralphferley YouTube…America Freedom To Facism. Full documentary is one hour and forty five minutes long. If the censors haven’t pulled it off the platform again watch it.
@World Weary
“legality” does not mean it is RIGHT OR HONEST. INCOME TAX is pretty much theft
She is absolutely disgusting, her words and actions are the only danger!!!
@Aparna Rajesh probably not if he’s saying he had to go through that disgusting and humiliating disgrace that is conversion therapy. 😢
Why are you crying so much because of this woman’s own beliefs?
@Tio Swift crying!? The problem is that there is multi people like her trying to cause harm. Either you’re slow or you’re playing stupid I can’t tell
@BewareOfSasquatch Cause harm? Is that like violence? Of which she has done zero? Yeah, you can move on now 😂😂😂
@Tio Swift forcing your beliefs on others isn’t right. And it feeds the crazy…. Enter far right…. People get murdered because of this absolute bull 💩!
I’ve never understood why some people are biased against an LGBTQ person. Why would you care what someone you don’t know does and who they love? What effect does that have on YOUR life?
@Charlie Brown I am old and just don’t about the Petty Little Things life is short to each thier own some ignorant people can’t leave others alone .Ps do you want to go outside I am a therapist.
@AJX You have mistaken my progressive anti war moving the world forwards via education and partnership and leading by example with old school leading the world by conquering it militarily american empire building strategy, they could not be more different. I do not support empire building, I do not support the tactics of the RNC and Bush admin, those are the polar opposite of my values and I knew bush would fail before he even started that screw up. It was destined to fail.
Empire period is holding the world back, not just american, we need free people in free countries working in partnership for a better world not empire from anyone that is ancient thinking.
You can claim Bush’s ideology or the RNC’s ideology or corporate democrats ideology is my ideology as many times as you like but that doesn’t make it true, progressive ideology is as far from them as is humanely possible. My progressive ideology has never been implemented in this country or controlled this country so it has never done any harm, both parties have been blocking progressives as long as I have been alive.
You seem to either not know I’m a progressive and we are against the DNC and RNC or not know what a progressive even is, you’ll need to go read and be careful where you read that it’s not disinfo by one of the two parties against us. Basically it’s people who want to move on from america first empire building who care about all people not just their color or team or just our interests, we want a free and fair world that serves everyones best interests not just a few at the top, not just the rich and corporations who’d like to make everyone into banana republics. IT’s the opposite of creating banana republics it’s about creating more free countries who can be our friends and allies and partners in the world instead of enemies or puppet dictatorships.
You seriously don’t know what a progressive is when you claim I’m for neo-imperialism, man you need to learn what you are even talking about.
No sir, hate speech laws do not remove freedom, they guarantee it against the demagoguery hitler and the nazi used to steal freedom and democracy away from germany before.
Germany is a free country today and a nice place to live only because they implemented hate speech laws to save them from nazi propaganda undermining them again.
If you think the people in germany are less free because they are protected from having their freedom and democracy undermined again in the same way it was before you really don’t understand history.
Read some books about how germany was tricked out of it’s freedom and democracy and into having a brutal dictator by exploiting hate speech the same way trump and the RNC are doing now, get informed. Those who are ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it.
@KarlBunker Look it up. Masterpiece Bakery. They’re under continual lawsuits from the LGBTQ COMMUNITY to get them shut down! Same goes for a computer designer in Denver called 303 creative. Anti-Christian hate groups want to shut down Christian owned businesses. You obviously don’t understand what the 1st Amendment is about. Freedom of Religion is part of it!
Assuming Christians are “homophobic bigots” just shows YOUR IGNORANCE AND BIGOTRY towards Christians!
@Muttin chops 3 going back to your first comment I doubt you are old or a therapist.
Trying to push their believes into someone’s life is the backbone of Christianity
We are all learning a lot about our families in the recent years. A lot of people are showing their true colors because they feel emboldened.
“Conservative ” is a fancy way of saying Fascist Sociopath.
Not embolden more like safer. Of course until gqp
Yep. I am struggling with this, but over here in my country in Europe. My mom is a quite flagrant racist and whenever she shares her thoughts, it frightens me how someone can be so cold and unempathetic. I have tried to talk sense to her, but after several years of everything from calm discussions to screaming I’ve just come to the conclusion that there’s nothing I can do. She is both my (sometimes) sweet mom and my political enemy. There is nothing I can do about it. I feel both helplessness and disgust over this. I love her, but i feel like she is not a good person
I do appreciate that. Coming out with your beliefs, insecurities, characteristics, and vulnerabilities shows a healthy society. But the next step is how we’ll address these openings in the most ethical way.
@Gritnax Lazarus “Liberal” is a fancy way of saying pedophile.
I find it much harder to coexist with people like her than this smiling young man. Love is love get over it!
Extremely well said. Her world is indeed a hellish place to try and pursue happiness.
The smiling young man can make love to my son any day of the year
@tonyfanfarone She believes god is on her side too – so there is no being logical with her.
Oh, honey, just because we share blood doesn’t mean we have to accept their abuse and be in a relationship with them. How hurtful.
She believes in an invisible man in the sky, so, who knows what goes on inside her head.
@An Acc Hey, you and the Taliban share the exact same views. Way to go.
@An Acc No amount of warning is going to change a gay person into a straight person.
Note her leather jacket – it is appropriate an old cow is wearing a dead cow. She is appalling.
@An Acc , and who projecting NOW…
Good for you, Andrew Hartzler, for calling out your aunt’s bizarre belief that the only rights that should be protected are the ones she agrees with.
@Jock Young that is my mistake. Thanks for pointing that out
@J. Link VII tolerance is a Christian virtue
@J. Link VII and who are you referring to? The Jews? Or the Nazis?
@Kyle P lying about things like that is awfully close to the unforgivable sin.
@Kyle P youre a judo christian not a Christian
Her tears were ANGER that her personal beliefs couldn’t control YOU.
@jim bob blind faith is all I know man, everything is so corrupt Idk what to think or believe so I try to stay humble treat others how I would treat myself ect I hate to even open my mouth to anyone I said something now seems to turn into a fight with everyone which is fare fromw what I intended, just life I wish it could be Peaceful but it’s not like that or even close life is so close to the edge for anyone anymore any thing could happen in blink of an eye😥
@E.T. English Education is the way out of that, if you had more knowledge of how the world actually works, more knowledge of science, more knowledge of politics, you wouldn’t need blind faith and you wouldn’t feel lost.
Knowledge is power, blind faith is the opposite of that.
Do you live in a country where you need to be able to vote wisely to choose the right course? If so, damn you seriously need more knowledge so you have more power over your own future.
College really should be free just so that we can have wise voters if nothing else.
@E.T. English *YOU WISH. SHE’S BASHING HER OWN NEPHEW!*
@John Lee if she is then shame on her other than that I don’t care to argue or prove or disprove or even care to waist any more energy on this crap have a good day ok peeps
@E.T. English, Actually you do have to accept people for who they are. You don’t have to agree with them but how they live their life is none of your business unless they break the law. Unfortunately conservatives have and are still trying to criminalize things that are none of their concern, that is the different between liberals and conservatives. You have the right to your opinion, you do not have the right to force your opinion on anyone else. The last thing I would like you to think about is this, according to the Bible God gave humankind the gift of free will, the gift of choice, if conservatives try to take away others free will, their choice, they are saying they know better than God, so who is the real sinner?
People have been bad all through history, but when they get to the point where they no longer know good from evil it’s all over.
What’s your excuse? Religious delusional beliefs are not covering it. Learn to think for yourself and recognize the evil that continues to be done in an imaginary gods name.
@tonyfanfarone the very thing you rail against you do. Sadly it’s a we and them. There is good and bad in both camps. Everyone pushing a agenda/ narrative.
You say ” think for yourself” but when it doesn’t align with your thoughts you demean.
I hear a lot about love .however love is allowing people to be who they are …a choice, tolerance.
Indeed, not hard at all to coexist with the LGBT community. They are more than a community; they are your sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and yes your nephews and nieces.
This is so sad! Shame on CNN for using peoples emotional strings! Families should work out their differences in private not in front of the world! What have we turned into in America?
He is taking it so well, the way he is going about it is amazingly funny but also very cut and dry to the truth of it all! My family didn’t except my brothers coming out. I knew since he was a little boy he was different. But I never told him to not be who he was, only supporting him. I’m sorry he has a monster for a aunt. Maybe he should run for her seat…. That would be AMAZING LOL
Pretty sure believing in the Bible doesn’t make you a MONSTER! Why is it that Christians have to except gay marriages? I will never except that it’s ok! Doesn’t mean I don’t love everyone, I just shouldn’t have to change my beliefs!
Christians are being persecuted jailed and killed around the world they don’t resort to playing the victim they don’t resort to going after people that attack them and disrespect their faith they know Jesus Christ save their soul they know Jesus Christ will have the last word not the wicked. The LGBT are coddled by a very wicked government who is encouraging them in sinful destruction.. the identity of evil people. Is that they probably wear the rebellion on their sleeve That’s The Way of the wicked in America they’re not fighting for anything they’re basically fighting to manipulate others to accept their chosen rebellion to God God rebuke the evil spirits behind the LGBT God rebuke the spirits behind the lies of transgenderism God rebuke the numerous evil people in America that are flourishing like a wildfire but you know what God’s going to put out the fire of lust God’s going to create a new kingdom where sex sexually immoral sinful people will not be welcomed so if you don’t accept Jesus Christ and truly turn from your sins and stop justifying people sin you’re going to find yourself not getting into heaven
@lljaggers You’re disgracing the teachings of Jesus. You’re framing this as you having to change your beliefs? Nobody is forcing you into a same-sex marriage. You just want the right to be able to discriminate against a protected class of people. Mind your own business.
@Jay Gatsby so you hate him for smiling or did you like his mouth for another reason??
@J BEST I don’t hate him at all.
Aunt Vicky and her betrayal of her nephew Andrew is a perfect example of why lgbtq+ people need the right to marry whichever gender partner they need not only for love but for the protection that comes from love. Our families are often ready to pull the plug on us the moment we enter a hospital, even if we’re not on life support. So eager to usher us on to the next life and out of this one. That’s the sad reality that we face because we have relatives like Aunt Vicky. Without the ability to protect our spouses and to protect one another from our families, we are all at the mercy of the merciless.
“There is nothing healthy about being around people who say they love you but don’t accept you “…
Very well said. If I could just add : don’t let these same people shame, guilt, or convince you that you are a narcissist for creating space between you.
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound so are you a psychic now? how would you know if that’s gonna happen? because a book said it? that’s cute. 😂 plus, i ain’t playing the victim cause i’m clearly standing up to religious people who try to force their beliefs down people’s throats. and you wanna accuse some being perverted? that’s why it’s usually the preachers that molest the kids, right? hell, there’s even proven cases by the government officials you’re talking bad about that some religious bigots are the perverted child molesters. the government given us all these rights so don’t try to project your insecurities onto me and onto government officials, man, live in your religion bubble. nice try though, hang in there! 👋😏
@Jada Parks/Villanueva deny what you must. Liberals hate, it’s what they do. And that is what he has done here.
@J G Why would I ask you to read state legislation under a video about recently passed federal legislation?
@DoSe420 Even more annoying how people are so obsessed with their religion it makes them deny all the facts about history and anthropology.
@Chad Yeszin They do not realize this, and facts don’t matter. They are invested in feeling victimized and put upon merely because not everyone agrees with their absurd magical claims.
Hartzler, I am in tears about the thought of my nephew having rights, I am sure a nice person like her will be missed, lol.
He feels like he should have the power to force his beliefs on everybody else.
Every argument made on both sides of this can also be an argument for the other side.
Stop forcing your life views onto others that don’t live like you do. It’s weird and makes you look insane. What’s really crazy is that he took this family fight viral.. I probably wouldn’t like you for that either, but I don’t blame him for not liking her. The way that both of them are going about this is just wrong..
It’s good to see these kids speaking out against their toxic families.