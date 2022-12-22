Ukraine’s Zelensky delivers message to Putin during White House visit December 22, 2022 91 comments Tagged with Joe Biden, Russia invasion, ukraine, volodomyr zelensky, volodomyr zelenskyy, world news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I worked & my family lived in Eastern Europe & Russia for 5 years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. What Putin is doing to Ukraine is heartbreaking. We pray for absolute solidarity & support with Ukraine by all our political leaders & international partners & friends. Russia needs to have no doubt about the ironclad steadfastness of that support.
@Mike StrickhornRussia is more corrupt than anything than happens in the west
@Paul Moen Don’t EVER ask the U.S. to save you. If I have any influence at all, should you need help in the future, I’ll organize a petition and hope that it is signed by many. Then we can check you off the list of allies. You can ask Iran to save you.
@Seth Hickle Paul CAN’T be a U.S. citizen; maybe an expatriate, but no loyal citizen. He MAY be a supporter of trump, but that is essentially, a traitor. Might be a pseudo pacifist from U.S. They are usually the first to ask for a cop or the military if they are in grave danger. It looks to me like he hails from Scandinavia. So does 1/4 of my kin, but I’m rational. Not a radical.
@JoeWreckingBallBiden I sense a kid raised by female wolves? No male wolf at the den? See, an acid tongue is easy to flap. A civil tongue takes effort to control. Woof!!
@Seth Hickle So you’re ridiculing America because it’s in danger of becoming a little bit more like Russia. I’m confused now, whose side are you on?
as someone who struggles to VERY slowly translate written Spanish it absolutely blows my mind that someone can translate in real time while listening to someone talk
He’s got ear phones in numb nuts 😂
Christmas Jesus birthday . It’s about him not you or others. His day. Son of the creator 🙏🏾
Sent to us. As a witness of compassion to fellow men & women.
its literally automated you can look it up it picks up everything their saying. they just correct minor grammar errors
@Hugh Janus It’s not a question of learning another language. I speak 3 languages fluently myself. But I can’t simultaneously translate, it drives me crazy having to talk and listen at the same time. That is a special skill.
@Pura vida μάλακα 🤙 I think you are mixing Biden up with Trump. Now that is a challenge. How can anyone make sense of those ungrammatical word salads? Of course one needs to know only a few words as his vocabulary is that of a 5 year old. Biden would be harder to translate in that sense as he is an educated man with a wide vocabulary.
I pray for Ukraine and for all freedom loving people to stand by them!!
AMEN !! GOD BLESS UKRAINE!!
@Phil Kosick God doesn’t give a rats arse for you Russkies, you’re all dammed, you’re already living in Russia a purgatory of misery, fear & rampant corruption, with a broken economy. You will be saying please sir & thankyou sir for every measly scrap tossed your way, for decades to come.
@Phil Kosick You’re a living proof of America’s failing education system. Too bad you’re too old and insecure to even let a kid convince you that.
ty bro from Ukraine 🙏🇺🇦🇺🇲🇪🇺
@Phil Kosick Bless a country that is attacking another one???
I can’t pretend to understand nor can I even imagine what I would be feeling or thinking if anyone from anywhere bombed my family or friends when they were living peacefully and securely in our sovereign nation. I can’t imagine ever accepting the powers that did that as my new government, much less welcoming them. The deaths and damage that has been done to beautiful Ukraine and the Ukrainian people has been the actions of mad men.
Those same mad men have threatened, arrested, imtimidated, lied to and stolen from their own people in Russia. Those who have fled have had their finances, businesses and homes plundered. You can leave, but we’re keeping all your stuff. It is however difficult for me to have even a fraction of the sympathy I feel for the millions of Ukrainians, as the Russian people are not being bombed from above in the safety of their own homes, children in their own beds, mother’s in hospitals after just giving birth and civilians seeking shelter being burried alive with their children.
When we as a nation and many other nations vowed “never again” after WWII, this is the again and globally we must take a stand to assure that those words are kept by action.
Oh go to Patrick Lancaster channel and check the interviews of people who lived in Donbass under constant shelling for over 9 years …
They all said that none of them has planned to follow Minsk Agreements it was just a delay that west needed to pump up Ukraine with weapons and let them to restore the army as in 2015 they were about to lose to Donbass … so Putin is right, how can Russia negotiate with West if no agreements are followed
The hero Zelensky should be the next US president! Come on clap your hands, support Zelensky is support democracy! 🔥👍👏
@Alejandro Garicia You do, Aliosha? Then maybe you can enlighten us about after. What happens after? A pro-russian “president” in Kyiv? Or perhaps ukrainians placed in cages with chains on their feet? Ukrainian women as sexual slaves for the russian “superior” nation? Can you answer or just cheap trolling? Maybe you should take advantage Christmas is coming and start praying. Your Putin is looking for it and something tells me he’s not gonna invite you in his bunker when the time comes. Cause it will!
@Catrina Jackson Another fake name, C.J. Brutality in Russia over 500 years exceeds anything the U.S. has done. And many Russians are alcoholics because of the mistreatment and neglect that their leaders have encouraged. A tragic place to bear a child. Look what happened to Czar Peter, Lenin, Stalin, Soviet presidents + Putin. They were products of the system. Their cruelties are unmatched by any culture in the world. Brutality is rewarded by the ruling classes. It ensures that the poor citizens will not rise up against torture and death. The only great one was Michail Gorbachev and his beautiful wife, Raisa.
So much to say about this, but I’ll just say that a leader repeatedly going to visit his soldiers on the front line is pretty badass, and the closest I’ve seen Mr. Putin, is in the capital of Belarus. That is mt crystal ball regarding how this war will end (Mr. Putin btw. doesn’t even have the balls to admit he is waging war, when absolutely everyone already knows it).
CNN toy boy that a propaganda video. Zelensky didn’t step his feet in Bahkmut .
@Ndifreke Otu nice conspiracy theory, pin head.
@Kitty Cat damn fine actor then
@Phil Kosick everything is a fake for you, orks. Butcha was also fake. What’s wrong with you?
@Marvin Yeah you wouldn’t think so , but the Dress Sweats say it all. LOL I don’t care America First Fu€k Ukraine . 🖕🖕 If you don’t like it
I am so glad President Zelensky is being given strong enthusiastic support by Congress.
It’s proxy war afteral.
For now…..
That country gave up ALL it’s NUCLEAR WEAPONS SECURITY for peace. If it didn’t then this WAR never happens.. They became VULNERABLE by doing that…
Zelensky should be the next US president! Come on clap your hands, support Zelensky is support democracy! 🔥👍👏
@Sunita Chhetri What bollocks you write. If Russia wants peace it can pull its troops from Ukraine tomorrow. If Ukraine wants peace they have to beat the invader.
Don’t let history repeat itself
@djb you think oligarchs only exist in Russia?
,@Michael Petrovich No. but, statistically, we all know who is more spoiled because of oligarchs. 😂
Like Polish religious fanatics hunderds of years ago, Napoleon, WWI, WWII. All came from the west.
Been going on for nearly a year bit late now
@Sleepy Joe, Yes you are sleepy Joe, wake up and rub your eyes and think for yourself
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
@Abdullah Almajid I’ll f..bet your in some one else’s country done a runner from your own left your 17 children there with their mothers, your not on my level Fu.
@paper boy… No need someone else country, just send your address.
@ShortTube226 some idiot called Putin
Zelensky got power and banned all political parties, churches, torture collaborator and kill them after Russia leave and parades them like Russians did it.
An easier, and safer, way is to take them to a restaurant and watch how they treat the waiters…
From the frontlines visiting his troops to the Whitehouse rallying support for his country. Not surprisingly, Winston Churchill did the exact same thing more than 80 years ago. Hallmarks of a true leader.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o fake news from Zelenskky-the-blackmailer here as usual.
@emmett.francis This war USA against Russia will have va bad ending, read revelation 18
@kimlavender185 kimlavender I don’t take advice on contemporary socio/ political conflicts from a big book of fairy stories written by people from 3+ thousand years ago who’s World view was as expansive as the local borders they inhabited. No thanks I’m all about reality & how to resolve issues using intellect & balanced thinking.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o Yeah pull the other one, it’s got Christmas bells on.
Slava Ukraini.
@emmett.francis bit late for that don’t ya think. This is Russia we are talking about.
Zelenskyy proved to be extremely adequate/articulate and dependable, in about any and all situations. Rare find..
Hes s puppet lol, 😂 hes paid billions to do his job using Ukraine as proxy lol
@evilbron666 just another Russian POS
A puppet is not a rare find.
Well being articulate and dependable doesn’t win wars….
The hero Zelensky should be the next US president! Come on clap your hands, support Zelensky is support democracy! 🔥👍👏
Từ người dân và nước việt Nam ủng hộ cho ukraina bảo vệ tổ quốc và đất nước của mình. 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🤝🤝🤝🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🧚♂️🧚♂️🧚♂️💪💪💪
Good to see someone from Vietnam to see the value of democracy.
A profound message by President Zelenskyy. The American and Ukrainian people united will gain democracy’s victory. The goal that President Biden and the US Congress holds pramount,
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________oF#$k off traitor.
You certainly do t know better, these are two monsters of Satin
And the US don’t care about instilling their much preached democracy in Saudi Arabia, only the oil.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o Yes you’re right. The US should give Ukraine more arms to repel the Orcs.
Slava Ukraini.
@Only1Anime Hah, the only way Russia can beat the US is with a nuclear attack.
Of course if Russia does attack.the US with nukes, Moscow and the Kremlin will also be reduced to radioactive dust.
Slava Ukraini.
President Zelensky rules! the guy is simply amazing! he shows the good side of humanity! love the guy! I have never seen a foreign leader that believes in what is good as he has walked in the front lines with his soldiers! unbelievable and amazing.
Now the world has realized the western hypocrisy that’s why people leaves the west alone in this war we the Africans and Latin Americans including global south are out of this madness of the west.
😀
You have read my mind and written down the words of truth, God blessings on you for that.
F. U and zelenski clown. This closed christian churches in Ukraine and this guy represents humanity. This guy is here for your money.
“The fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride” – Volodymyr Zelensky
@India First I recommend people print out your comments and use that instead. So much healthier for the environment to flush crap ideas.
@Celtic Batman Atleast Modi didn’t came to power via an Election Fraud unlike Sleepy Joe. Under 8 years of Modi except for 2020 COVID Year, Indian Economy grew by an average of 7%. Under Sleepy Joe; US Economy may have shrinked by 7%.
India’s Current Inflation is at around 6% and Sleepy made USA’s Inflation at 8%.
@India First why I heard you Indians wipe and eat with the same hand.
this words will be written down and never forgotten even in 1000 years’ time, the words of true freedom-fighting warrior, a true man of the people
@007thecookster Because you consider Propoganda Channels like BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera as News Networks and watch their bullshit.
Mr Zelenski impresses me as a man who was born here on a special mission, much like Winston Churchill.
He doesn’t impress me one bit, he is a comedian crawling for more money whilst his wife is currently in Paris on a spending spree, apparently it’s reported that she spent £40,000 in one store alone.
President Volodymyr Zelensky is a man’s man and the epitome of a leader. Salute to you sir, from American war veteran. Godspeed 💯
That man right there is basically the strongest president I’ve seen in my life time. Good job Ukraine 🇺🇦
President of Ukraine is in Moscow currently not here
@India First India will suffer terrible Karma for supporting Putin’s evil.
Shame on you.
Yes the strongest president in murdering his own people..
Anyway, he is a Jew and those dying are orthodox Christians
With such comments he deserves Oscar 🤣🤣🤣 but the audience has lowered expectations and IQ
@goss1961 NATO started this war by expanding upto the Borders of Russia. And technically both Sleepy Joe & Clownskyy became President by Fraud.
Two great men and presidents! God bless them both, and the nation’s they represent.
You can’t help but love this guy
We are Ukrainians proud to have such a president and such huge support from the US government and people. Thank you so much for that! You are always very welcome in Ukraine.🇺🇦❤🇺🇸