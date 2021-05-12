Lawmaker Says Capitol Police Diverted Attention From Proud Boys

Scott MacFarlane reports on new developments in the massive federal investigation of the January 6th insurrection.
Just what I thought. Dont have to be a genius to figure out that it was a conspiracy
@Sarah F 4.0 figured I’d just email 30M Americans instead of posting.
@Sarah F 4.0 you know, get an email server, a battery, hook it up outside someone’s house after scraping emails for 9 months so you have 100 million emails collected. Hit send and email 100M addresses
@Sarah F 4.0 if it’s not commercial it’s not breaking the CANSPAM act
@Sarah F 4.0 add to that, really hard to track if you manufacture the parts yourself and then access the thing remotely to deliver the emails. But who would have a couple thousand dollars lying around for such nonsense. Who needs wikileaks if you already have more than 10% of the populations email addresses
@4 Yeojachingu check your underwear
I bought popcorn at least a week before the 6th expecting a wild time on the TV. Trump announced that. America is 50% crazy.
50!!? 😆
43% crazy
@THEODORE NICKLAS 27% hardcore stupid Qultists.
We knew it. We saw it happen.
All involved in the insurrection, including politician inciters, should be held accountable. They did the crime, make them do the time!
@Mimzy Jinx liar they weren’t there
@Mimzy Jinx liar
@FPLM05 trump lost and is going to prison get over it
@Mimzy Jinx report this guy
@andrew zgoda hey genius why are you here?
One of those two denied release is from my town, he had a sandwich shop which had a bunch of trumpy and racist signs on the front doors. So we weren’t really surprised.
@melted cheetah Traitor Tortillas.
I believe it was the Sandwich U guy. He’s the one that wore the Sandwich U shirt while in the Capitol.
@melted cheetah Putin’s Panini’s? 🤣
The term sandwich press has a different meaning in prison.
@melted cheetah deep fried baloney
Why do we ask those respsible to incriminate themselves. Its just impotent
Well – many of them were incredibly and absolutely stupid enough to DO THAT FOR US ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS. So – why the heck NOT ask them to incriminate themselves further? You never know just how stupid a Trump supporter might be.
Of course they did, that was plain to see and made no preparations, purposefully, for what the whole world saw coming… Trumps failed ‘Crystal Nacht’.
It’s spelled Kristallnacht. 👍✌
Well, there’s also the orders that were shown that ordered them to stand down, NOT bring their normal equipment, and only have a skeleton force on site. Along with the orders denying the National Guard the ability to come respond to the situation.
T’s vladdy daddy is not happy with him.
Living rent free… 👍🤡🙉🙊🙈
@Diane Rose education isn’t a solid category for the ignorant….these idiots call trump a nazi while they back and cheer nazi polices and behaviors 🤦🏽♂️🤷🏻♂️
I’ve been wondering what happened to all the reports of Capitol Police co-operating with the insurrectionists…
@Chris Houston It was on TV, bud. You could have seen it yourself.
@Yvonne Tomenga Well he is one of those “Q-surgent” types. Thanks for setting him straight, Yvonne.
@Chris Houston Locations were protest marches are “approved”, it is common for police to walk along side, even clear roadway intersections so the march can proceed. Two examples in DC recently were the anti-immigration march and the Myanmar protest. The march from the Ellipse to the Capitol Jan 6 was not approved.
Really? Explain it to me. I don’t get your point.
@Luke_SkyWanker BLM and Antifa never tried to storm the government that was employing those cops
coup attempt using rubes as fodder on the outside.. *45 admin had things in place, fingers crossed on the inside..trumpsters did not expect to lose ’20 more than they didn’t expect to win in ’16.. couldn’t leave w/so much “insert malfeasance’ left exposed.. as time goes on the dominos will fall
Any capital police who helped the jan 6th insurrectionists should be held accountable.
Without a doubt DOJ/Barr/trump gave orders for the capital police to be on minimal staffing and no riot gear!! All others were to stand down and standby!!
@Thomas Murphy They can and they did RESPONSIBILITY of the Capitol police is Trumps Chief of Staff! 🤷🏽♂️
@Ramon Gonzalez where do you get this stuff?. The president can offer but the last word belongs to Pelosi.
@Thomas Murphy every intelligent person KNOWS for a fact that you are lying. You KNOW that you are lying. It’s pathetic.
@Jen Vicinity Yes! I hope he ends up getting disbarred and tossed in prison for that and his other malfeasance.
@Thomas Murphy Well, let’s wait for the testimony, then. You don’t think anyone in the Trump Administration would have done an “end run” around the Speaker, do you? Maybe like call the Pentagon and stuff like that? Let’s wait and see.
The majority of us Americans can save you all a lot of precious time and taxpayers money, And actually say without a shadow of a doubt they’re guilty as heck, And we’ll never take it back ! 🤬
@Stephen Beacham WE SURE HOPE SO, LET US ALL PRAY 🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏 FOR JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY TO TAKES PLACE IN AMERICA’S JUDICIAL SYSTEM ! 😇
@ma,ma gee’s gospel lol I wouldn’t expect anything less than an uninformed cnn troll…. FYI there is no qanon, there is q and there are annons….
@Jen Vicinity
Those laws need to be strengthened and more clearly defined.
@Stephen Beacham WELL TRUMP, MOSCOW MITCH, AND BILL FLINTSTONE BARR AND HIS HENCHMEN HAVE PROVEN TO BE ABOVE THE LAW AND COMPLETELY CORRUPT AND LAWLESS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, AND AGAIN AND IT DOESN’T TAKE NOTHING BUT COMMONSENSE TO SEE👁👁 THROUGH ALL THE REDUMBLICAN’S ALTERNATIVE LIES AND BULL SH*T💩 PROPAGANDA ! 🤬😡🤮
Who is guilty of what
Yeah i know orders to stand down came from the very top heres a couple clues hes loud abnoxious has a bad combover & a orange spray tan💯
Hahaha just lost my beer lol
“I could shoot a guy on Fifth Ave and not lose a voter, I’m serious.” -Donald Trump.
🐑
@Eh Thomas You start work at 6:30am?
@Will Finn Obama is the first clean articulate black man- joe Biden
@Jen Vicinity Obama is the first clean articulate black man! – joe Biden
@Eh Thomas That must be alternative math. The figure you’re searching for is 81 million.
@Eh Thomas Biden came to Congress in the election of ’72 and the Civil Rights act was 1964.
They need to go to Florida and arrest their ring leader Trump and charge him for inciting all of this.
I think he is in NJ, not Florida, they can pick him up there.
Only it wasn’t his fault…. or the dems would be responsible for the blm riots…
Amen
All of these Koup Klutz Klan members deserve prison time. You can’t spell HATRED without RED HAT!
Democrats are the NO KLUE KLAN
Obama is the first clean articulate black man, – joe Biden
My state is a slave state!- Joe Biden
@Adrian K DND’s a clever guy, for sure. Hope he keeps posting and I hope you do, too.
@Luke_SkyWanker Cheers mate. From Oz and a vast majority here just cannot believe how low the values have sunk in the US over the past 4+ years with Ooompla at the helm. Slowly it’s coming back to *_reality_* and will be more so once those traitorous dogs from the riots hit prison for a long time and more Repulsives are voted out.
The Redumblicans are the most disturbing disgusting party I’ve ever seen, They say they love, support and respect the Police, But I guess they meant as long as they don’t hender use from breaking the laws ! 🤔
You spelled democraps wrong…
@Billy Goat I SPELLED IT REDUMBLICAN’S EXACTLY RIGHT NO MISTAKES OR APOLOGIES ! 😁🤣😂👌🏿
“Redumblicans” – I like that. I call them MAGAt Repugnant-cons.😒
@Michael Greene THAT’S VERY VERY FITTING ALSO I’LL SAY ! 🤗😁😂🤣✌🏿
*I thought there could possibly be some Capitol police involvement just because of the rash of suicides after January 6th.*
*I sincerely hope this story will NOT be confirmed…* 🤦🏻♀️
we need accountability for these treasonous acts
I will never forgive the Senators who opted to give that piece of garbage a free pass and I will retweet a clip of that terrifying day on the sixth of every month until the last terrorist is held accountable.
After they round up all of those that helped conspire insurrection, maybe they could print a special insurrection edition mugshot mag. It would sell like hotcakes.