40 comments
Man. I wondered why his pizza was so killer good.
Decent
5/10
The meat was to die for.
Those weren’t Pepperoni toppings…you enjoyed those severed fingers.
Don’t ask how the pepperonis are made.
Boy was the pizza man surprised
Thank you. I appreciate you keeping us informed. Really, I’m impressed. I will always appreciate Edgardo. Our government has no idea how much people are struggling right now. Your truthful advice on mental health, homelessness, gun violence, mass killings, elementary schools, hunger, lack of access to healthcare, racial tensions, hatred, fentanyl overdoses, gang violence, police brutality, violations of human rights, mass illegal immigration, the collapse of the financial system, the extreme economic downturn, record-high inflation, and the Great Depression has been very helpful to me and helped keep this story alive. It has been a true blessing. Can it really get any better than that? You are brilliant
You really need therapy 🙄
End of the world is coming
That’s why you don’t insult the pizza chef. You never know who you’re dealing with
Oh yeah? How about I shoot him?
HE WAS WORKINGS
@First Last Troll
No one even yourself
“I want to speak to the Chef. I found a hair in my pizza.”
His Sicilian Deep Crust is to die for…..
Mama Mia!!
i’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse
the offer: 2 medium 2 topping pizzas for $18.99
Lmao
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Let me guess: GODFATHER’S PIZZA!
He should have run for U.S. Congress as a Republican!
He would have easily won!!!! 🤣🤣
Seems like he got a bit too cocky with evading police, he somehow thought it was a smart choice to be featured in the news for his pizza business 😂
“Pride goeth before the fall.”
The audacity… ego will always hurt you.
That pizza was to die for.
🤣🤣🤣
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Record:-
https://youtu.be/8nwOhYMrGvo
Well at least he’s doing something positive now
Yeah but if he accidentally puts anchovies on my pizza, he’s a dead man.
For real tho they talk like ego is a bad thing. Dudes just wants to be proud of his work. Nothing wrong with trying to start a new life- better than doubling down on crime.
This is an anime/light novel plotline. Former assassin becomes chef (in the case of light novel, that would literally be the uninspired name).
Everyone who has died from high cholesterol from his pizza shop should also be added as additional charges. I’m sure he charged extra for additional toppings on the pizza
Sounds like he wanted out of that life and was pursuing his dream
I bet he could slice a pizza faster than anybody
Working as a Pizzaiolo for 16 years, must be a big boss, no joke.
Nothing like having your pizza made by a made man 😂
“You people need people like me..and my pizza”.
Well that’s it, from this day forward I will never complain to my local Pizza place, that my pizza was delivered cold.