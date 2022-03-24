Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies March 24, 2022 56 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News, Madeleine Albright, Newsroom, Obituary, politics, victor blackwell Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Now she has to answer to God for why she thought hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children’s death was worth the sanctions on iraq and subsequent illegal gulf war.
@Ignacio Irurita False comparison, total nonsense.
The gulf war wasnt illegal. The UN backed it. Not much of a history buff are ya?
@Facts not feelings deleting my comments that speak facts. Shows you live and spread in lies
we loved this woman she was wonderful woman she help people to be respected.europe love her.
@alex alex I am glad she is in hell.
She was a monster.
Just like Kissinger and Netanyahu and Albright they kill BABYS .
She was a war criminal but she was ” the first woman to be a secretary of state”
Two crimes in 1
The death of the old crocodile, the devil’s nurse.
One of the journalists asked her at the time, do you see the death of 500,000 Iraqi children during the siege of Iraq and the prohibition of medicines from it, and she replied: No, but that the price is appropriate in order to weaken Saddam’s regime.
Madeleine Albright is infamous for her reply to the question posed by 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl about the sanctions against Iraq in May 1996.
“We have heard that a half million children have died,” stated Stahl. “I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”
“I think this is a very hard choice,” replied Albright, “but the price–we think the price is worth it.”
Albright was a typical Moloch worshipper, evil to the core.
to hell
@rise like lions after slumber.. – no, that’s inaccurate – it was later found to be the Iranians who bombed the Kurds at Halabja.
@Usman not really. Neither is ok. Nor was Iraq murdering Kurds, nor is Russia murdering Ukrainians. If you want to stop the greater, more immediate evil, what do you do?
Do you know?
@rise like lions after slumber.. You are not getting smarter as you get older. Pity
She did not live to face trial for war crimes against the Yugoslavia people in 1999
@alex alex I hate her with perfect hate. Just like Jesus hates her.
She is in hell now HAHAHAHAHAHA
@alex alex You might share a place with her since you love that old War Criminal .
@alex alexshe called some Serbs disgusting. I guess that’s diplomatic huh?
Yeah its because she only bombed Serb Terrorists. There were no Serb civilian casuslties in 1999.
Died on day of nato bombing serbia, there is justice for all
Karma.
Sorry to hear Madeline “it’s worth it that half a million kids died” Albright passed today. Hopefully all those kicks get to greet her before the elevator ride down.
@Dean F. Well I “badmouthed” her while she was alive and will continue to do so now that she is burning in a lake of fire. You sure are a coward and should open your eyes to the the evil of these world “leaders”
@alex alex really she once said it worth killing million of Iraqi babies she was a warmonger
She fled Hitler to become Her own Hitler
@Dean F. I said the same thing this blood thirsty war criminal when she was still alive.
may Madeline and John McCain spend eternity in flames as all the people whose deaths they caused stand and watch
Congratulations 🥳 Julian Assange & Stella Moris on your wedding today. Always good to be in the right side of human morality. True hero.
She’ll now go meet with all those Iraqi children who died as a result of US sanctions she supported and supervised and later on goes on TV to say their death was worth it . Rest In Peace kiddos! ✌️
Don’t forget the Yugoslavs.
man this comment section gives me a little bit of hope for humanity. all you people are wonderful
These folks are nowhere to be found on other videos of course. CNN is trash
My condolences to the victims.
That woman help kill thousands of people,
May she rot in hell.
No sympathy for dead war criminals.
On May 12, 1996, Albright defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a 60 Minutes segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her, “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” and Albright replied, “We think the price is worth it.”
She fled the Holocaust to create a Holocaust
This witch supported endless wars in the Middle East at the behest of Israel and cia destabilization of the world. Burn in hell, Madeleine
She was no less murderous than any man who held the same post. Perhaps she was worse because, as a woman, she said the death of 500 000 Iraqi children was “worth it.” And yet her “first woman secretary of state” status is supposed to be a reason to celebrate. But really, that “status” is just a way to hide her immorality and crimes against human decency.
beautifully said. She deserves 0 respect from any living human on earth.
Spot on 🔥👍
May her victims Rest In Peace
At least she couldn’t take all the money she stole with her.
@Chiemeka Nwaogwugwu Jesus hates the wicked. We Christians are to hate wicked people like Madeline too. I hate her as much as I hate Biden.
@Alan Jay Not even a drop of water for her burning tongue for the next 1000 + years.
she is going straight to hell
@Chiemeka Nwaogwugwu Are you on meth? The woman killed many children.
She died on bombing anniversary of Yugoslavia.
May god judge her.
she is in hell already
Ironic
This day came too late for half a million Iraqi children. RIP to the children.
Sad? That disgusting excuse for a human being can rot in hell