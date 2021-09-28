Legendary CTV Atlantic anchor Steve Murphy announces he’s stepping aside

Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program. After 45 years in broadcasting, Murphy’s last appearance as Anchor of CTV NEWS AT SIX will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

