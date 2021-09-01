Lt. Gen. Honoré On Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, former commander for Joint Task Force Katrina, comments on the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
32 comments
A harsh secondary realization will be the affect of mold on long term COVID. Sending love to all affected.
The power line towers that collapsed where rusty old flimsy junk and should have been upgraded decades ago and the fact that all 8 lines coming into the city collapsed proves it.
Underscoring the need tor infrastructure funding, stalling in the Senate.
@merle stewart For sure.
democrats – geesh !
people did better when they could rely on their neighbors and local gov’t.
@merle stewart that bill has very little to no infrastructure in it. Read the bill
WHY CANT THE POWER LINES/ELECTRIC GO UNDERGROUND?
Because the power companies say it is too expensive to bury the power lines. Of course, they don’t consider the harm caused to the public when we lose power for extended periods of time. Power companies are shielded from liability … even if their negligence cause a loss of power. I understand the need to prevent frivolous litigation, but their should be some consequence to the power companies from gross negligence.
Afik it can. Just it’s more expensive and harder to maintain. But probably wise to look at for trunk routes.
In NOLA they dont even bury people underground.
Most of the gulf coast is, at best, a few feet above sea-level. If you dig more than a foot or so, you get water.
Hence the above ground tombs
@Uriah Chessor
so true!
I love Honoré! He is willing to call it like it is and isn’t afraid to put it into terms ANYONE can understand. Including elected officials.
I love this guy. Every interview I hear with him is a clarion call of common sense.
a day late and a dollar short. What good does it do if all his criticism is after the fact? He’s got 20-20 hindsight fer sher.
Maybe. But did COVID blow away?!
It is pretty startling, how the registration process works.
Solar powered air pressured pumps for those gas stations…
Lt Gen. Honore good man takes no bullsh*** to get the job done.
I hope they are all wearing their masks
16 years and he hasn’t aged a dsy.
The entire country AND politicians need to work on what happens when the grid fails…for whatever the reason may be.
I was so impressed when I first saw him years ago. His high level of experience, common sense and intelligence will keep him from running for President.
This man of great character is a blessing to our country, we need more like him.
I wonder what he has to say on Afghanistan. Lol
Thank goodness the dogs got rescued. Never leave dogs behind. EVER!
Lt. Gen. Russel Honored for PRESIDENT! I LOVE THIS MAN!
That’s why we love u General Honore; with no infrastructure they are incapable to register w FEMA or do anything else. Please get them help and soon; sending prayers of strength and resilience to New Orleans.
I haven’t watched the BS NEWS in three weeks.
Nothing really gets better.
Rumor has it that Joe Biden is leading the evacuation.
That man is speaking the truth. Best of luck in the coming days LA