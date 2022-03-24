56 comments

  1. Now she has to answer to God for why she thought hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children’s death was worth the sanctions on iraq and subsequent illegal gulf war.

    Reply

  4. The death of the old crocodile, the devil’s nurse.
    One of the journalists asked her at the time, do you see the death of 500,000 Iraqi children during the siege of Iraq and the prohibition of medicines from it, and she replied: No, but that the price is appropriate in order to weaken Saddam’s regime.

    Reply

  5. Madeleine Albright is infamous for her reply to the question posed by 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl about the sanctions against Iraq in May 1996.

    “We have heard that a half million children have died,” stated Stahl. “I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”

    “I think this is a very hard choice,” replied Albright, “but the price–we think the price is worth it.”

    Reply

    3. ​ @rise like lions after slumber.. – no, that’s inaccurate – it was later found to be the Iranians who bombed the Kurds at Halabja.

      Reply

    4. @Usman not really. Neither is ok. Nor was Iraq murdering Kurds, nor is Russia murdering Ukrainians. If you want to stop the greater, more immediate evil, what do you do?
      Do you know?

      Reply

    5. Yeah its because she only bombed Serb Terrorists. There were no Serb civilian casuslties in 1999.

      Reply

  8. Sorry to hear Madeline “it’s worth it that half a million kids died” Albright passed today. Hopefully all those kicks get to greet her before the elevator ride down.

    Reply

    1. @Dean F. Well I “badmouthed” her while she was alive and will continue to do so now that she is burning in a lake of fire. You sure are a coward and should open your eyes to the the evil of these world “leaders”

      Reply

    5. may Madeline and John McCain spend eternity in flames as all the people whose deaths they caused stand and watch

      Reply

  9. Congratulations 🥳 Julian Assange & Stella Moris on your wedding today. Always good to be in the right side of human morality. True hero.

    Reply

  10. She’ll now go meet with all those Iraqi children who died as a result of US sanctions she supported and supervised and later on goes on TV to say their death was worth it . Rest In Peace kiddos! ✌️

    Reply

  13. On May 12, 1996, Albright defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a 60 Minutes segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her, “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and Albright replied, “We think the price is worth it.”

    Reply

    2. This witch supported endless wars in the Middle East at the behest of Israel and cia destabilization of the world. Burn in hell, Madeleine

      Reply

  14. She was no less murderous than any man who held the same post. Perhaps she was worse because, as a woman, she said the death of 500 000 Iraqi children was “worth it.” And yet her “first woman secretary of state” status is supposed to be a reason to celebrate. But really, that “status” is just a way to hide her immorality and crimes against human decency.

    Reply

    2. @Chiemeka Nwaogwugwu Jesus hates the wicked. We Christians are to hate wicked people like Madeline too. I hate her as much as I hate Biden.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.