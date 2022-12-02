Recent Post
That judge who let a master in the first place needs to be disbarred and never work in law ever again.
She wasn’t working in law. She was working in MAGAland.
A ridiculous comment.
Aileen Cannon has earned the well-deserved title of “most corrupt judge in America”.
CNN Propaganda station is Laying off workers…….karma
@Matt T There are enough GOP witches who got their prison sentence. Yeah, well, there are more corrupt swamp lizard, Q witches, Trump crazies, Fascists, far right idiots and Nazis in the GOP than elsewhere. Can’t help it man, the GOP should clean their party from the inside out.
@Scott Hughes that’s because some people put links to other sites which can be harmful they harass people or completely use false information. You are given an option to report such posts therefore they remove them.
@Matt T Only Trump is the witch hunt.
@Scott Hughes a couple of those was Jerry Jerry deleting his emotional outbursts
I mean… if you’re rich, the law doesn’t apply for you. It’s always been like that.. our country is broken lol
Just like Xiden
The fact that you apply that to trump is very telling. Bush? Biden? Obama? McCain? Pelosy? Cheney? Waters? Feinstein?
You’re talking elite rich.. most “rich” people spend a lot in court fees
Finally some justice !?
No lol this will never sort out the way you want it to. They’ll keep you scrubbing for more. Never. Ending. Cuz it’s a fucking lie
@Kolten Right ! He will never go to prison . At least he will never ever be president ever again .
@Sassouu Sasoo finally after 6 year of nothing there seems to be nothing. let wait together
@C0Y0TE Lol The orange diaper has become a joke .He is getting clowned by Ye .Some Republicans are started to see that at the end of the day he is just an old crazy man .Best of all , he will never be president again .I don’t need to wait It’s happening live .Go on Truth central ,your grandpa needs you .I bet he is still reliving 2020 .lol bye
@Sassouu Sasoo Some rebublicans 😂 They are money making shills. Please dont tell me you think any of them are for you. They are making million on both sides.
How is this a discussion??? Can he do all this from a jail cell? We all would…how the heck he still out after classified documents leaving the White House??? This is an open and shut case
It also amazes me. You and I and anyone reading this would have been in jail nearly 2 years ago.
There ought to be hefty penalties for delay tactics
Good, indict him, then put him on trial…let justice go where it goes!!
Some lawyers who aren’t getting paid are being yelled at while having cheeseburgers chucked at them. Other than not being paid they have nothing to worry about, Twimp’s arm is no better than his golf swing.
Trump’s appeals should be tossed out. Also any frivolous appeals should not take time away from the prosecution….those days should get taken back.
Trump’s already been investigated. Now it’s time to investigate the “Biden Crime Family”.
Frivolous delays shouldn’t be able to run out the clock. Like a fowl in sports stops the clock, so should any frivolous tactics in court proceedings.
Just as his time in office should have stopped the clock.
I’m imagining a bird running around on a soccer field.
Great analogy. 👍
And the plaintiff suffers another Bigly loss. Judge Cannon told you lack integrity, professional competence or Judicial temperament. He can’t deny all he’s got is delay.
It’s all he needs. He is a hardened, lifetime criminal spitting in honest Americans faces.
I wonder if Donald would keep up the delay tactic if he were arrested and told he would remain in jail until this gets solved, they have enough to arrest him and hold him because he is a flight risk.
You are right- sluggish style is Tramp weapon haha
I agree but their is more to the process.
So, Judge Cannon will simply carry on being a lawless judge, FOR LIFE, without incurring any disciplinary action whatsoever, and without being investigated for improper conduct. Got it. So everybody should just accept this, shrug, and carry on as if she is competent and clean-handed?
Man I’ll say this, when you have money and your of a certain group, the justice system truly becomes a gymnastics!
How many appeals does the system allow before it’s considered wasting the courts time?
Good question. Seem like he appeals things that were already appealed and settled. Why the question of EP was not settled on day one – when we all knew Biden has it and not Trump, is beyond me.
How much money do you have?
The US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has a reversal rate of about 8.9%. To have the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reverse two of Trump‘s recently appointed Federal Judge Cannon’s case involving Trump is definitely two “Black Mark” on Judge Cannon’s record.
Biggest Loser: The FBI planted my documents, which I declassified by thinking about it, inside my house!
He’s been upset that the judges he appointed haven’t been more loyal to him
He finally found one who was and she is getting rebuked by her superiors
There is a process for judicial review to remove judges who decide to paint outside the lines in legal matters and Cannon deserves her chance to explain herself before a judicial review panel
The proper process of law must be followed, even for those that fail to follow it themselves
What amused me about the special counsel was that he himself seemed confused as to why there needed to be a special counsel
I’m so annoyed with all the appeals and back tracks. I think with the great importance of this case, every hearing should be pushed to the forefront, so this can get resolved immediately.
