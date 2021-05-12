Netanyahu Advisor On Israel, Palestine Relations Amid Deadly Clashes

Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about relations between Israelis and Palestinians amid airstrikes and rocket launches that have killed dozens in the region, reaching as far as Tel Aviv.
#Israel #Palestine #Airstrikes
Hey…. I was told Jared had fixed this …. that Jared had brought peace to the Middle East….. ))
It was all good until John Kerry call Iran in Syria about Israeli operations
He did normalise relationship between Arab world and Israel which none of the presidents was able to do. But, Israel just gets greedy and want to get more land and this is what we have now…
@Joe Schneider LOL, Israel told the world about their operations, back in 2017.
@Arjun Nagarajan Not really, he stood and had his photo taken while two nations who had never been at war and had an active trade between their countries signed an agreement.
He helped cause this returned mess.
WTF JAROD KUSHNER
Thanks for not letting up, Ayman. The world needs more journalists like you to hold people to account.
He didn’t interrupt the person answering his questions 🙄
@KK X Exactly. That said, this madness needs to stop. Every 5 years or so, hundreds of people die for what I would call a “childish” dispute.
“She hit me!”
“Well, she hit me first!”
“But she!!!! hit meee!!!!”
etc.
Cooler heads must prevail. There are no borders.
@KK X Actually, he was ignoring the question, and dashing off into some area of spin.
@KK X No, demanded answers to the actual questions he asked. Whereas this Netanyahu advisor instead just filibustered.
How is it defeating iron dome?
When you fire forty or more rockets @ the thing all at once some are bound to get through.
He won’t answer the question
He won’t answer because he knows the world won’t like the answer which is they’re ethnically cleansing Jerusalem with aid from the USA
He really shouldn’t answer the pathetic question.
This is what they have done for thousands of years. It reminds me of the Trail of Tears, Cherokee’s where removed by our own Gov. Repeatedly for years.
Who’s “they?”
There’s 4 groups of folks who it isn’t wise to make any comments about, and this is one of them. Good Day.
We’ll make as many comments as we feel like making.
Neither of these two are letting the other talk. Useless interview.
Wasn’t it suggested Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for the peace in the Middle East???
Biden is the President
Yes, I believe the Nobel Peace Prize went to the World Food Programme, and that fellow Hunter Biden ran the US office of the Programme.
He actually DID help promote the peace in the Middle East! But it has nothing to do with the dispute with the Palestinians, backed by Iran!
Stop Apartheid!
Ya they’re feeling like they belong after you blew up an entire apartment block ffs
They can have their own country..
Must be nice
This guy is unbelievable. The entitlement he’s expressing here just in the way he talks to the reporter… interrupting him over and over and over, and then when the reporter tries to redirect him finally when he’s diverting the conversation, he say “you didn’t interrupt the other guy… you keep interrupting me… you won’t let me finish a sentence..”… This is hard to stomach, and I live halfway around the world.
Cause the reporter tries to narrate his answers like left news know.
Israel logic if I don’t steal your house someone else will steal it.
I can’t believe this guy is an advisor to the ‘president’
This man needs a raise!!!! MSNBC give this man a raise
may Allah safe our muslim community
These guys are always playing the victim
I dont know whats the journalist name but he has balls to confront the ambassador of israel like that , hes always deviates the questions 🤦🏽♂️