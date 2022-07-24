Recent Post
51 comments
If you think your next just help with the fight now…dont wait for your turn…SMH
@Yaaghob Rahmani
Ah get off the fence and tell us what you really mean.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
https://youtu.be/pUW27eoRrGQ
Wow!!! A lot of hostility from these replies… people seem really angry… but it’s thrown towards the wrong people…
*you’re
They need to get Russians troops out of maldov
@Jambo 🤙 ok bright spark let’s make it simple the country which the lady is leader of
@Jambo 🤙 bcz u know exactly which country I was talking but being white makes u bright 😎🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Corey Tomlinson did you just assumed their gender? Not very woke of you! Do better next time and try to learn geography and be more inclusive!
@Jambo 🤙 me being woke u saw the interview on CNN u knew exactly what I was saying but yet you made a comment to insult me shows what exactly is in your mind remember the mouth betrayes the thoughts of the mind
@Corey Tomlinson sounds like a personal problem… I can’t help you with it!
She seems like such a together, reasonable lady. Why do all of our politicians seem to be such slimy prats in comparison?
@Joe Bruno the Greek started democracy.
@хорошая жизнь Of course ^^ And we so totally belive you that you speak for every single one human in that country and you arent gonna allow other idea to be spoken without going REEEEEEEEEEEE or RURURURURU. Because I belive you are actually a nice person 😀
Because they take money from Lobbyists
Go for it Moldova🇲🇩. Pretty sure Ukraine will help you as soon as they can 🇲🇩🇺🇦. Try and join NATO. 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
🇺🇦+🇬🇧 +🇺🇲 +🇪🇺 =🏳️🌈
@Дамир Муллин you love gay people we get it.
Madame Gravilita has all my admiration, she is brilliant, eloquent and benevolent, that the type of leaders we need to eradicate toxic regimes or administrations
@Captain America America TIKi
https://youtu.be/YatAytP-3_g
👺
@IMY123 bot! Don’t click😣😣😤😤😥😥
@Captain America America is not
@Captain America America putin
@IMY123 Blocked
Wow they had received hordes of Ukrainians and 85% say they would keep doing it… despite being such a poor country, their generosity is immense. I hear American opinions all of the time, saying that if gas keeps going up, they don’t care about Ukraine, that Russia can have it, even when the gas price increase is a marginal part of the average American income. We all can do better in this world. Hope peace comes soon.
Yes, when Jewish Ukrainians were turned away by Poland, they went to Moldova, and were allowed in.
Thank you very much for taking care of them Ukrainian God bless you
Best wishes for the people of Moldova 🇲🇩 Thank you for the assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees. ✌ Thank you Prime Minister for your time and insight
A very powerful world-leader leading a small country, we need more such capable and powerful leaders in much larger countries.
I don’t understand you?
She’s amazing. Best wishes to Moldova from Poland.
Despite English being her second language, she understands and speaks it at an advanced level. Impressive.
Bravo for her English skill, but Is this nowadays not very common?
I love her like I love Katie Porter
Good interview. Great job bringing this important information in a positive way. Thank You
This women is lier
Why Do We Need A Real United Nations That Sees And Represent ALL People ?
🇺🇦 That’s Why!
What a brilliant woman. This is the way a political leader should conduct themselves.
She is a great and brave as a woman being a leader and does thing for her country and people for peace.
Well now, this is interesting. Get Ukraine some jets! Maybe Ukraine and Moldova can work out something mutually beneficial, like some runways and other supporting facilities.
Good move there Mr. Zakaria, deciding to interview this leader was a very sharp move.
Sometimes I like to pretend the media tells the truth.