62 comments

    2. Not all day. And if facts are bait for yourself. Please self educate. Literally takes me a few minutes everyday

      Reply

  2. Gotta face facts……Sinema is ruled by big donors, when they say jump she jumps……so it makes sense they told her to switch parties and keep her in the game!!

    Reply

    4. Duh. So is BRANDON, Mitch, Nancy, Chuckie boy, the only difference between a democrat politician and a republican is who’s knees hit the floor first when their donors walk in the door. 😂

      Reply

    1. At least Tulsi Gabbard went from a Republican Troyan Horse to an open Republican. Sinema is as independent as Ru Paul is straight.

      Reply

    3. @DeKalb Gal
      So what about all the preschoolers Hillary fed to Soros in the catacombs beneath his serpent lair of toddler bones?

      Reply

    4. @Cj your party is the one who is pro pedophilia. I don’t know why you think you have a say in anything 🤣 disgusting!

      Reply

    5. @Cesspool Junkie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
      Don’t forget the basement of the pizza parlor were Hillary kept the kids🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
      Only the sense of humor can keep us sane. A toast to Q!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Reply

  4. Sinema is done in Arizona. Maybe she’ll move to another state and do her act there. She doesn’t care if she gets negative or positive attention, only that she gets attention. She helped Mansion cost the whole country the Build Back Better bill. I’m an Arizona voter.

    Reply

    2. We’ll see. Breakdown of Arizona voters show a lot more of you state disagrees with you, than agrees. Now, she can run without having to deal with the woke idiots primarying her.

      Reply

    3. I can’t believe we have to see her two face snake face for another more year. I wish she was already gone.

      Reply

    5. Your crappy state elected a governor who refused to debate, hid in a bathroom when challenged, failed to make sure voting machines were working, and signs off her own election.

      On top of this, we all know she did not earn this spot from her intelligence.

      Reply

  6. 00:35 “My values have never changed.” Since when did she ever have values? 03:35 “I think I ‘ll do what I always do.” This means making sure the donor’s check clears.

    Reply

    2. If she will do what she always do – why change her political party now? She just wants power, money and attention – another person not interested in anyone other than herself. She needs to be voted OUT

      Reply

  7. There’s a term for what Sinema is doing switching political party frequently. It called “political prostitution” look it up.

    Reply

    5. Yoooooooo hoooooooo
      Klaaaaauuuuuus
      Come tickle my kootchie, Klaus.. You squishy squishy long time now
      Bigtime
      Squishy squishy

      Reply

  9. I don’t understand how she can say that she talks to anyone ‘at home” she won’t meet with her constituents ever!

    Reply

    1. Don’t treat her like she’s special. That’s literally every politician, Reps and Dems, all politicians are in an exclusive club that plebs like you and I are not allowed into

      Reply

    1. I’ve decided to call her Kyrsten Enema from now on, for the amount of fecal matter constantly pouring out of her mouth… I hesitated before but she’s definitely earned it.

      Reply

  13. Sinema knew that she was going to be “primaried” at the next election cycle, she also understands that she is especially disliked in her own state because she has achieved nothing for her constituents. Her gig at the US Senate has been some narcissistic circus, probably in order to land a comfy job with a lobbying office after her one term.

    Reply

    1. She’d disliked by her state’s Democrats, because she cannot be coerced. A lot of people respect her for that.

      Reply

    2. @Deborah Freedman She is disliked by everyone with a brain: she is an embarrassment for Arizona. As for the lunatics of your liking, get over it, you lost. People are plain sick and tired of your conspiracy world.

      Reply

  14. Sinema is out for herself, always was.
    As long as she now stays ‘ irrelevant ‘ would be best for everyone.

    Reply

  16. Sinema is not serving her state, but herself. She chose to be an independent for unscrupulous reasons: more money from her wealthy donors in exchange for opposing tax increases; protecting vested interests; reversing the 51:49 democratic majority; and, projection of personal power.

    Reply

  17. Sinema likes the clout of being the “tie-breaker” and doesn’t want to give up that power. The _timing_ of this move is interesting.

    Reply

    3. Ummm, you do realize the Dems and Liberals said about Kamala having the right too switch popular votes from Republicans?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.