Tagged with Biden administration
, biden White House
, cnn
, CNN Newsroom
, Happening Now
, latest News
, Patriot Missiles
, President Joe Biden
, Putin's War
, russia ukraine war
, Ukraine Military
, Ukraine Military Aid
, Ukraine Missile Defense
, victor blackwell
, Volodymyr Zelensky
, Zelensky Surprise Trip
, Zelensky Visit
, Zelensky Washington
111 comments
I love how Zelensky won’t dress up. He’s a warrior at war and he dress’s like it. Slava Ukraine from Canada!
@Rider 38 You need to lay off the copium it’s rotting your brain 😞.
@AJC I’m not the one distracting you dummy. Slow joe and little Z have you over a barrel.
@RiteMo LawBks lmfao
No respect, put on a suite he’s no warrior he’s a comedian
@Jade 🐠 Cry more
The leadership, and people of Ukraine have proven to be extremely brave, and I am proud that they are our allies!🇺🇸🇺🇦
Me too! I love supporting Neo Nazis who rounded up gays and Russians in 2014 and started executing and locking them up for no reason! Then when they did it again in 2015, I was like “SO STUNNING! SO BRAVE!”
@Luis M Coriano What did I say that could possibly suggest that I forgot that fascist Russia has nukes?
@Luis M Coriano …that scenario would also end Tin-Poot dictator, and he’s simply too cowardly to face that possibility…
@Gmh the beast Mendez What you are telling me is that you are a gullible fascist upset that other people aren’t gullible enough to fall your your BS.
@It Be True Yo! They aren’t your tax dollars you Russian filth, and killing fascists has long been the best use of American tax dollars.
As a Ukrainian 🇺🇦, I am proud of my country and thank all Americans 🇺🇲 for their fantastic support. God bless 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇲 !
@Lord Telperion Heroyam Slava 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇲 !
@Lord Telperion Thanks a lot, sir !
@Aaron Cooper Thanks 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇲 !
@Lord Telperion Why are you refusing to stand beside them in battle? You ain’t scared now are you?
🐔 💩
@Colt .45 Whatever, Russian bot.
I am moved that he thanked ordinary Americans for their support… Ukrainians are decent, genuine, responsible people. May God bless and protect them, their President and govt officials.
@Paul Dub those tax dollars are very well spend because it is used to defend the world order
Thank you for your support. We will never forget this ♥️
FRIENDS, VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE, ASIA AND THE USA ❗ UKRAINE REALLY NEED YOUR SUPPORT IN BAHMUT, DONBASS, WE FIGHT FOR THE WHOLE WORLD❗THANK YOU, SLAVA UKRAINE 💙💛✊
@VICTORY UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY JUST ROCKED THE HOUSE WITH HIS SPEECH TO CONGRESS AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE 💯💪🇺🇦🇺🇸😁
@Marina *SEARCH: PUTIN’S WAR AT 🏡 HOME💯👿👌🇺🇸*
I love Presidential Zelenski and how respectful of him to present President Biden with the gift. Honorable men. I pray we can do all we can to help Ukraine and her people. Peace to you all.
Politicians are not financially affected by the rising cost of living, they can support Ukraine all they want to keep the conflict going (^_^)
US arms dealer and arms dealer backed politicians are happy with $$$$ from the misery of Ukraine (^_^)
Well in return he received billions, I think they can afford a medal XD
@Bujar Lubovci which creates jobs in the US.
Honor to have Zelenskiy on American Soil, the strength of the Ukrainian people is unstoppable and I hope we give them even more support.
@ICU1337 I’m sorry am I missing something? That was quite a rant. My original point was obviously overlooked or went whoooosh. Look at your favorite reps comments. Anyway, I’m glad your transition was a success. Merry Christmas!
@Penny Wolf your “original point” was commented on and torn apart. You then side stepped into some more rubbish which I continued to destroy. So then you come back with your current argument of homophobic transgender phobia which has nothing to do with Ukraine.
The only person not keeping up is you. If you were, you wouldve gave up after the first dumb comment you made.
Happy Holidays because God doesnt love you. Your family probably doesnt either
🖐🏽🎤
@ICU1337 lol Whooooosh!! You’re one of the 81 million arent you. I never get used to your kind ignoring facts and ranting about things that were never brought up in the first place. I took your assumptions and placed them back in your court, I guess a sheep would think I was destroyed, lol. Tell your mommy you filled your yearly obligation of talking to a real girl, maybe your get a snack.
I love the ol cut and paste sign off, I’ve seen that before from another of your kind, lol you thems make me lol
@Penny Wolf you talk about “copy and paste” while continuing to use “whooooooosh”.
Got it 🤨
Only person ignoring facts is you at this point. You made some dumb claims, I hit you with history and you just respond with “you must be a transgender”. Cant even back up your statements with anything more than childish personal attacks.
Mommy? Real girls? Your kind? None of this changes the fact that your family doesnt love you and that you’ve been wrong about trying to downplay the Ukrainian success, thus far, against the Russians.
I’m sure Putin loves you though. Good luck with that.
Thoughts and prayers to you and Putin this holiday season.
@ICU1337 lol ditto! There is another of those left field rants, lol. Three paragraphs and you said absolutely nothing. I guess ignorance is bliss.
I literally got goosebumps feeling Zelensky’s respect & honor being in the presence to speak publicly with the president of the United States.
@Save 🇺🇸 อย่างี่เง่าสิ
@VICTORY UKRAINE สลาวายูเครน
Same here
Good to see these two together. I wish they could come up with a gamechanging move that throws Russia out of Ukraine as soon as possible and ends the aggressiveness of Putin and his people once and for all. The country Moldova will most likely be invaded next, and I don’t want that to happen. Sooner or later, NATO should probably get involved militarily. Greetings from Germany.
Maybe he’ll help demented biden find Jackie. She here?
The U.S. is never directly involved in this conflict, U.S. intervention would mean World War III, which means that the world will get a nuclear war for the first time that will incinerate the whole world.
@Byron Lee Will you and the other 5 fascist trolls please exit the building. Thank you.
@MelaniaSabine We should have never back you guys it has hurt our economy greatly! you guys should have put more money into your own army saved for a rainy day it’s called reserves not rely on others, to front your battle! Help is one thing but we are literally fronting your war! We have problems too if we pulled out right now could you guys carry on without us?
@Cecile LaForce after your 👩
I think it’s very big history moment! Thanks US and all Americans for supporting Europe from Russian aggression! You not supporting just Ukraine but support Europe!
I am Latvian and British
@Brotherhood of Jesus🎭 What do you know for Ukraine. I live in Donbass. These fascists have been killing children since 2014. The US is firing weapons at civilians. You come and see. Your weapons are killing civilians. And the USA started it. You are a terrorist country. You must answer and suffer in agony
What do you know for Ukraine. I live in Donbass. These fascists have been killing children since 2014. The US is firing weapons at civilians. You come and see. Your weapons are killing civilians. And the USA started it. You are a terrorist country. You must answer and suffer in agony
@Steve StollEurope didn’t send Nuland to Ukraine, prior to the Maidan Coupé.
@Koko shot up. Forest brothers.
What an incredible message our Presidents are sending the evil-doers. This is what an American leader and a grateful friend and ally looks like.
Silly lemming
If you can tell me what they can do are have done for US i’ll rethink.but you can’t
@Will Shealy thankyou it is true con artist. NATO why they not doing .uk refused to join un did not want to pay any money out that’s why I’m and NATO is not fighting a war for them so they some to us useing our words of freedom
@Will Shealy hey will my fellow American and brother I am tired take over all the war’s I have been in and age got me 😊you know those people we helped spit at us now and don’t like us 🇺🇸😰
Quite obvious from Zelensky’s body language. He wasn’t here for a photoshoot. He can’t wait to go back and fight alongside his people. Respect 🫡
The only thing he’s fighting for is a place on the SOFA.
@Mr. M And yet none of you show your face.
He’s probably staying in his Mansion he has in Florida. I’m sure the big guy gets more than 10% now too since he is the President now.
Bullsh-t
The military industry complex is already preparing to abandon this sucker friend of nazi. He didn’t know what kind of filthy snakes he was getting involved with when refused peace before and after the start of the war. He decided to come bow down to the Pentagon and their lunatic globalists. The US and the military is already preparing the general Valery Zaluzhny as their man. He will try to provide an honorable defeat for US/NATO.
sometimes money is not everything , there are things in life that are bigger than money , many people have sacrificed their lives to protect it , that is freedom , please support Ukrain
@Lemmie Get Putin is also not running around like ZITlensky dressing up as a toy soldier wearing the same outfit he put on at the start of the war pretending to be gijoensky, besides, ZITensky isn’t working with anyone, he is whining, begging and crying steady for money and weapons, why would he take on a war that he couldn’t afford to fight?
@Tyronne West นอนหลับไปเลยผมไทยแลนด์สนับสนุนยูเครนคุณต้องมาไทยแลนด์
@WCFicionado เงียบๆบ้างเถอะช่วยเหลือกันบ้าง
@ไก่ ไก่ we are army Veterans of America 🇺🇸 speak our language are get out our country.this line is for our USA 🇺🇸 use you don’t speak e English you mite be a terroris you you are one we got CIA this is army central intelligence division C42 run check
@Tyronne West นอนไปเลยอย่าไปยุ่งกับไครพักผ่อนให้เพียงพอช่วยเหลือผู้ทุกยากบ้างผมคนไทยทำนาทำสวนเลี้ยงสัตว์ขอให้คุณโชคดีทุกๆวัน
This man is legendary.
“I need ammunition, not a ride.”
Guarantee that’s a quote that will go down in the history books.
His courage is admirable.
Ukraine’s bravery is inspiring.
My great respect to Ukraine, Ukrainian People, and their President!
This Republican party has failed us. It used to be the party of Lincoln and now it is the party of Trump. Yes! Putin’s apprentice. As bad as Bush was as a president, he has realized that the country is now dealing with the extremists in the party that are leveraging the party by making it to look like a fight between the Democrats and the Republicans and that my friends is far from the truth.
The far right believes that who ever they help to elect in the Republican party will eventually be supported by Republicans in the general election.This Republican party only have three policies namely LGBTQ, abortion and taxcut for the super wealthy. Then they use culture wars to make people in the party loyal to the party.
Which party gave us social security, Medicare, ACA etc. That is the Democrat party. The Republican party called all these safety laws, “socialism”. They bank on people’s anger to win election while doing the exact opposite of what will help the people. That doesn’t mean that Democrats are saints, but at least you will see their real intentions are good even if they get it wrong sometimes. The far right wing of the Republican party is in control of the party and their ultimate goal is genocide against the so called “others”. So who are the others? Immigrants, Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, eastern European Americans, Jews etc.
Democracy is what’s preventing their ultimate goal from happening and that is why they want to end democracy after all thesame democracy elected a black president and will one day elect a woman president etc.
Some people understands what is really happening while others don’t. Evil can never defeat good. The real intentions of a person is of the spirit and that is what God will judge. The four pillars of this Republican party are propaganda, projection, fear and leverage.
Hitler was a far right nasasistic fascist. You can never satisfy them because it is a matter of time you will next in line for destruction. Ask Barr, Pence and Sessions.Trump or any of his family has never served in the military or sacrificed anything for this country, but they built a golden statue of him. When a person hates others more than they love themselves that is evil. We must learn from history and science to predict the future.
The solution to all these lies is that the remaining good Republicans and real independents reject all the far right wing nominees in the general election because that is what they are banking on. “Country first before party”.
@Tyronne West Why I supposed to sleep at this time?🤔🧐
@Eirie Exactly ☝️
@Kimmo J he is a grifter, and an actor, and couldn’t care less about you
The stupidity and many Americans to realize the country I’m question that is fighting Ukraine has at least 6 thousand nuclear warheads.
I freaking love this guy. So rare to actually find a politician that I honestly respect and admire. War sucks, but it brought out the best in Zelensky. Polished him so he shines. We need more of his kind.
@Don_ECHOguy Yeah, we all know the US is an innocent country that hasn’t started endless wars for profit at the expense of tax payers and life of soldiers…great point!
Russia is communist? 😂, You still in the Soviet Union days ah? A clever CIA tactic.
FRIENDS, VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE, ASIA AND THE USA ❗ UKRAINE REALLY NEED YOUR SUPPORT IN BAHMUT, DONBASS, WE FIGHT FOR THE WHOLE WORLD❗THANK YOU, SLAVA UKRAINE 💙💛👍
@The Arizona Joker number 1 sponsor of nato expansion is putin. Facts.
@Rita Gameiro Yeah, number one sponsor of NATO, the CIA 🔯
I’ve never smiled while watching any president meet another foreign leader. This was the most wholesome exchange!
It’s good to see an American President, acting appropriately, with integrity and intelligence, as opposed to the buffoonery of the previous occupant of the WH.
God’s speed President Zelinsky.
Prayers for Ukraine and her people.
Amen!
@keepercreek OMG! I think the mental asylum is missing you! Go back and get on your meds!
Respect Zelenskyy. He looks so tired, but is continually using his strengths and PR skillsets to keep the focus on the war. It was also a lovely touch of respect for President Biden to wear the Ukrainian colors in his tie. A Ukrainian soldier ‘Pavlo’ even gives away his medal? Wow! Incredible…Slava Ukraini 💛 💙
All the cocaine.
Ukrainians ran from Germany like cowards and invaded Palestine
@Hmm..Interesting! they can burn
Reminder that redditor like @rgz6158 exist, no this POS would never put on a uniform and fight Russian but he will on youtube and social media.
You people can barely get up in the morning how are you going to fight in Russia
What a great moment, the soldier forwarding his medal, to the president, on the behalf of the American people to receive. So much symbolism and ritual in that gesture, from a front line soldier.
And thank you for serving our country!
Well we gave them billions and money and weapons .hell how many of you would give your medals for just a 100dollar of that money
@CoolChoicebro 😆💩🤡
🤣
@Tyronne West How many of you would give to become Putin’s puppet? And how many you would give to loose freedom?
God bless America and Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the armed forces of Ukraine! Eternal memory to those who died in the war for independence!
Allahu akbar
@Cowboy John *Don’t ruin it.*
@Fujikko キリンビバレッジ it is ruined allready, i dont need to do nothing.
I am from Ukraine and I have lived in the US for many years. These are both my countries! I am glad that the US has stood with and supported Ukraine in this cruel and unjust war. My two beloved countries are together in my heart. God bless America ! God bless Ukraine!
@lynx yellow Thank you💙💛🗽
@RITZYT Thank you💙💛🗽