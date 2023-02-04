Recent Post
44 comments
We must not forget and put pressure on Russia to release him.
No thanks. Whelan is like Edward Snowden and can stay in Russia.
Good luck
Trump never mentioned the name Whelan even once during Trumps 4 year reign of terror over America.
Yes I never heard him mention him. Maybe Biden could step up? He got a mentally Ill basketball player returned so it should be a walk in the park.
Because he wasn’t kidnapped by Russia until after Trump was no longer in office, are people really this dense?!
@Lex Ruptor : Try again dippy.
@Lex Ruptor : Okay I couldn’t wait. Lex he was arrested by Russian authorities in 2018. Who was President then?
I’m sure Russian prisons are hellish, but tbh waking inmates up at night is standard operating procedure here in America too. Of course not everyone follows procedure because obviously it leads to upset inmates and that’s not fun for anyone, but it’s still part of the job for security reasons. Multiple times a day, officers do what’s called counts to make sure that every inmate is where they’re supposed to be. They’re supposed to come to the door with their ID and you’re supposed to match their face to said ID. There have been instances where inmates have been assaulted and left dying in their cells for days or even weeks because officers didn’t do the counts the correct way.
@B. You are thoughtfully on to something here. Further .. Let’s jointly address the worlds shark dilemma at beaches throughout . They are so mean ! I just hate them . ( not baby sharks , though . They are nice ). Great to align with simpatico minds here . Stay strong !
It’s always funny when they say they are in their cell for 23 hours like it’s odd. No, that’s standard.
Did they make you sit on the toilet to pee?
Guantanamo Bay
as long as they got the black one out the media does not care.
The black one isn’t a spy like Paul
Prayers for Paul!!🙏🙏
Tracy. Thank heavens we have this report so we know the truth in ‘Russia’. I depend on similar news dumps into my brain pan ! It’s so simple and neat!
Wisconsin did something similar to me. Tremendous error indeed. Get back to work. ’66 trains ’99. Law of nature overrules
From what the American newspapers say, he is guilty at the very least of messing around. And since it is Russia, it seems quite reasonable that the Russians are gonna crack down very very very hard on poor behaviour. It doesn’t strike me as the forgiving type
Which newspapers said he was guilty? I consume the news a few times a day and haven’t seen anything like that. At all.
@Adrienne King : Well we know for a fact that he was given a Discharged from the Marines for multiple crimes. We know that Trump never tried once to secure his release. We know that the Russians asked for a Russian prisoner being held in Germany for murder in exchange for his release.
Other than that you’re right.
@Brien Doyle I already knew everything you wrote. That wasn’t my question.
@Adrienne King NYT. Said he was always messing around and that it wasn’t such a big surprise that he ran into trouble. Not a actual spy though, just messing around
Go Russia
I’m sure cnn really cares 😔
And what did he expect? Five star spa resort?
Set the captives free 🙏🏽👑
Glory to Russian federation 🇷🇺
That’s the risk you take when you go to a country like this. He chose to take that risk tbh and it backfired.
He has 4 different citizenships ex us marine, worked as a cia contractor… Of course Russia should throw the book at him. And what the hell was he doing in Russia to start with??? An innocent vacation or internet bride?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
an algerian citizen from kabylia who is called Aghiles was murdered in a gendarmerie center close to the city of tizi ouzzou, the algerian authorities seek to hush up the affair
Hopefully Paul Whelan can be brought back in the same manner of swiftness with which Britney Greiner’s exchange was handled! The NBA should consider raising any funding that will “grease the wheel” of worldwide injustice masked as Justice to free all political prisoners in Ms. Greiner’s name, having first-hand experience now, as they do, of a microscopic sample of the human costs of War against anyone, for any so-called “honor.”
⚖️🌱🕯