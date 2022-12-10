Recent Post
He’s really not running for anything , he’s running from prison at all costs!
@M Hall Wouldn’t it be a bummer to spend your retirement in prison though? I am sure Al Capone’s rear-end sniffers had a lot of LOLs until right before he got caught in Uncle Sam’s mouse trap🙂
@J Coopes – Trump will never see the inside of a prison cell!
Who’s going to jail an Old, White, Rich, Influential, Powerful, Ex American president with over 1/3 of the country backing him?
And is using the republicann party to do so!! Idiots
@Rodney Boehner I detect some jealousy
How to jail him without evidence and he owns the prison too, hahaha !!!
His announcement to run is just a continuation of the grift.
@E2772 Mendonca The fact you don’t know. Is pretty telling. Get up to date. It’s been 6 years.
@Jan Elliot Last I heard, it was about $300 million in donations, not counting the money the courts forced him to return for scamming his base.
@Franklin So just tell me the investigation your speaking of..
@Franklin You are being called out.
@Mays Ville – Of COURSE!
He’s a lot smarter than people realize.
How many other people do you know that could have avoided facing consequences for their crimes as long as Bone Spurs?
The delay for Trump is because there will be one and only one chance to get it to stick.
The fact that Trump is STILL roaming the neighborhood IS disturbing and stunning!!!!
@Rodney Boehner I guess you haven’t heard- Michael Avenatti’s in jail- for among other things FRAUD…
@blankety blankOj simpson?
@Rodney Boehner Did you come up with that yourself or did your mommy help you ???
@x x bot
@Beth G kinda like you fool
I think COhn is absolutely right – for Trump iit is absolutely all about the grift.
DUH 🙃
The guy is a total grifter.
The judge is right, why should he get involved cause you did’t do your job.The judge is saying do your job or shut up.Indict him or be quiet.
People that are still sending trump money after everything that’s happened and especially the legal problems he’s facing now are beyond fools.
@DC Bunker I kinda like BLOWING my $$ on police, firemen, roads, bridges, military, libraries, schools, parks….NOT as good of a return on investment as sending it to That Orange Fraud Guy tho’
@DC Bunker Goes to making a nation work, comon ‘Comrade’ troll. We all just cant have our problems launch themselves out of a 10 story window and magically go away…
Says the broke guy
😊😊😊
They should be locked up with him 😂
I love listening to Michael Cohen. I can understand his Glee about what is going on since he was used as a mark to cover all the crimes. So great that all the crimes are coming back to be processed with the other people too!
Can’t wait for the Stormy🍄 Daniels bribery trial when she gets to testify under oath about the affair and the hush money arrangement. Can’t wait to see Donald try and squirm out if it……what’s he gonna say? She’s lying? It’s a hoax? It’s a witch hunt? I never met her? She’s not my type? Keep it up Donald, you’re only sinking deeper and deeper into a quagmire of your own lies. 🍄
What??? love to listen to a crook like MC, omg !!! JM still cannot take his mind of Trump, hahaha !!!
@M Hall NOT FOR PRESIDENT
I’d love to meet Michael Cohen in person. It would be hilarious. He would be such a fun guy to hang out with. 🤣
I’m pretty sure everybody realizes this… And if they don’t I don’t feel sorry for them.
Wake me up when he’s actually indicted and goes to JAIL. Every time I think “Ok, they’ve got him now!” 🙄 … nothing ever happens.
I’m sure there’s hundreds if not thousands of everyday citizens that have done time for FAR less than the shenanigans he’s done! Teflon don, indeed 😑
@Luna 333 It took over two years to prosecute Watergate, and that was an afternoon jog in the park by comparison.
Most people in the know think the Fulton county case will be one of the first to indict turmp. It’s one of the simpler ones, for sure.
@mile_high_topher LMAO Not even close … BTW You FORWARD Braintrusts really need to move beyond 1974 ,,, even if you do have a 1941 relic at the helm …..
Get after him before he is fleeing the country with the whole crooked family! Shut the borders including the Mexican one !! With love from Holland 🇳🇱
@Andre Dicke about the time JOETATO visits the border ! In other words … NEVER ! LMAO
@mile_high_topher Thank you. I appreciate that information. I guess it just seems forever and many things he’s being investigated on. I will keep an eye on the Fulton county case.
Trump does not want to go to prison but I think Jack Smith has the opposite in mind. As long as Trump is free, America and democracy is in danger.
Why are you focused on Trump but not guys like Nick Fuentes?
Much as I’d love to see it, above that I think he’s batting the bs and obstructive tactics out of the way to get to the cold, hard facts which he’ll then make an impartial decision on according to the law. That is literally the definition of justice. Much as I’d like it to be in trump’s case, revenge isn’t.
@Evil Spock I like to use John Gotti as an example
@Chris Gorszczyk The video was mostly about Trump that’s why. But I think both are very dangerous to America and democracy
@Æthrya I’ll be happy as long as he doesn’t get back to the White House
He’s so correct when he says Trump has a playbook, the only thing that changes is the severity of the crime.
Definitely 💯
FFT has been doing whatever he wants his entire life. Why not? No consequences for him eh? Oh yea a slap on the wrist here and there but comparatively speaking….. nada.
We got him, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this time. 😏
The days where prosecutors are scared of indicting the rich and powerful are hopefully coming to an end. The law should apply equally to everyone regardless of wealth or position.
@Spindrift Beach – Trump will never see the inside of a prison cell!
Who’s going to jail an Old, White, Rich, Influential, Powerful, Ex American president with over 1/3 of the country backing him?
Yeah well they don’t. Trump will not face any consequences for his actions. It’s laughably naive for anybody to think otherwise. Anybody who does think otherwise doesn’t understand how the game is played.
@Æthrya maybe, maybe not.
We haven’t had an ex president like this before.
Hopefully they will be able to atop him from running for office, at the very least.
And when did you ever see that happening in this country. The rich and famous always get off.
Our judicial system has failed…
Well, the guy notoriously doesn’t pay his bills so, the hypothetical storage unit scenario could be valid.
hahahahaha
This is beyond insanity. The lesson here is, you can commit any crime you want, and not be held accountable, let me say that again AND NOT BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!
This isn’t over yet
Well only if your rich and white..
If Trump attorneys say they found two more documents, they actually found 200 more. That’s the way they roll.
Stop it 10cent army.
Who is they?
@jason fuchs Illiterate or what?
200 more Documents makes more sense than just 2 Doucments, in Trump storage locker!! Trump is such a lieing F’nnnn Chump!!
@fjölhæfur_vera ??? Are you a CCP simp? Stop it ten cent army! No! Bad!
You’ve more than redeemed yourself in my mind Michael.
Even if Trump is out of politics forever I still do not have the time of day for any Republican.
Not even Liz Cheney? Get real.
@Evil Spock Liz Cheney did the right thing eventually but she didn’t stand up to Trump while he was President.
More than redeemed himself, how? He’s just here promoting his book. 😑
Yeah, even if Trump is ousted and exiled forever, I reckon we still need about six or more years to rid Congress of the MAGA lunatics (ie Gaetz, Greene, Hawley)
This traitor needs to be locked up for good! America is so tired of hearing about his crimes! NO ONE SHOULD EVER BE ABOVE THE LAW! EVER!!
@Æthrya Brainwashed!
even Hunter?
So biden and Obama should go to jail
@Mathew Paul Who Who Who ???
@Brad Jones
If what you are saying is true, Trump wouldn’t be in this mess. Trump stole the documents.
I’m genuinely surprised he has a chance at running again even though he wants to shred the constitution… 👀
Until he’s indicted or arrested this is just so much theater. His friends have no interest in holding him accountable. Crime pays for these entitled men. And they have each other’s backs.