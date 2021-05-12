Netanyahu Advisor On Israel, Palestine Relations Amid Deadly Clashes

TOPICS:
Netanyahu Advisor On Israel, Palestine Relations Amid Deadly Clashes 1

May 12, 2021

 

Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about relations between Israelis and Palestinians amid airstrikes and rocket launches that have killed dozens in the region, reaching as far as Tel Aviv.

» Subscribe to TODAY:
» Watch the latest from TODAY:

About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.

Connect with TODAY Online!
Visit TODAY's Website:
Find TODAY on Facebook:
Follow TODAY on Twitter:
Follow TODAY on Instagram:

#Israel #Palestine #Airstrikes

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

37 Comments on "Netanyahu Advisor On Israel, Palestine Relations Amid Deadly Clashes"

  1. August Lion 66 | May 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Hey…. I was told Jared had fixed this …. that Jared had brought peace to the Middle East….. ))

    • Joe Schneider | May 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      It was all good until John Kerry call Iran in Syria about Israeli operations

    • Arjun Nagarajan | May 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      He did normalise relationship between Arab world and Israel which none of the presidents was able to do. But, Israel just gets greedy and want to get more land and this is what we have now…

    • Constituent A | May 12, 2021 at 12:43 AM | Reply

      @Joe Schneider LOL, Israel told the world about their operations, back in 2017.

    • Constituent A | May 12, 2021 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      @Arjun Nagarajan Not really, he stood and had his photo taken while two nations who had never been at war and had an active trade between their countries signed an agreement.

    • Mary Ann M | May 12, 2021 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      He helped cause this returned mess.

  2. rick balls | May 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    WTF JAROD KUSHNER

  3. habirton | May 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Thanks for not letting up, Ayman. The world needs more journalists like you to hold people to account.

    • KK X | May 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      He didn’t interrupt the person answering his questions 🙄

    • habirton | May 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      @KK X Exactly. That said, this madness needs to stop. Every 5 years or so, hundreds of people die for what I would call a “childish” dispute.
      “She hit me!”
      “Well, she hit me first!”
      “But she!!!! hit meee!!!!”
      etc.
      Cooler heads must prevail. There are no borders.

    • Constituent A | May 12, 2021 at 12:50 AM | Reply

      @KK X Actually, he was ignoring the question, and dashing off into some area of spin.

    • RedXlV | May 12, 2021 at 1:25 AM | Reply

      @KK X No, demanded answers to the actual questions he asked. Whereas this Netanyahu advisor instead just filibustered.

  4. Pedro Lacrimosa | May 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    How is it defeating iron dome?

  5. KK X | May 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    He won’t answer the question

  6. Laura Bell | May 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    This is what they have done for thousands of years. It reminds me of the Trail of Tears, Cherokee’s where removed by our own Gov. Repeatedly for years.

  7. Thomas Carroll | May 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    There’s 4 groups of folks who it isn’t wise to make any comments about, and this is one of them. Good Day.

  8. Catch Generics | May 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Neither of these two are letting the other talk. Useless interview.

  9. Lorraine Enman-Eldred | May 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Wasn’t it suggested Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for the peace in the Middle East???

  10. willis johns | May 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Stop Apartheid!

  11. willis johns | May 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Ya they’re feeling like they belong after you blew up an entire apartment block ffs

  12. Hey It’s me | May 11, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    They can have their own country..
    Must be nice

  13. Brooke | May 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    This guy is unbelievable. The entitlement he’s expressing here just in the way he talks to the reporter… interrupting him over and over and over, and then when the reporter tries to redirect him finally when he’s diverting the conversation, he say “you didn’t interrupt the other guy… you keep interrupting me… you won’t let me finish a sentence..”… This is hard to stomach, and I live halfway around the world.

  14. Faisal Ahmed | May 12, 2021 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    Israel logic if I don’t steal your house someone else will steal it.

  15. xx mina xx | May 12, 2021 at 2:06 AM | Reply

    I can’t believe this guy is an advisor to the ‘president’

  16. Reem Manassra | May 12, 2021 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    This man needs a raise!!!! MSNBC give this man a raise

  17. itx aemi vlog | May 12, 2021 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    may Allah safe our muslim community

  18. Ed Fawcett | May 12, 2021 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    These guys are always playing the victim

  19. Ed Fawcett | May 12, 2021 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    I dont know whats the journalist name but he has balls to confront the ambassador of israel like that , hes always deviates the questions 🤦🏽‍♂️

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.