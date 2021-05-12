Lawmaker Says Capitol Police Diverted Attention From Proud Boys

May 12, 2021

 

Scott MacFarlane reports on new developments in the massive federal investigation of the January 6th insurrection.

78 Comments on "Lawmaker Says Capitol Police Diverted Attention From Proud Boys"

  1. Cprnb | May 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Just what I thought. Dont have to be a genius to figure out that it was a conspiracy

    • andrew zgoda | May 12, 2021 at 3:42 AM | Reply

      @Sarah F 4.0 figured I’d just email 30M Americans instead of posting.

    • andrew zgoda | May 12, 2021 at 3:44 AM | Reply

      @Sarah F 4.0 you know, get an email server, a battery, hook it up outside someone’s house after scraping emails for 9 months so you have 100 million emails collected. Hit send and email 100M addresses

    • andrew zgoda | May 12, 2021 at 3:45 AM | Reply

      @Sarah F 4.0 if it’s not commercial it’s not breaking the CANSPAM act

    • andrew zgoda | May 12, 2021 at 3:47 AM | Reply

      @Sarah F 4.0 add to that, really hard to track if you manufacture the parts yourself and then access the thing remotely to deliver the emails. But who would have a couple thousand dollars lying around for such nonsense. Who needs wikileaks if you already have more than 10% of the populations email addresses

    • andrew zgoda | May 12, 2021 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      @4 Yeojachingu check your underwear

  2. Fabricator Factory | May 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    I bought popcorn at least a week before the 6th expecting a wild time on the TV. Trump announced that. America is 50% crazy.

  3. bing | May 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    We knew it. We saw it happen.

  4. felixcoqui | May 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    All involved in the insurrection, including politician inciters, should be held accountable. They did the crime, make them do the time!

  5. Alissa Check | May 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    One of those two denied release is from my town, he had a sandwich shop which had a bunch of trumpy and racist signs on the front doors. So we weren’t really surprised.

  6. Cprnb | May 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Why do we ask those respsible to incriminate themselves. Its just impotent

    • J Annibal | May 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      Well – many of them were incredibly and absolutely stupid enough to DO THAT FOR US ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS. So – why the heck NOT ask them to incriminate themselves further? You never know just how stupid a Trump supporter might be.

  7. Phillip MJ Bacon | May 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Of course they did, that was plain to see and made no preparations, purposefully, for what the whole world saw coming… Trumps failed ‘Crystal Nacht’.

    • Diane Rose | May 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      It’s spelled Kristallnacht. 👍✌

    • Adam Taylor | May 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      Well, there’s also the orders that were shown that ordered them to stand down, NOT bring their normal equipment, and only have a skeleton force on site. Along with the orders denying the National Guard the ability to come respond to the situation.

    • Jen Vicinity | May 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      T’s vladdy daddy is not happy with him.

    • Billy Goat | May 11, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      Living rent free… 👍🤡🙉🙊🙈

    • Billy Goat | May 11, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @Diane Rose education isn’t a solid category for the ignorant….these idiots call trump a nazi while they back and cheer nazi polices and behaviors 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

  8. Freeda Peeple | May 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    I’ve been wondering what happened to all the reports of Capitol Police co-operating with the insurrectionists…

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Chris Houston It was on TV, bud. You could have seen it yourself.

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Yvonne Tomenga Well he is one of those “Q-surgent” types. Thanks for setting him straight, Yvonne.

    • Comment 200 | May 11, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Chris Houston Locations were protest marches are “approved”, it is common for police to walk along side, even clear roadway intersections so the march can proceed. Two examples in DC recently were the anti-immigration march and the Myanmar protest. The march from the Ellipse to the Capitol Jan 6 was not approved.

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Really? Explain it to me. I don’t get your point.

    • Im ra | May 12, 2021 at 3:20 AM | Reply

      @Luke_SkyWanker BLM and Antifa never tried to storm the government that was employing those cops

  9. Tony Huff | May 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    coup attempt using rubes as fodder on the outside.. *45 admin had things in place, fingers crossed on the inside..trumpsters did not expect to lose ’20 more than they didn’t expect to win in ’16.. couldn’t leave w/so much “insert malfeasance’ left exposed.. as time goes on the dominos will fall

  10. robert hollingsworth | May 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Any capital police who helped the jan 6th insurrectionists should be held accountable.

  11. Edwin Nakamura | May 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Without a doubt DOJ/Barr/trump gave orders for the capital police to be on minimal staffing and no riot gear!! All others were to stand down and standby!!

    • Ramon Gonzalez | May 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Murphy They can and they did RESPONSIBILITY of the Capitol police is Trumps Chief of Staff! 🤷🏽‍♂️

    • Thomas Murphy | May 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Ramon Gonzalez where do you get this stuff?. The president can offer but the last word belongs to Pelosi.

    • Heather Melissa | May 11, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Murphy every intelligent person KNOWS for a fact that you are lying. You KNOW that you are lying. It’s pathetic.

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Jen Vicinity Yes! I hope he ends up getting disbarred and tossed in prison for that and his other malfeasance.

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Murphy Well, let’s wait for the testimony, then. You don’t think anyone in the Trump Administration would have done an “end run” around the Speaker, do you? Maybe like call the Pentagon and stuff like that? Let’s wait and see.

  12. ma,ma gee's gospel | May 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    The majority of us Americans can save you all a lot of precious time and taxpayers money, And actually say without a shadow of a doubt they’re guilty as heck, And we’ll never take it back ! 🤬

    • ma,ma gee's gospel | May 11, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Beacham WE SURE HOPE SO, LET US ALL PRAY 🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏 FOR JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY TO TAKES PLACE IN AMERICA’S JUDICIAL SYSTEM ! 😇

    • Billy Goat | May 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @ma,ma gee’s gospel lol I wouldn’t expect anything less than an uninformed cnn troll…. FYI there is no qanon, there is q and there are annons….

    • oltedders | May 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @Jen Vicinity
      Those laws need to be strengthened and more clearly defined.

    • ma,ma gee's gospel | May 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Beacham WELL TRUMP, MOSCOW MITCH, AND BILL FLINTSTONE BARR AND HIS HENCHMEN HAVE PROVEN TO BE ABOVE THE LAW AND COMPLETELY CORRUPT AND LAWLESS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, AND AGAIN AND IT DOESN’T TAKE NOTHING BUT COMMONSENSE TO SEE👁👁 THROUGH ALL THE REDUMBLICAN’S ALTERNATIVE LIES AND BULL SH*T💩 PROPAGANDA ! 🤬😡🤮

    • Diana Hulstine | May 12, 2021 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      Who is guilty of what

  13. C O D Y | May 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Yeah i know orders to stand down came from the very top heres a couple clues hes loud abnoxious has a bad combover & a orange spray tan💯

  14. Sean Hollingsworth | May 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    “I could shoot a guy on Fifth Ave and not lose a voter, I’m serious.” -Donald Trump.

    🐑

  15. Todd's Tropicals | May 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    They need to go to Florida and arrest their ring leader Trump and charge him for inciting all of this.

  16. DND SoundEFX | May 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    All of these Koup Klutz Klan members deserve prison time. You can’t spell HATRED without RED HAT!

    • Eh Thomas | May 11, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      Democrats are the NO KLUE KLAN

    • Eh Thomas | May 11, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Obama is the first clean articulate black man, – joe Biden

    • Eh Thomas | May 11, 2021 at 11:26 PM | Reply

      My state is a slave state!- Joe Biden

    • Luke_SkyWanker | May 11, 2021 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      @Adrian K DND’s a clever guy, for sure. Hope he keeps posting and I hope you do, too.

    • Adrian K | May 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      @Luke_SkyWanker Cheers mate. From Oz and a vast majority here just cannot believe how low the values have sunk in the US over the past 4+ years with Ooompla at the helm. Slowly it’s coming back to *_reality_* and will be more so once those traitorous dogs from the riots hit prison for a long time and more Repulsives are voted out.

  17. ma,ma gee's gospel | May 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    The Redumblicans are the most disturbing disgusting party I’ve ever seen, They say they love, support and respect the Police, But I guess they meant as long as they don’t hender use from breaking the laws ! 🤔

  18. Heather Mefford | May 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    *I thought there could possibly be some Capitol police involvement just because of the rash of suicides after January 6th.*

    *I sincerely hope this story will NOT be confirmed…* 🤦🏻‍♀️

  19. J. Daniel | May 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    we need accountability for these treasonous acts

    • GiovannaHI | May 11, 2021 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      I will never forgive the Senators who opted to give that piece of garbage a free pass and I will retweet a clip of that terrifying day on the sixth of every month until the last terrorist is held accountable.

  20. Jason McDonald | May 11, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    After they round up all of those that helped conspire insurrection, maybe they could print a special insurrection edition mugshot mag. It would sell like hotcakes.

